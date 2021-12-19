20 Weird, Comfortable Shoes That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity Now

Buying shoes online can be tricky because you don’t know until your package arrives whether or not the pair will fit. (Let alone if it looks as good as its picture.) That’s where Amazon reviews come into play: if a stylish shoe is surging in popularity or racking up reviews from shoppers, then there’s a good chance you’ll be pleased with them, too.

This list is filled with shoes that reviewers are absolutely loving, no matter how niche, from comfy sneakers with air pockets embedded in their soles to fierce wraparound stilettos you can actually walk in. If you live in an area where winter weather hits hard, these parka-like snow boots have been dubbed an essential. For a more formal look, some strappy pointed-toe heels will get the job done in total Carrie Bradshaw style. If you’re an avid gym-goer looking to expand your sneaker game, however, then you might be especially into these colorful kicks that boast more than 45,000 glowing reviews from fans.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy pair of waterproof slippers to wear around the house, comfortable walking shoes that you can wear for at least eight hours each day, or a heeled ankle boot that’s steady on sidewalks, there’s a comfy shoe on this list that will fit your needs — and comes with thousands of shoppers singing its praises.

1 These Cult-Favorite Slip-Ons With An Embedded Air Pocket Slow Man Air Cushion Sock Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Save time by ditching the laces on your sneakers with these slip-on walking shoes. Made from a stretchy and breathable mesh fabric, these sneakers are quick to throw on as you’re leaving the house. Plus, they feature an actual air cushion inside their soles for serious comfort. “I work in the medical field and even nurses shoes don’t feel as good on my feet as these do,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

2 These Airy Knit Sneakers With Thousands Of Five-Star Ratings TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon You could walk for miles in these comfortable mesh sneakers, if their 21,000 glowing reviews are any indication. Made from a breathable fabric, these shoes have memory foam cushioning for next-level of comfort and a lightweight yet waterproof foam sole. “I have worn these so much that I've worn off all the tread...I am ordering another pair of the same exact ones,” raved one dedicated fan. Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 Some Soft Quilted Slip-Ons That Feel Like Tiny Sleeping Bags KUBUA Slippers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sometimes you need a slipper, sometimes you need a sneaker, and sometimes you need a shoe that offers a little of both. These quilted slip-on shoes are warm and cozy on the inside thanks to their soft, absorbent towel-like terry lining — but you can wear those windproof shells and water-resistant soles both indoors and out. Available sizes: 6 — 15

4 The Waterproof Fur-Lined Clogs That Outperform Your Coziest Slippers Beslip Fur Lined Clog Amazon $26 See On Amazon When it’s cold outside, you need a pair of weather-ready shoes you can easily slip on to take out the trash or walk the dog. These fleece-lined clogs are cozy enough that you can wear them like slippers and feature memory foam insoles that double their comfort, but are made from a waterproof EVA foam that can trek through light rain or snow. “I used to wear Ugg moccasins around the house, and I’ve switched entirely to these,” a reviewer confessed. Available sizes: 4 — 11.5

5 These Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats Made From Packable Mesh HEAWISH Mesh Knit Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Try these pointed-toe ballet flats for a shoe that you can wear to run errands or for a night out — you can even roll them up in your bag as a back-up pair because they’re so flexible. Made from a breathable mesh material, these flats are light and comfortable to walk in but still look chic enough for the office. Plus, they come in a bunch of sophisticated patterns and colors, including a French girl-inspired cap toe. Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 The Water-Resistant Snow Boots That Are Shockingly Lightweight Eagsouni Slip-On Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon It can be exhausting to trudge through the snow in heavy, clunky boots all in the name of insulation. These slip-on snow boots are comfortable and lightweight, so your legs won’t get worn out walking around the block. The uppers are lightly water-resistant over a faux fur lining, and the rubberized outsole curves up over the toe for added protection. “I've walked in snow and ice and feel really steady on my feet,” confirmed one shopper in their review. Available sizes: 5.5 — 14.5

7 A Pair Of Crocs That Even Audrey Hepburn Would Wear Crocs Duet Busy Day Ballet Flat Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you want the comfort and durability of Crocs without the look of a garden clog, try these Crocs ballet flats. These dainty shoes are easy to wear and just as easy clean, with ergonomic arch support and a roomy fit that’s built from the brand’s signature cushy, waterproof foam. “I've worn these every day since they arrived. They're comfortable and there was no breaking in period,” claimed one reviewer. Available sizes: 4 — 11

8 These Cozy Winter Boots With A Faux-Fur Lining Hsyooes Fur-Lined Insulated Zippered Boots Amazon $39 See On Amazon When snow, sleet, or ice hits the ground, you need a good pair of weatherproof boots. These faux-fur-lined winter boots are wildly comfortable and cozy, with a waterproof shell and easy zipper opening — you’ll never again have to deal with wet laces after trudging through the snow. Available sizes: 5 — 10

9 A Pair Of Rubber Chelsea Boots In A Dozen Fun Colors Asgard Short Rain Boots Amazon $31 See On Amazon When the sky is gray and rainy, wear a pop of color with these ankle rain boots that come in a dozen shades, including glittery silver and black with hot pink soles. Made from a sturdy water-resistant material with an elastic gore and soft lining, these rain boots have over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available sizes: 4 — 12

10 A Pair Of Luxe-Looking Sneakers With A Cult Following UMYOGO Blade Running Shoes Amazon $49 See On Amazon Finding a good pair of running shoes can be hard — unless, of course, you track down a sneaker with more than 45,000 enthusiastic ratings on Amazon. These colorful trainers offer sturdy support for your feet while running or hiking, but they also look trendy enough to pair with a sweatsuit for a chic athleisure look. “Not only are they beautiful, they are VERY comfortable,” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

11 Some Genuine Leather Loafers With Pod-Cushioned Soles DUOYANGJIASHA Casual Leather Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These leather loafers were made for throwing on as you run out the door when you still want to look put together. With over 9,000 glowing reviews, they have a growing fan base for their serious comfort and modern minimalist style. “These shoes are ridiculously comfortable and well-made. I work on a university campus, so I walk a lot. I expected them to fall apart quickly but they have held up to 10k steps I take during the day...And I get compliments,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

12 These Lightweight Rain Boots With A Touch Of Luxe Quilting Litfun Quilted Mid-Calf Rain Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everyone needs a shoe they can slosh around in when the ground gets muddy. These quilted rain boots have a comfortable cotton lining with a removable insole and waterproof outer layer to keep your feet warm and dry. Wear them around the garden or on days when the sidewalks are filled with puddles, but you don’t need a heavier boot. The quilted texture gives them an unexpectedly luxe touch that dresses them up a bit as needed. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

13 The Minimalist Canvas Loafers That Come In Over 25 Colors Skechers Plush-Peace & Love Flat Amazon $27 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much easier than a slip-on canvas shoe. These canvas loafers from Skechers are easy to wear and easy to style: they come in a ton of colors that guarantee a perfect match, plus they have a memory foam sole. “I wore these to work three days in a row. They took no time to break in they fit perfect right out of the box,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 11

14 Some Cozy-AF Sweater Boots With A Plush Sherpa Lining ONCAI Cable Knit Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon My feet are always cold, winter or not, so I need a superbly warm slipper to beat the chill. These cable knit sweater boots have a thick faux fur layer inside that’s designed to keep you as snug as possible. They also feature a cute button detail on the outside for a unique touch that channels similar celeb-approved styles. Available sizes: 5 — 12

15 A Chuck Taylor Alternative For Less Than $30 Fractora Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon A classic low-top will never go out of style. These canvas sneakers are reminiscent of the classic Converse kicks, and they come in everything from art-splatter patterns to minimalist neutrals. The best part is that they cost less than $30, so you can snap up a color for every mood — and they’re machine-washable, to boot. Available sizes: 5 — 11

16 These Supremely Soft Low-Tops With A Beach Towel Lining Soda Canvas Slip-On Lace-Up Sneakers Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you want the look of lace-up sneakers coupled a slip-on shoe’s convenience, these soft canvas sneakers will do the trick. They’re lined in absorbent terry cloth with memory foam gel insoles for 360 degrees of comfort, plus an elastic heel to ensure blister-free wear that slips right off at the end of the day. “These are not only cute, but super comfortable. I would buy them in every color,” praised one shopper. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

17 The Razor-Sharp Heels That Channel Carrie Bradshaw DREAM PAIRS Oppointed-Lacey Pump Shoe Amazon $37 See On Amazon When I see pointed heels, I immediately think of Sarah Jessica Parker in SATC. These pointed heels give the effect of her coveted Manolo Blahniks at a much more affordable price. With a layer of cushioning and nonslip rubber sole, you won’t want to kick them off — and the adjustable ankle strap is so secure. “I’m completely in love with these fabulous shoes! I’m always receiving compliments when I wear them,” raved one shopper. Available sizes: 5 — 11

18 These Bold Heeled Chelsea Boots With A Rugged Lug Sole Soda Glove Ankle Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon Sometimes an outfit just screams for a heeled ankle boot — but you also want something that’s comfortable to walk in. Enter: these chunky ankle boots with their hiking-worthy lug soles. Featuring a half-inch platform and stable block heel, these boots were made for long-term wear. “I’ve never had so many people stop me and ask where I got my shoes from. They’re beautiful and are so comfortable,” praised one reviewer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

19 Trending Barely-There Sandals With A Practical Block Heel TOP Moda Hannah Heeled Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have an outfit you want to take to the next level, a pair of good heels will do the trick. These heeled sandals are perfect for adding a little glitz to your look, especially with eye-catching colorways like brushed gold and pink snakeskin, but they come in plenty of neutrals worth stocking up on. “I was a little skeptical at first because I’m not good with wearing heels...I literally walked and danced ALL NIGHT in these,” gushed one shopper. Available sizes: 5 — 11

