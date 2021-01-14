Victoria Beckham's Mascara Is (Almost) Here

It's safe to say we haven't look back since Victoria Beckham Beauty came into our lives. From the luxe moisturisers and serum, lipsticks and eyeshadows, we've long worshiped at the Estée Lauder brand's beauty altar. But mascara fans have always wondered whether the former Spice Girl would ever grace us with her own formula. Well, beauty stans, the day has finally arrived, and we couldn't be more thrilled. But when will VB's mascara launch and where can you buy it? Here's everything you need to know about Victoria Beckham Beauty's mascara.

Unfortunately, I can't share too much good news with you we know relatively little. VBB shared news of the launch via Instagram, and the confirmed the all-important launch date: Jan. 15. Presumably, it will be available via the brand's website, alongside the rest of the star's makeup offerings. (I have reached out to the brand for confirmation and will update you with any and all updates.)

Going from the IG reveal, the mascara looks seriously impressive. Future Lash looks like it's both lengthening and voluminising, with a fairly natural finish which still makes a major impact. Meaning it'll suit all types of mascara wearers, whether you're into showstoppers or a pared-down flutter. Zoom-ready, you could say.

One video shows VB having her new product applied to her lower lashes, which confirms the wand is nimble enough to reach even those tiny lashes.

You can already sign up for updates on the mascara online, and to celebrate her "most requested product," Beckham has written an open letter to her "future self" for Vogue.

"Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas," she wrote. "He performed 'Tiny Dancer', as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him. It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion. That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you. I know you are still reinventing yourself, taking on new challenges, and ignoring the naysayers. You always look beyond the conventional wisdom to pave your own path. First, you found this passion in fashion, and most recently, beauty. What comes next? I’m dying to know."

Mascara comes next, Victoria. And we can't wait.