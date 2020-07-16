10 Voluminous Dresses To Wear When It's Too Hot Outside

It’s in the middle of the summer season and the days are getting hot. When the temperature gets this high, the most reasonable item of clothing in your closet is a voluminous dress. Those tiered, flowy, princess-like dresses allow for maximum airflow, making it ideal for summer heat waves.

Whether linen, cotton, or another similar weave, make sure to opt for fabrics and colors that aren’t going to stifle you, thus defeating the point of your full-skirted silhouette altogether.

And don't be afraid to explore different styles. With puff sleeves, ties, or tank straps, there's plenty of variety to choose from, all providing an easy throw-on-and-go option that keeps you feeling fresh and breezy despite the sweltering temps.

Sure, you might simply want to be wearing a bikini but, if you have to actually put on real clothes, a voluminous dress is your second-best bet.

Pair them with sandals or sneakers by day and heels by night and you’ll have a perfect Summer uniform that you’ll never want to take off. And here's a hint: throw a cardigan on top and you can keep wearing them when the weather cools. A season-less staple that still looks chic, what's not to love? Shop 10 breezy voluminous dresses in the roundup below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 & Other Stories Tiered Ruffle Mini Dress & Other Stories $99 See on & Other Stories The little white dress will be your ultimate go-anywhere look for Summer.

2 Lemlem Semira Geometric Print Dress Farfetch $345 See on Farfetch A beach cover-up that doubles as a city-bound frock.

3 Molly Goddard Marlene Shirred Cotton-Scuba Midi Dress Matches $800 See on Matches This voluminous dress is perfect for evening as well as morning events with a simple change of footwear: summer slides to high-heeled sandals.

4 Rhode Ella Dress Shopbop $375 See on Shopbop Add a little whimsy to your wardrobe with a fuller-skirted dress with a waist tie.

5 Zara Openwork Embroidered Dress Zara $50 See on Zara The eyelet detail on the bottom of this triangle top screams Summer.

6 Violeta Plus Size Midi Floral Dress Violeta $100 See on Violeta Even long-sleeve dresses are Summer-friendly when shopped in a more flowy silhouette.

7 Mango Ruffled Linen Dress Mango $80 See on Mango For the most breathable option, consider a linen dress this season.

8 Chloé Shirred Cotton-Poplin Dress Net-a-Porter $2,095 See on Net-a-Porter A ruched top will give you a little extra texture and a '90s flair.

9 J.Crew Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress J.Crew $118 See on J.Crew Go for a little blue-and-white stripe pattern for a memorable but timeless summer look.