Victoria Beckham Brought Posh Spice Back In A Very Rare Performance

Victoria Beckham might’ve dipped out of the Spice Girls’ 2019 reunion tour, but Girl Power advocates everywhere have been given a new flash of hope that we may not have seen the last of Posh Spice. Enjoying a rowdy karaoke night with David Beckham over the weekend, the singer-turned-fashion designer cracked out a cover of her former band’s ‘97 hit “Stop” and her footballer husband made ‘90s kids everywhere very happy indeed when he shared the footage on Instagram.

“Only for David!!!” Victoria Beckham quipped in the comments as fans went wild for her rendition – complete with some of the original Spice Girls choreography from the “Stop” music video. The couple are currently on holiday together in France, and have been teasing each other all week by sharing candid videos of their exploits around St. Tropez.

Earlier this week, Becks posted a video of VB lunging around their luxury yacht while he tried to enjoy his morning coffee, while Victoria later got her own back by filming David performing his signature dance-move. The couple’s second-eldest, Romeo wasn't too impressed by the caption, which refers to finally seeing David’s worm after 25 years. “Hahahahaahaha mum u gotta change that caption,” he wrote.

Posh’s impromptu performance comes amid rumours that the Spice Girls may stage a small reunion for Geri Halliwell’s upcoming 50th birthday bash on Sep. 17. The Sun has reported that all of Ginger Spice’s former bandmates are invited to the party, and have plans to perform together for the first time since London’s 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

“The girls can’t wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number — possibly ‘Wannabe,’” hinted The Sun’s source.

Elsewhere, the Spice Girls have been teasing the 25th anniversary of Spiceworld on their Instagram account, igniting hopes of a full-blown tour. That said, The Sun previously reported that the girlband were forced to scrap secret plans for a 2023 reunion after lockdowns put a halt to their momentum. We can only live in hope...