Victoria Beckham Beauty's New Launches Are Perfect For Summer

It has been a hectic week for Victoria Beckham already, between rocking up at a karaoke bar in St Tropez and accidentally triggering a new wave of Spice Girls reunion rumours. It turns out that’s not the only thing Posh Spice has been up to, either – amongst the chaos of her yachting holiday with footballer husband David Beckham, she’s also found time to launch heaps of brand new colour shades for Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Though the name Bitten Lip Tint might evoke images of amateur Twilight fan-fiction, the latest addition to this cult product’s colour palette is a little more subtle – and summer-ready to boot. All-new shade Poupette (the French word for “doll”) comes in a sheer, soft shade of peachy-melon, and like the rest of the range, the buildable tint uses three different types of hyaluronic acid, squalane and mustard sprout extract to hydrate, plump and moisturise lips.

The excellently-titled Cheeky Posh also gets a similar treatment, with two new hues joining the dependable crew of cream cheek blushes. Along with the decadent Fame, the new vibrant red shade of Fever is the boldest in the series. Again, Beckham steers away from messing with a winning formula of botanical ingredients and subtle-but-buildable colour.

“I use Fever, an ultra-vibrant universal poppy, on the apples of my cheeks when I want a radiant summer flush,” says Beckham, “and Fame, a cool, rosy mauve when I want a more subtle (but just as striking) look.”

All seven shades of Cheeky Posh will set you back £36, while Bitten Lip Tints are priced at £32 – and they’re all available exclusively from Victoria Beckham Beauty. But there’s plenty else to look forward to. Below are five other exciting new launches to look out for this week.

