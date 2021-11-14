35 Weird Things That'll Actually Make You Look So Much Better

The internet is a goldmine of useful things. It’s also a goldmine of weird things. Then there are the items that fit into both categories simultaneously: The
weird things that are actually super practical. As an avid internet shopper and a product writer, that last group of items is my absolute favorite — especially if they help me to streamline my beauty routine and optimize my wardrobe.
Personally, if it helps me to
look and feel 10-times better without requiring much effort on my part, I’m typically a huge fan of it. That includes standard stuff, like an all-in-one foundation and a sweater that’s both stylish and cozy, but it also includes the stuff you wouldn’t expect or might not have heard of (yet): Patches that heal a blemish overnight, false eyelashes that stick on with magnets, a roller with tiny needles on it that rejuvenate your complexion, and a co-wash that cleanses your hair without stripping its natural oils.
Amazon has all of these things and a ton more, and while they may seem unexpected at first glance, don’t knock them until you try them; after all, according to hundreds and sometimes thousands of reviewers, they actually work —
without all that extra effort. 1 These Long-Lasting Lip Tints That Look Like Cotton Swabs
These
lip tints are waterproof and long-lasting — and they come in a super unique design. The 20 cotton swabs dispense enough tint for a single use, so they’re portable and space-savvy. You can also choose between three different shades or opt for the multicolor pack. 2 A Scalp Treatment That’s Effective On Dandruff
For use on any type of hair, there’s this
Briogeo Scalp Revival. It contains tea tree, witch hazel, and charcoal, which aim to detoxify the scalp to soothe flakes and promote hydration. “Because my scalp is very dry and dandruff prone, these products have changed my life,” one reviewer wrote. 3 A Needle Roller That Makes Your Products More Effective
The small titanium needles on this
Koi Beauty derma roller create micro-punctures in the surface of the skin, which promotes collagen production and lets your serums and creams sink in more deeply. As a result, skin heals faster and your complexion looks brighter. “Friends ask me what I have done to my face” since it “looks so good,” one reviewer raved. 4 This 4-Tool Brush For Cleaning Suede Shoes
This is not your average
shoe-cleaner brush. Each one contains four different tools for scrubbing away stains and reaching deep into grooves to remove dirt. Since the bristles are made from brass and nylon, it’s well-suited for suede (and other delicate materials) — and reviewers report it’s effective without causing damage: “Made my shoes look brand new,” one wrote. 5 These Masks For Your Feet That Hydrate Your Feet
Because they’re infused with deeply hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E,
these sock-like foot masks are designed to moisturize your feet and soften stubborn calluses. Just slide your feet into the fabric socks, tape them shut with the included stickers, and leave them on for 20 minutes. “I’ve been using this mask once weekly and I have seen a great improvement,” one reviewer wrote. “My feet are not dry anymore.” 6 This Scalp Treatment With Soothing Natural Ingredients
“I cannot recommend this product highly enough. I have scalp psoriasis and have tried so many different products to keep my scalp moisturized,” one reviewer wrote, but
Flawless by Gabrielle Union scalp treatment did the trick. It uses unique ingredients (like passionfruit seed, rice, aloe vera, and tea tree oil) to minimize unwanted flakes, reduce itching, and remove residue from hair products. 7 Some Teeth Whitening Pens That Are “Shockingly Effective”
These
teeth whitening pens have earned themselves more 10,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Despite the low price, past buyers report than they’re “shockingly effective,” and the gel solution doesn’t irritate sensitive teeth. Thanks to the twist-and-brush design, it’s also easy to apply without creating a mess. 8 These Adorable Wine-Themed Lip Tints
“Stays on forever!” one reviewer raved about these
lip stains — but if you’re also a “sucker for packaging.” Each set comes with six different colors for less than $15, and since they’re all extremely pigmented, the color stays vivid even when you’re eating and drinking. 9 This Polishing Cloth That Gets Jewelry Sparkling Again
Polish everything from jewelry to antiques. This
pro-quality cleaning cloth is made from 100% cotton and has an inner layer that’s treated with a non-toxic solution, which restores the brilliant shine and creates a protective coating that prevents future tarnishing. It’s also large for easier handling and has reviewers raving, “My rings and earrings and necklaces have never been so shiny before.” 10 This Razor To Remove Hair & Pilling From Various Surfaces
Yes, this
hair removal razor is particularly effective when it comes to removing pet hair from your clothes and upholstery — but it’s also great for dust, lint, and pilling, too. Since it’s handheld and doesn’t require batteries, it’s easy to use anywhere and on any surface. (Some reviewers have even used it to get their carpets looking like new.) 11 This Best-Selling Gel To Soften Stubborn Foot Calluses
This
Lee Beauty extra-strength callus remover is a number-one best-seller with more than 35,000 ratings. Using a powerful gel formula, it penetrates deep into stubborn foot calluses to soften them and promote peeling. The results, according to reviewers? “Best stuff ever. Saves me tons of money going to nail salons for pedis. [...] My feet have never felt so soft.” 12 These Magnetic Lashes That’re Way Easier Than Glue-On Falsies
“I can't put on a glue on fake lash,” one reviewer wrote, but these
magnetic lashes are “easy to put on, look natural, and are lightweight.” Just apply the included liner along the top of your eye, and the lashes will automatically stick onto it without the need for an adhesive. Each set comes with various pairs, two eyeliner tubes, and an application tool. 13 A Foot Rasp With Over 70,000 Reviews
Why does this
foot rasp have over 70,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars? Put simply by one enthusiastic reviewer: “It works better than anything I have tried.” It uses a grater-like surface made from surgical-grade stainless steel to remove calluses and buff away dry, rough skin. It also costs less than $10 and requires minimal effort on your part. 14 This Stain Remover That Goes Everywhere With Me
The bottle stays right next to my washing machine, while the individual wipes live in my bag. As a result, I’m never without this
Emergency Stain Rescue — and it’s saved me countless times during laundry, weddings, and household accidents. The formula is biodegradable and pH-neutral for use on any fabric, but it still manages to remove stains from just about anything, organic or inorganic. 15 These Tiny, Gentle Razors For Your Face
After buying my first three-pack of these
Schick Hydro Silk dermaplaning tools about a year ago, I just went back and bought a 10-pack. These tiny razors have countless uses, including touching up eyebrows, removing unwanted hair, and exfoliating away dry patches so your foundation goes on smoothly. They’re also cheap, portable, and don’t irritate sensitive skin. 16 A No-Soak Solution That Removes Gel Polish
You no longer have to go into the salon to get rid of your grown-out gel manicure. This
gel nail polish remover bursts through the polish in under five minutes, no soaking, foil, acetone, or caps required. Reviewers report that it “saves a lot of time and effort” and “works on dip powder nails,” too! 17 This Facial Vacuum That Sucks Out Blackheads
Instead of picking at your skin (which may spread bacteria and cause damage), there’s this
blackhead pore vacuum. Using gentle suction and five interchangeable heads, it sucks out the contents of a pore or a blemish. It’s also USB-rechargeable, so you never have to worry about batteries, and it comes with four metal extraction tools. 18 A 24-Karat Facial Massager That Actually Works, According To Buyers
It massages with 6,000 vibrations per minute, and it’s plated in 24-karat gold. As a result, this
Beauty Bar facial massager has reviewers raving about its effectiveness when it comes to headache relief, soothed sinuses, and a clear complexion. It’s compact, waterproof, and runs on batteries, so you can take it anywhere — and its contoured design helps you minimize dark circles, boost circulation, and rejuvenate skin. 19 This Whipped Colloidal Oatmeal Balm With Endless Uses
Think of this
Shea Radiance whipped colloidal oatmeal as the natural, vegan, petroleum-free version of Vaseline. It soothes everything from sunburns to dry, cracked skin with ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, rice bran, and oatmeal. It also melts into skin, and one reviewer wrote, “I have used this balm on numerous skin issues and it works fantastically on all of them!” Choose from three options including lavender, citrus, and unscented. 20 These S-Shaped Hangers For Pants, Scarves & Towels
Keep pants neatly folded and wrinkle-free while hanging them from your closet rod. These
brilliant hangers will also hold towels and scarves with their S-shaped design. They’re made out of stainless steel for durability and have a rubber cap on the end to prevent snagging. 21 Some Foaming Stain Remover That Transforms Athletic Shoes
“I’ve tried several different cleaning products for my Nike and Jordans and
Sof Sole is by far the most effective one,” one reviewer wrote. Another raved, “I couldn't believe the results!” Using a foaming solution, it removes dirt marks and discoloration from all kinds of athletic shoes, and the brilliant cap both dispenses and scrubs at the same time. 22 These Pimple Patches That I’ll Never Again Be Without
I will never again be without a box of
Mighty Patch spot treatment stickers. Whenever I feel a blemish forming, I place one of these over the spot and go to bed. The sticker protects the area and creates the ideal environment for fast healing, while the hydrocolloid pulls all the gunk to the surface — and I’m not tempted to use my nails. 23 These Aromatherapy Steamers That Turn Your Shower Into A Treat
No time for a bath? You can still get the rejuvenating, relaxing effects with these
Cleverfy shower steamers. Like a bath bomb, they dissolve when wet — but unlike a bath bomb, these can be placed right outside of the stream of your shower, where they’ll fizzle and release soothing aromatherapy scents into the air. Each pack comes with six different ones, and one reviewer wrote, “It really feels like a treat every time I use one.” 24 This Leave-In Conditioner That Does It All
This
Mielle Organics White Peony leave-in conditioner does it all: It detangles, protects against heat damage, hydrates thirsty hair, and minimizes frizz and flyaways, all while remaining lightweight. It’s also color-safe and is popular among those with natural curls: “Absolutely excellent for my 3AB curly hair.” 25 This Mask That Bubbles Up To Deep-Clean Pores
“It bubbles up a lot and will make you feel like the Michelin man,” one reviewer wrote, but it “works great.”
Elizavecca’s Milky Piggy mask uses carbonated clay to reach deep into pores, cleansing them of gunk and blackheads. “It’s so fun,” another raved. “It’s deep cleaning and my skin is soft and pores are visibly smaller afterwards. I love the scent too.” 26 A Handheld Body Brush That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry
Slip your hand into the sturdy canvas strap, and use this
C.S.M. body brush in the shower or out of the shower while dry brushing. It contains both natural boars’ hair bristles and rubber massage nodes, which, when combined, exfoliate away dry skin, minimize ingrown hairs, boost circulation, rejuvenate your complexion, and just plain “feel amazing,” according to a reviewer. 27 Some Cute Beauty Sponges With Egg-cellent Results
So far,
Beauty Bakerie’s egg-shaped sponges have received egg-cellent feedback from reviewers: “These are my favorite blender sponges and at $3.00 per sponge they are a steal. So soft and bouncy!” They’re made from a non-latex, vegan material that helps to flawlessly blend all kinds of makeup, from liquid foundations and concealers to baking powders and blush. They also come in a cute egg carton for storage. 28 “The Only Bra” Reviewers Are Going To Buy From Now On
“After 20 years of bad fitting bras,” one reviewer wrote, “I am so grateful to have found these. They are the only bras I will ever buy.” In fact, the
Warner's Blissful Benefits bra has racked up more than 5,000 five-star ratings because it’s supportive, comfortable, and convenient. It has underwire for support, but it’s wrapped in cushioned satin so you don’t even feel it — and the straps are detachable, so you can wear this one as a cross-back, halter, or strapless. Finally, the lightly contoured full-coverage cups prevent spilling and boost security. Available sizes: 34B —40C 29 This Shampoo That Also Cleanses Without Stripping Natural Oils
If your hair feels dry and brittle after a shampooing, give this
Miss Jessie’s co-wash a shot instead. Unlike your standard shampoo, this formula contains no sulfates and doesn’t lather, so it cleanses away build-up and grime without stripping your scalp of its natural oils. “It made my hair very soft and clean. The smell was so pretty,” one reviewer wrote. 30 These Heel Caps That Reinforce & Improve Your Pumps
Repair worn-down heel caps, prevent slipping, and minimize the clicking sound from heels with exposed nails. These
GoGoHeel Quick Tips are a fast and affordable way to improve your pumps with a slip-on rubber cap. They fit most shapes and sizes, and they come in both black and taupe. “These heel covers have saved my shoes!” one reviewer wrote. 31 This Trendy Rattan Bag For Way Less
According to one reviewer, this
round rattan bag is “so much cheaper” than similar ones they’ve seen this season — but it’s still “sturdy and looks just as great.” It’s made from 100% rattan fibers on the outside, which are woven into a structured spiral design, and the interior features fabric lining to keep your stuff secure. Basically, it’s an easy and affordable way to get in on a stylish trend. 32 This Watch That’s Both “Gorgeous” & “Comfortable”
Because of its marbleized dial with rose gold accents, reviewers have called this
Nine West watch “gorgeous” and have written that they “get compliments on it all the time.” Still, since the links are adjustable and rubberized, past buyers have also called it’s super “comfortable to wear.” Throw in the Japanese-quartz movement which makes for accurate time-keeping, and it’s hard to ignore this one. 33 This In-Shower Treatment That Colors, Cleanses & Conditions
“Um, can I marry this stuff?” one reviewer asked about
Keracolor Clenditioner. Another wrote, “Works amazingly!” Whether you’re looking to add unique hues to your natural hair or upkeep bold colors in between salon visits, this is the way to do it. It’s a semi-permanent dye that also cleanses and conditions in the shower so strands are clean, soft, and — most importantly — bright. Get it in a wide range of colors. 34 These Genius Hangers That Maximize Storage In Your Closet Without Wrinkles
These
magic hangers not only allow you to store more clothing in your closet; they also help your shirts and dresses to hang straight, which prevents wrinkles between wears. Simply slide up to five hangers through the slots in the durable plastic bars. Then remove one of the hooks to create a vertical waterfall of clothing that maximizes room on your closet rod. 35 This $16 Alternative For A Cult-Favorite Tote Bag
According to reviewers, this
Dreubea tote looks a heck of a lot like the cult-favorite Nordstrom bag — which costs significantly more than $16. Its faux-leather finish comes in tons of color options, all with a stylish tassel hanging off of the shoulder strap. Plus, it’s roomy enough for a laptop and has an organizer pocket inside for keys, a wallet, and other smaller items.