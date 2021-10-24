47 Ways To Make You Look Way Better With Almost No Effort

When it comes to my appearance, I subscribe to a process that, initially, seems like a contradiction: I want to look my absolute best, but while putting in the least amount of effort humanly possible. Believe it or not, it’s actually very achievable — and that’s all because I’ve found a few select products that seriously streamline my getting-ready routine.

This low-maintenance process can be broken down into two specific sections: your wardrobe, and your beauty routine. When it comes to your wardrobe, it’s all about finding clothing that is stylish, versatile enough to work with all different outfits, and super easy to care for, all at the same time. (This category also includes a few must-have tools that keep your clothing looking great, even if you’ve owned something for years.) After that, take a look at your beauty routine and consider where you can cut corners with multi-use products that do it faster, cheaper, more efficiently, and with less effort on your part. That includes skin care, nail care, makeup, and hair products to suit you.

In short, if you’re lazy but want to look good, the right clothing and products can save you time, money, and (most importantly) hassle. Here are a few of my favorites, as well as some best-sellers that have earned themselves some stellar feedback from reviewers.

An Icy Eye Mask For Puffiness, Headaches, Or Stress NEWGO Cooling Reusable Gel Eye Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon Available in your choice of four colors, this reusable eye mask has flexible gel beads on one side and soft fabric on the other. Toss the whole thing in the refrigerator or the freezer, and its gel will retain the cold for more than an hour to help soothe headaches, puffy eyes, stress, and more. The band is both stretchy and adjustable.

This Press-On Manicure Set That’s A Best Seller KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure Amazon $7 See On Amazon This KISS imPRESS Color press-on manicure set is a number-one best-seller on Amazon, and it’s earned over 2,500 five-star ratings. (If you don’t like the sandy pink pictured, it also comes in countless other colors, too.) Just prep the nail with the included wipes, peel off the backing, and press on the gel color; they’re designed to last a super long time without chipping, smudging, or damaging natural nails, and the PureFit technology is slim and comfortable.

The “Best Socks” Reviewers Have “Bought Yet” wernies No Show Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon These wernies no-show socks have been called the “best socks” reviewers have ever bought, especially if you like an invisible look underneath your sneakers or dress shoes. They’re made from soft, moisture-wicking combed cotton, but they actually stay put because of the grippy silicone strips around the heel. They also come in four neutral colors. Available sizes: 5 - 8 — 8 - 11

These Extenders So You Can Customize The Length Of Your Jewelry D-buy Stainless Steel Gold and Silver Jewelry Extender (8-Piece) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Turn a choker into a pendant or transform a bracelet into an anklet; these jewelry extenders allow you to easily customize the length of your jewelry. Each eight-piece set comes with four different lengths in both silver and gold. They’re all made from durable stainless steel and have convenient lobster claws on both ends.

A Brilliant Way To Smooth Frizz & Flyaways Aymaloy Anti-Frizz Hair Flyaway Tamer (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Perfect your up-do, secure your bangs, or keep flyaways at bay. This finishing stick looks like a tube of mascara (so it’s super portable), but it contains a cruelty-free, non-flaky solution that keeps hair in place. “I didn’t know I needed this in my life,” wrote one reviewer who said it gave their hair “that finishing touch it needed to look absolutely flawless.”

This Stylish Blazer That’s Easy To Incorporate Into Any Outfit POGTMM Women 3/4 Sleeve Blazer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sold in just about any solid color you could want, this open-front blazer has been called “a great buy,” “very versatile,” and “totally worth the price.” It’s made from lightweight polyester, so it’s easy to layer, and its three-quarter-length sleeves give it a stylish, modern feel. Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

Some Foot Masks That Cause Callused Skin To Just Peel Away ALIVER Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Forget scrubs and pumice stones. According to reviewers, these foot peel masks are the most low-maintenance way to get super soft feet: Just wear the socks (which are filled with botanical-based peeling ingredients) for up to 90 minutes, and within seven days, the old, callused skin will begin peeling away in sheets. The result? “It’s satisfying and gross all at the same time,” one reviewer wrote, “but feels great and my feet are so soft now!”

These Cleaning Wipes That Revive Your Shoes & Boots BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviving your weather-worn shoes doesn’t have to be a big production. These individually wrapped cleaning wipes get rid of dirt, scuffs, and salt marks, and they work on everything from synthetic materials to leather and suede. Best of all, they’re made from careful ingredients that are non-damaging to both your skin and your shoes.

These Lightweight Hair Wraps That Reduce Breakage & Drying Time Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $23 See On Amazon These Turbie Twist towel wraps have over 11,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 stars. One reviewer called them the “perfect tool for curly hair” while another raved, “stays put, hair dries faster, and less damaging.” Unlike your average towel, these are made from microfiber, so they’re super absorbent and lightweight — plus they’re way more gentle on strands to reduce breakage and split ends.

This Peeling Gel Exfoliator That Buyers Have Called “Amazing” Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel Amazon $12 See On Amazon “Good Heavens, this stuff is amazing! I tried it for the first time last night on my dull, wintery skin,” one reviewer wrote. “Every single dry and dull patch gone and even my roughest spots feel like baby-skin!” Dr.G peeling gel gently exfoliates without the harsh scrubs, and reviewers have called it “great even for sensitive skin.”

This Versatile Belt That looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Ifendei Leather Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon This faux-leather belt is a cheap but effective way to dress up any outfit, cinch a dress, or secure your pants. Even though it costs less than $15 in any of its six color options, reviewers report that the material is high quality and the double-O accent ring make it look way pricier than it is: “Looks expensive. Love the ornate buckle!” Another wrote, “It's a great staple piece to have that goes with a wide range of outfits.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Some $25 Whitening Strips That Work “Better Than The Competition” Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28-Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon According to reviewers, for the price, you won’t find better teeth whitening strips. “They are much more affordable and work as well if not better than the competition,” one buyer wrote. Using a nonslip design alongside an enamel-safe solution, these strips aim to whiten teeth in as little as 30 minutes a day. They also come in a huge range of different flavors, from peach to wintergreen.

This Lip Balm That Changes To A Subtle Pink When Applied Petansy Lip Balm Amazon $14 See On Amazon Yes, this lip balm is deeply moisturizing thanks to its blend of hydrating botanicals — but it also serves as a lip tint. When applied to the lips, your body temperature changes the formula from yellow to light, subtle pink. Reviewers also say the “packaging is beautiful” and they “love the sparkles” on the tube.

A Crossbody Bag That Feels Designer, But Only Costs $20 Roulens Small Crossbody Shoulder Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon “I am so impressed,” one reviewer raved about the Roulens crossbody bag. “The quality is great and equal to some of my high-priced designer brands.” While it costs only $20 and comes in tons of colors, the PU leather is durable and gorgeous, while the gold accents add an elevated look. It also has dual metal zippers, a magnetic closure, and plenty of organizers inside.

This “Holy Grail” $10 Sunscreen That Wears Well Under Makeup A'PIEU Pure Block Waterproof Sunscreen Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s sweat-proof, non-greasy, and provides SPF 50+ protection, all for $10, which explains why A'PIEU’s Pure Block sunscreen cream has an overall rating of 4.6 stars. (It also comes in matte and more moisturizing versions if you don’t need waterproof protection.) “This is literally my favorite sunscreen. It smells nice, blends well, and goes well under makeup,” one reviewer wrote. “The Holy Grail of sunscreens.”

This Weightless Hair Treatment That Takes Just 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $5 See On Amazon I’m obsessed with L’Oreal Paris’s Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water — and it’s a deep-conditioning treatment and I have very thin hair, so that’s impressive. In mere seconds, this stuff targets damaged sections of strands and repairs them with lamellas, which smooth, hydrate, and reduce frizz without weighing hair down. It fully rinses out without greasiness or residue, and you only need a few treatments a week.

A Fabric Shaver That Makes Clothes (& Upholstery) Look Like New Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon I’m in love with my Conair fabric defuzzer — and judging by its 75,000-plus reviews, I’m not the only one. Using sharp blades protected by three depth settings and a metal screen, it safely removes pilling, fuzz, and lint from all of your stuff. As a result, yoga leggings, wool coats, chunky sweaters, socks, old sofas, and ratty throw blankets look brand new again. It’s also battery-operated for portability.

This Deeply Hydrating Body Oil Gel That Smells Like Chocolate Frosting Solimo Body Oil Gel with Cocoa Butter Amazon $6 See On Amazon Apply this Solimo body oil gel while your skin is still damp from the shower. The result, according to reviewers, is skin that “has never felt better” and “smells like chocolate frosting.” (That last part is because the gel is formulated with real cocoa butter.) Since it skips the parabens and soaks in quickly, those with especially dry skin call it their “best friend” and a “lifesaver.”

This Complete DIY Jewelry-Cleaning Kit For $9 Maui Liquid Jewelry Cleaner Solution Amazon $9 See On Amazon “I have sterling silver wedding rings and this cleaner has them sparkling like brand new,” one reviewer wrote about the Maui jewelry-cleaning kit. It comes with a cleaning solution that’s safe for gold, silver, and diamonds, as well as a dipping basket, a brush, and a scratch-resistant cloth. Not bad for $9 — especially since you’ll save time and money you’d otherwise spend getting your collection professionally cleaned.

These Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Gentles In The Wash Muchfun Durable Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Wash and dry delicates, athletic gear, and small items (like bras, lace panties, masks, and stuffed animals), or keep socks paired throughout the entire laundry process. These mesh laundry bags use a honeycomb fabric that’s durable yet breathable. They also have an anti-rust zipper and come in a huge range of sizes and variety packs.

These Drops That Dry Your Nail Polish Way Faster OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Even reviewers who didn’t have particularly high hopes for these OPI Drip Dry drops, are happy to report their shock: “Can't believe how well it works,” wrote one reviewer. “Dries my polish almost instantly [and] saves me from blanket marks in my manicure when I go to bed soon after finishing my nails.” After completing your DIY manicure, just apply this stuff and wait 60 seconds.

This Lighting Kit That Makes You “Look 100x Better On Your Zoom Calls” Cyezcor Video Conference Lighting Kit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get shadow-free lighting while you’re on Zoom calls, streaming, or creating content — all for less than $25. This lighting kit clips right onto your laptop and offers three temperatures and five brightness levels, plus it’s USB-powered for convenience. “You will look 100x better on your zoom calls and don’t have to worry about sitting in a perfectly lit room,” one reviewer wrote.

A Multi-Use Soap That Actually Nourishes Skin Alaffia Authentic African Black Soap All-in-One Amazon $10 See On Amazon Most soaps strip the skin of essential moisture, which can be damaging for those with sensitive complexions. Alaffia Authentic African black soap, on the other hand, uses nourishing ingredients like shea butter and palm oil. As a result, while it effectively cleanses the skin, it nourishes and hydrates at the same time — and it can also be used as a shampoo, shaving cream, or facial cleanser, too.

This Handheld Steamer For Clothes Or Cleaning Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Since this Hilife handheld steamer removes wrinkles from all kinds of fabric, it’s way more convenient than whipping out the iron and ironing board. That said, it can also be used to clean and sanitize various fabrics and surfaces around your home. While the design is portable, lightweight, and compact, the tank holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming, so it’s no wonder this one has earned over 50,000 ratings.

A Night Cream That Reduces Redness While You Sleep Eucerin Redness Relief Night Creme Amazon $12 See On Amazon Enriched with soothing licorice root extract, Eucerin Redness Relief is a nighttime cream that soothes irritated skin and evens out your complexion while you sleep. Since it’s free from fragrances and dyes, and it’s non-comedogenic, it’s safe for sensitive skin — and reviewers have great things to say: “Within a week, I saw a significant improvement in redness and blood vessel appearance. This works as well, if not better, than the $150 prescription I was using.”

This Healing Cuticle Oil In An Easy-Application Pen Bliss Kiss Simply Pure Cuticle & Nail Oil Pen Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep nails healthy and prevent cuticles from peeling with this Bliss Kiss oil pen. The formula contains nourishing jojoba seed oil, while the oil-dispensing brush is portable, convenient, and precise. “I've been using this product for 3 weeks, and I can genuinely say that my cuticles are in the best shape they have been in many many years. The nail itself also looks healthier too,” one reviewer wrote.

These Brilliant Patches That Heal A Blemish Overnight Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Amazon $13 See On Amazon These hydrocolloid acne patches do two things when placed over a pimple: They suck out the gunk inside, and they provide a protected environment for quick healing (read: you’re less like to touch and scratch it). Needless to say, they’re one of the most effective ways to minimize a blemish overnight, which explains why they have over 70,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

This Ice Roller Reviewers Are “Obsessed With” LATME Ice Roller for Face Eyes Amazon $13 See On Amazon Store the removable roller head in the freezer. Then, when you’re in need of some relaxation or de-puffing, pop it into the ice roller handle and enjoy the massaging effects. It’s available in seven different color options, and one reviewer wrote, “I am absolutely obsessed with this.”

This Washing Machine Cleaner That Removes That Sour, Funky Odor Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your laundry always seems to have an odd scent after washing, it might be your machine. Luckily, the Affresh washing machine cleaner tablets remove grime, bacteria, and unwanted odors from both top- and front-load washers, and it reaches deep into almost all parts of your machine. “FINALLY!! My clothes smell fresh,” one reviewer wrote. “This is a must buy as bleach and other cleaning products will not get rid of the mildew/sour smell.”

A Portable Moisture Stick For Your Lips — Or Anywhere Else Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hydrate your lips or get mess-free moisture anywhere else on the body. The Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over moisture stick has incredible ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax, and matcha tea powder. As a result, it’s loaded with vitamin E and creates a protective barrier that locks hydration into dry skin. Since it comes in an oversize balm tube, it’s one of the most portable moisturizers around.

The “Best Brush Ever” For Detangling All Types Of Hair Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon The original Wet Brush has a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars and has been called the “best brush ever.” Why? Its revolutionary IntelliFlex bristles gently detangle hair without pain, pulling, or damage — no matter how curly or thick your hair is — and despite the name, it works when your hair is wet or dry. “This is the only brush I will ever use,” one reviewer wrote. “Doesn't pull my hair, and turns what was for years a dreaded hour-long ordeal full of tears and rage into five minutes of relative comfort.”

This Collagen-Packed Protein Treatment For Damaged Hair Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your hair is damaged from heat, sun, or coloring, reviewers swear by the Elizavecca collagen protein treatment. This cheap and effective formula coats strands in proteins which deeply repair hair of all different textures. “Magic in a bottle,” one reviewer called it, while another wrote: “I've tried a lot of products and this one works better than the more expensive ones I've used.”

A “Magical” Setting Spray That Keeps Your Makeup In Place All Day Long Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon When it comes to preserving their makeup from dawn until bedtime, reviewers swear by this makeup setting spray. (Some have even called it “magical” and “the best setting spray on the market.”) Using a green tea-based formula, it prevents creases and minimizes unwanted oil — “literally until you take it off,” according to one buyer.

These Thin, Strong Hangers That Prevent Your Clothes From Slipping Off Amazon Basics Slim, Velvet, Non-Slip Suit Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon I swear by these velvet hangers, which ensure that my clothes actually stay hung up (and not in a wrinkled, messy heap on my closet floor). The velvet material grips fabrics of all types — even slippery straps — and while they’re durable enough to support 10 pounds each. The thin profile allows me to fit more clothing in a smaller amount of space. Get them in five colors and four multi-pack options.

This Cute Cleanser Stick For Blackheads & More TONYMOLY Tako Face Scrub Amazon $13 See On Amazon From cult-favorite Korean beauty brand TONYMOLY comes this Tako face scrub. On the outside, it looks like a cute octopus, but open it up, and you’ll find a cleansing stick made from a powerful blend of ingredients: marine plant extracts, charcoal, Dead Sea salt, and black mud. Together, they purify and exfoliate pores, remove excess sebum, and prevent breakouts, all in a travel-friendly stick.

These Blotting Sheets With Salicylic Acid To Prevent Breakouts boscia Clear Complexion Blotting Linens Amazon $10 See On Amazon “These are amazing,” wrote one reviewer who was previously “adding powder” to their face three times a day. These boscia blotting linens, however, “absorb the oils from the skin and leave the makeup. I only have to use one a day and I'm good.” Each individual sheet contains salicylic acid derived from the willow tree, which gently exfoliates and reduces breakouts, all while leaving your makeup intact.

These Wool Dryer Balls That Naturally Reduce Wrinkles & Static Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls Amazon $10 See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have made the switch from liquid softeners and skin-harsh dryer sheets to these Handy Laundry dryer balls. They’re made from real New Zealand wool, which is free from harmful chemicals, but still manages to soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, minimize static, and break up clothing in the machine for faster drying time. They’re also reusable and cut down on electric costs, so they’re way more eco-friendly, too.

This “Excellent Value” If You Love Earrings Funtopia Earrings Set (61 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Own earrings for every outfit with this 61-pair earring set from Funtopia. For $20, you get a huge range of designs, including pearls, tassels, metal pendants, faux-leather dangles, chunky acrylics, and studs. “Honestly, this was one of my smartest impulse buys!” raved one reviewer who called it an “excellent value.”

This Lip & Cheek Color Compact With 3 Pigmentation Levels UNDONE BEAUTY 3-in-1 Lip + Cheek Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Anywhere you need a little bit of color, UNDONE BEAUTY’s lip and cheek cream delivers. This three-in-one formula can be used as a lip color, a blush, or a highlighter, and each palette comes with three opacities (from sheer to opaque) so it’s easy to customize. It’s available in several different shades, all of which are vegan and cruelty-free. According to reviewers, it’s “super blendable” and “easy to apply.”

A Bottle That Keeps Track Of Your Water Intake Venture Pal Half Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Staying hydrated has tons of benefits — so if you have trouble meeting your water intake goals for the day, consider the Venture Pal bottle. It holds half a gallon of water at once, plus it has a built-in handle, a leak-proof lid, and a BPA-free construction. The coolest part, however, is the markers on the side of the bottle, which (alongside motivational words) tell you where your intake should be throughout the day.

Some Exfoliating Brushes That Leave Your Lips Soft & Smooth LUTER Silicone Exfoliating Lip Brush (6-Piece) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Especially if you wear lipstick, reviewers report that these lip exfoliating brushes work “really well when it comes to scrubbing off dead skin,” so you can properly prep your lips for hours of smooth wear. Even if you prefer to go lipstick-free, the soft, double-sided silicone bristles will leave the skin softer and better able to absorb hydration from your lip balm. For just $5, you get six brushes, all color-coded.

This Gel That’s As Hydrating As A Moisturizer, But As Fast-Absorbing As A Serum Peach Slices Citrus-Honey Aqua Glow Gel Moisturizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you need deep hydration, but you hate the thick, greasy feel of heavy moisturizers, opt for the Peach Slices Aqua Glow gel moisturizer. It soothes and hydrates even the driest skin, but it quickly absorbs into skin for a lightweight, barely there texture. It’s also non-comedogenic, so it’s suitable for all types of skin — even acne-prone complexions.

This Balancing Scalp Exfoliator That Tackles Flakes Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo Amazon $42 See On Amazon Balance your scalp, soothe flaky skin, and gently exfoliate away styling residue. Briogeo’s Scalp Revival is a micro-exfoliating shampoo formulated with effective ingredients like cleansing charcoal, hydrating coconut oil, and antimicrobial tea tree oil. “Totally amazing and beyond expectations,” wrote one reviewer who had “chronic dry scalp for over a year,” but with one use, their head “feels fantastic and no more flaking.”

The Cult-Favorite Brush & Blow Dryer That Has 300,000+ Reviews REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon Even reviewers who have “no idea how to blow dry hair” wrote that with the REVLON One-Step, their hair “came out beautiful” on the “first try.” This brilliant tool combines a blow dryer with a brush — the hot air is directed through the barrel and between the bristles, so all you have to do is slowly brush it through your hair. It dries and volumizes at the same time. No wonder it has over 300,000 reviews and a best-selling status.

These Cult-Favorite Gold-Plated Earrings For $30 PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even though they cost only $30 a pair, these PAVOI earrings are a best-seller with over 30,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars. They’re plated in genuine 14-karat gold and have real sterling silver underneath, while the cuff is covered in sparkly cubic zirconia. Choose from yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold.

This Scalp Massager That Feels Amazing & Promotes Hair Health HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon In case you couldn’t tell by its near-100,000 reviews, past buyers are “obsessed” with this scalp care brush. Using soft silicone bristles, it massages your scalp during shampooing to improve circulation, promote new hair growth, minimize flakes, and get rid of residue left over from hair products. It also comes in tons of colors, all of which are waterproof and ergonomically shaped for comfortable use.