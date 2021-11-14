35 Weird Things That'll Actually Make You Look So Much Better

The internet is a goldmine of useful things. It’s also a goldmine of weird things. Then there are the items that fit into both categories simultaneously: The weird things that are actually super practical. As an avid internet shopper and a product writer, that last group of items is my absolute favorite — especially if they help me to streamline my beauty routine and optimize my wardrobe.

Personally, if it helps me to look and feel 10-times better without requiring much effort on my part, I’m typically a huge fan of it. That includes standard stuff, like an all-in-one foundation and a sweater that’s both stylish and cozy, but it also includes the stuff you wouldn’t expect or might not have heard of (yet): Patches that heal a blemish overnight, false eyelashes that stick on with magnets, a roller with tiny needles on it that rejuvenate your complexion, and a co-wash that cleanses your hair without stripping its natural oils.

Amazon has all of these things and a ton more, and while they may seem unexpected at first glance, don’t knock them until you try them; after all, according to hundreds and sometimes thousands of reviewers, they actually work — without all that extra effort.

1 These Long-Lasting Lip Tints That Look Like Cotton Swabs Eliversion Tattoo Lipstick Cotton Swab Tints Amazon $6 See On Amazon These lip tints are waterproof and long-lasting — and they come in a super unique design. The 20 cotton swabs dispense enough tint for a single use, so they’re portable and space-savvy. You can also choose between three different shades or opt for the multicolor pack.

2 A Scalp Treatment That’s Effective On Dandruff Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Tea Tree Scalp Treatment Amazon $32 See On Amazon For use on any type of hair, there’s this Briogeo Scalp Revival. It contains tea tree, witch hazel, and charcoal, which aim to detoxify the scalp to soothe flakes and promote hydration. “Because my scalp is very dry and dandruff prone, these products have changed my life,” one reviewer wrote.

3 A Needle Roller That Makes Your Products More Effective Koi Beauty Professionlal Derma Roller Real Individual Titanium Micro Needle Instrument Amazon $18 See On Amazon The small titanium needles on this Koi Beauty derma roller create micro-punctures in the surface of the skin, which promotes collagen production and lets your serums and creams sink in more deeply. As a result, skin heals faster and your complexion looks brighter. “Friends ask me what I have done to my face” since it “looks so good,” one reviewer raved.

4 This 4-Tool Brush For Cleaning Suede Shoes pedag Suede Shoe Cleaner Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon This is not your average shoe-cleaner brush. Each one contains four different tools for scrubbing away stains and reaching deep into grooves to remove dirt. Since the bristles are made from brass and nylon, it’s well-suited for suede (and other delicate materials) — and reviewers report it’s effective without causing damage: “Made my shoes look brand new,” one wrote.

5 These Masks For Your Feet That Hydrate Your Feet Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Because they’re infused with deeply hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, these sock-like foot masks are designed to moisturize your feet and soften stubborn calluses. Just slide your feet into the fabric socks, tape them shut with the included stickers, and leave them on for 20 minutes. “I’ve been using this mask once weekly and I have seen a great improvement,” one reviewer wrote. “My feet are not dry anymore.”

6 This Scalp Treatment With Soothing Natural Ingredients Flawless by Gabrielle Union Scalp Soothing Tonic Hair Treatment Amazon $10 See On Amazon “I cannot recommend this product highly enough. I have scalp psoriasis and have tried so many different products to keep my scalp moisturized,” one reviewer wrote, but Flawless by Gabrielle Union scalp treatment did the trick. It uses unique ingredients (like passionfruit seed, rice, aloe vera, and tea tree oil) to minimize unwanted flakes, reduce itching, and remove residue from hair products.

7 Some Teeth Whitening Pens That Are “Shockingly Effective” VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These teeth whitening pens have earned themselves more 10,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Despite the low price, past buyers report than they’re “shockingly effective,” and the gel solution doesn’t irritate sensitive teeth. Thanks to the twist-and-brush design, it’s also easy to apply without creating a mess.

8 These Adorable Wine-Themed Lip Tints sefudun Lip Stains (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon “Stays on forever!” one reviewer raved about these lip stains — but if you’re also a “sucker for packaging.” Each set comes with six different colors for less than $15, and since they’re all extremely pigmented, the color stays vivid even when you’re eating and drinking.

9 This Polishing Cloth That Gets Jewelry Sparkling Again Mayflower Productions Pro Size Polishing Cleaning Cloth Amazon $10 See On Amazon Polish everything from jewelry to antiques. This pro-quality cleaning cloth is made from 100% cotton and has an inner layer that’s treated with a non-toxic solution, which restores the brilliant shine and creates a protective coating that prevents future tarnishing. It’s also large for easier handling and has reviewers raving, “My rings and earrings and necklaces have never been so shiny before.”

10 This Razor To Remove Hair & Pilling From Various Surfaces ANCAI Manual Clothes Hair Removal Razor Amazon $10 See On Amazon Yes, this hair removal razor is particularly effective when it comes to removing pet hair from your clothes and upholstery — but it’s also great for dust, lint, and pilling, too. Since it’s handheld and doesn’t require batteries, it’s easy to use anywhere and on any surface. (Some reviewers have even used it to get their carpets looking like new.)

11 This Best-Selling Gel To Soften Stubborn Foot Calluses Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon This Lee Beauty extra-strength callus remover is a number-one best-seller with more than 35,000 ratings. Using a powerful gel formula, it penetrates deep into stubborn foot calluses to soften them and promote peeling. The results, according to reviewers? “Best stuff ever. Saves me tons of money going to nail salons for pedis. [...] My feet have never felt so soft.”

12 These Magnetic Lashes That’re Way Easier Than Glue-On Falsies Arishine Store Reusable Magnetic Eyelashes (5 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon “I can't put on a glue on fake lash,” one reviewer wrote, but these magnetic lashes are “easy to put on, look natural, and are lightweight.” Just apply the included liner along the top of your eye, and the lashes will automatically stick onto it without the need for an adhesive. Each set comes with various pairs, two eyeliner tubes, and an application tool.

13 A Foot Rasp With Over 70,000 Reviews Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp File and Callus remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Why does this foot rasp have over 70,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars? Put simply by one enthusiastic reviewer: “It works better than anything I have tried.” It uses a grater-like surface made from surgical-grade stainless steel to remove calluses and buff away dry, rough skin. It also costs less than $10 and requires minimal effort on your part.

14 This Stain Remover That Goes Everywhere With Me Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon The bottle stays right next to my washing machine, while the individual wipes live in my bag. As a result, I’m never without this Emergency Stain Rescue — and it’s saved me countless times during laundry, weddings, and household accidents. The formula is biodegradable and pH-neutral for use on any fabric, but it still manages to remove stains from just about anything, organic or inorganic.

15 These Tiny, Gentle Razors For Your Face Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon After buying my first three-pack of these Schick Hydro Silk dermaplaning tools about a year ago, I just went back and bought a 10-pack. These tiny razors have countless uses, including touching up eyebrows, removing unwanted hair, and exfoliating away dry patches so your foundation goes on smoothly. They’re also cheap, portable, and don’t irritate sensitive skin.

16 A No-Soak Solution That Removes Gel Polish AL'IVER Gel Nail Polish Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon You no longer have to go into the salon to get rid of your grown-out gel manicure. This gel nail polish remover bursts through the polish in under five minutes, no soaking, foil, acetone, or caps required. Reviewers report that it “saves a lot of time and effort” and “works on dip powder nails,” too!

17 This Facial Vacuum That Sucks Out Blackheads EUASOO Blackhead Pore Vacuum Cleaner Remover Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instead of picking at your skin (which may spread bacteria and cause damage), there’s this blackhead pore vacuum. Using gentle suction and five interchangeable heads, it sucks out the contents of a pore or a blemish. It’s also USB-rechargeable, so you never have to worry about batteries, and it comes with four metal extraction tools.

18 A 24-Karat Facial Massager That Actually Works, According To Buyers Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager Amazon $12 See On Amazon It massages with 6,000 vibrations per minute, and it’s plated in 24-karat gold. As a result, this Beauty Bar facial massager has reviewers raving about its effectiveness when it comes to headache relief, soothed sinuses, and a clear complexion. It’s compact, waterproof, and runs on batteries, so you can take it anywhere — and its contoured design helps you minimize dark circles, boost circulation, and rejuvenate skin.

19 This Whipped Colloidal Oatmeal Balm With Endless Uses Shea Radiance Whipped Shea Butter w/ Colloidal Oatmeal Amazon $15 See On Amazon Think of this Shea Radiance whipped colloidal oatmeal as the natural, vegan, petroleum-free version of Vaseline. It soothes everything from sunburns to dry, cracked skin with ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, rice bran, and oatmeal. It also melts into skin, and one reviewer wrote, “I have used this balm on numerous skin issues and it works fantastically on all of them!” Choose from three options including lavender, citrus, and unscented.

20 These S-Shaped Hangers For Pants, Scarves & Towels DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep pants neatly folded and wrinkle-free while hanging them from your closet rod. These brilliant hangers will also hold towels and scarves with their S-shaped design. They’re made out of stainless steel for durability and have a rubber cap on the end to prevent snagging.

21 Some Foaming Stain Remover That Transforms Athletic Shoes Sof Sole Instant Cleaner Foaming Stain Remover for Athletic Shoes Amazon $10 See On Amazon “I’ve tried several different cleaning products for my Nike and Jordans and Sof Sole is by far the most effective one,” one reviewer wrote. Another raved, “I couldn't believe the results!” Using a foaming solution, it removes dirt marks and discoloration from all kinds of athletic shoes, and the brilliant cap both dispenses and scrubs at the same time.

22 These Pimple Patches That I’ll Never Again Be Without Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patches (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon I will never again be without a box of Mighty Patch spot treatment stickers. Whenever I feel a blemish forming, I place one of these over the spot and go to bed. The sticker protects the area and creates the ideal environment for fast healing, while the hydrocolloid pulls all the gunk to the surface — and I’m not tempted to use my nails.

23 These Aromatherapy Steamers That Turn Your Shower Into A Treat Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon $20 See On Amazon No time for a bath? You can still get the rejuvenating, relaxing effects with these Cleverfy shower steamers. Like a bath bomb, they dissolve when wet — but unlike a bath bomb, these can be placed right outside of the stream of your shower, where they’ll fizzle and release soothing aromatherapy scents into the air. Each pack comes with six different ones, and one reviewer wrote, “It really feels like a treat every time I use one.”

24 This Leave-In Conditioner That Does It All Mielle Organics White Peony Sulfate-Free Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This Mielle Organics White Peony leave-in conditioner does it all: It detangles, protects against heat damage, hydrates thirsty hair, and minimizes frizz and flyaways, all while remaining lightweight. It’s also color-safe and is popular among those with natural curls: “Absolutely excellent for my 3AB curly hair.”

25 This Mask That Bubbles Up To Deep-Clean Pores Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon “It bubbles up a lot and will make you feel like the Michelin man,” one reviewer wrote, but it “works great.” Elizavecca’s Milky Piggy mask uses carbonated clay to reach deep into pores, cleansing them of gunk and blackheads. “It’s so fun,” another raved. “It’s deep cleaning and my skin is soft and pores are visibly smaller afterwards. I love the scent too.”

26 A Handheld Body Brush That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slip your hand into the sturdy canvas strap, and use this C.S.M. body brush in the shower or out of the shower while dry brushing. It contains both natural boars’ hair bristles and rubber massage nodes, which, when combined, exfoliate away dry skin, minimize ingrown hairs, boost circulation, rejuvenate your complexion, and just plain “feel amazing,” according to a reviewer.

27 Some Cute Beauty Sponges With Egg-cellent Results Beauty Bakerie - Blending Egg Beauty Sponges Amazon $17 See On Amazon So far, Beauty Bakerie’s egg-shaped sponges have received egg-cellent feedback from reviewers: “These are my favorite blender sponges and at $3.00 per sponge they are a steal. So soft and bouncy!” They’re made from a non-latex, vegan material that helps to flawlessly blend all kinds of makeup, from liquid foundations and concealers to baking powders and blush. They also come in a cute egg carton for storage.

28 “The Only Bra” Reviewers Are Going To Buy From Now On Warner's Blissful Benefits Side Smoothing Underwire Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon “After 20 years of bad fitting bras,” one reviewer wrote, “I am so grateful to have found these. They are the only bras I will ever buy.” In fact, the Warner's Blissful Benefits bra has racked up more than 5,000 five-star ratings because it’s supportive, comfortable, and convenient. It has underwire for support, but it’s wrapped in cushioned satin so you don’t even feel it — and the straps are detachable, so you can wear this one as a cross-back, halter, or strapless. Finally, the lightly contoured full-coverage cups prevent spilling and boost security. Available sizes: 34B —40C

29 This Shampoo That Also Cleanses Without Stripping Natural Oils Miss Jessie's Co-wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your hair feels dry and brittle after a shampooing, give this Miss Jessie’s co-wash a shot instead. Unlike your standard shampoo, this formula contains no sulfates and doesn’t lather, so it cleanses away build-up and grime without stripping your scalp of its natural oils. “It made my hair very soft and clean. The smell was so pretty,” one reviewer wrote.

30 These Heel Caps That Reinforce & Improve Your Pumps GoGoHeel Quick Tips - The Original High Heel Protector & Heel Repair Caps Amazon $10 See On Amazon Repair worn-down heel caps, prevent slipping, and minimize the clicking sound from heels with exposed nails. These GoGoHeel Quick Tips are a fast and affordable way to improve your pumps with a slip-on rubber cap. They fit most shapes and sizes, and they come in both black and taupe. “These heel covers have saved my shoes!” one reviewer wrote.

31 This Trendy Rattan Bag For Way Less Bossjoy Round Rattan Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon According to one reviewer, this round rattan bag is “so much cheaper” than similar ones they’ve seen this season — but it’s still “sturdy and looks just as great.” It’s made from 100% rattan fibers on the outside, which are woven into a structured spiral design, and the interior features fabric lining to keep your stuff secure. Basically, it’s an easy and affordable way to get in on a stylish trend.

32 This Watch That’s Both “Gorgeous” & “Comfortable” Nine West Women's Rubberized Bracelet Watch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Because of its marbleized dial with rose gold accents, reviewers have called this Nine West watch “gorgeous” and have written that they “get compliments on it all the time.” Still, since the links are adjustable and rubberized, past buyers have also called it’s super “comfortable to wear.” Throw in the Japanese-quartz movement which makes for accurate time-keeping, and it’s hard to ignore this one.

33 This In-Shower Treatment That Colors, Cleanses & Conditions Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye Amazon $22 See On Amazon “Um, can I marry this stuff?” one reviewer asked about Keracolor Clenditioner. Another wrote, “Works amazingly!” Whether you’re looking to add unique hues to your natural hair or upkeep bold colors in between salon visits, this is the way to do it. It’s a semi-permanent dye that also cleanses and conditions in the shower so strands are clean, soft, and — most importantly — bright. Get it in a wide range of colors.

34 These Genius Hangers That Maximize Storage In Your Closet Without Wrinkles HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These magic hangers not only allow you to store more clothing in your closet; they also help your shirts and dresses to hang straight, which prevents wrinkles between wears. Simply slide up to five hangers through the slots in the durable plastic bars. Then remove one of the hooks to create a vertical waterfall of clothing that maximizes room on your closet rod.