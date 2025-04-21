You can take Victoria Beckham out of the Spice Girls, but you can’t take the spice out of Beckham. As a fashion designer, Beckham has lived up to her title of Posh Spice, building up a repertoire of luxurious yet streamlined looks within her namesake brand and personal wardrobe.

On April 18, Beckham celebrated her 51st birthday in style, spending the weekend on a luxurious yacht with her husband, David, and some of their children, including 22-year-old son Romeo and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

Victoria’s Matching Corset

Posting to her Instagram, Beckham brought out the high fashion for her birthday dinner. She wore a crisp white corset top from her own fashion house, featuring a plunging neckline, sheer fabric atop her bustier, and a curved, cropped hem that teased her midriff.

She paired the top with matching white trousers that had a slight flared fit and a strand of silk tied at her side. She completed her look with just the right amount of bling, wearing two studded cuff bracelets.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

While Beckham is repping her brand, she was also seemingly inspired by a close relative. Nicola Peltz, who is married to Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, previously wore the same top and pants at the premiere of her Netflix film, Lola, in February 2024. Beckham styled her daughter-in-law for the event and supported her on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria’s Yacht Look

Beckham even remained stylish aboard a yacht. Rather than donning the usual swimsuit, she covered up in a chic co-ord set, consisting of a form-fitting black tank top and itty-bitty shorts. She went barefoot on the yacht, but made sure to protect her face from the sun in a matching baseball cap.

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Even when wearing basic essentials, Beckham lives up to her Posh reputation.