If you're anything like us then you've probably seen hundreds and hundreds of pictures from the modern fairy tale wedding of billionaire heiress Nicole Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, son of fashion designer Victoria Beckham and football legend David Beckham. Throughout the festivities, we couldn't help but notice Victoria Beckham's glowing skin.

In an interview earlier this year with W magazine, the businesswoman spoke about her beauty brand Victoria Beckham Beauty, makeup tips and her skincare regimen. Beckham revealed that her favourite way to remove her makeup at night is with the sustainable and affordable Face Halo makeup remover. What’s more, it costs just £7.

"I love the Face Halo makeup-removing pads. They’re quite simple to use and do an amazing job of removing everything at the end of the day," said Beckham. "All you do is add a touch of water to the pad and massage it where you are wearing makeup. The best part is they’re sustainable; you can pop them in the wash when they’re dirty and once clean, they’re ready to be used again."

The Face Halo only needs water to deeply exfoliate the skin and remove every inch of makeup from your face. The reusable makeup remover pads feature HaloTech fibres that reach deep into your pores to remove and trap makeup. There is no need to scrub at your skin, simply wet the pad and gently wipe. Taking care of the Face Halo is a piece of cake too. All you need to do is throw in it with your white/light colour wash, and it's fresh and ready to use again. For heavier makeup residue, you might want to handwash your pad with warm soap and water first and then put it in the washing machine.

The sustainable beauty tool lasts up to 200 washes and replaces the equivalent of 500 makeup wipes. The pads are not biodegradable, but the brand does have an upcycling initiative where you can send your old Face Halos back. If you want flawless skin like Victoria Beckham and want to kinder to the planet, then these reusable pads are the way to go.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.