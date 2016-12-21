Backless tops and dresses are a great way to make a statement — but what do you wear underneath one? Your first option is to wear nothing at all, but if you’d prefer added support and coverage, that’s where the best bras to wear with a backless dress come in.

You can find bras in all different shapes and styles: There are ones that are completely backless and stick on, and there are convertible bras that you can add a strap to in order to make it fall lower on your back. You can also try using clear straps if you want a bit more support. Finally, you could try a corset or longline bra with boning to provide the support you need when going backless.

No matter which design sounds like the best fit for you, Amazon is a great place to find all of them. This retailer also has plenty of reviewer feedback to help inform your purchase, so you never have to decide between support and invisibility, not to mention tons of colors and sizes to choose from. Ready to get shopping? These are the best backless or low-back bras, so you can go ahead and grab that backless dress you’ve been eyeing.

1 A Strapless Longline Bra With A Low Back Dominique Noemi Strapless Backless Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon Since this backless bra has a longline design with spandex-net panels, it’s extremely supportive — even despite the strapless design. For open-back outfits, the sweetheart-neck angles down at the ribs and dips low in the back, so you won’t see anything. This one also features molded, three-section contour cups to keep your chest supported. Promising review: “I have been searching for a long time for a strapless backless bra that actually fits and looks good. It fits perfectly with my wedding dress.” Available sizes: 32A — 50DD

2 This Bra That Works For Plunging Necklines & Low Backs Maidenform Sexy Plunge Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon The great thing about this bra is that it works for both plunge dresses and backless ones. All you have to do is add on the low back converter. The straps are totally adjustable, and the bra can be transformed to several different styles. So, if you want to channel your inner pop star and rock both plunge and backless at once, go for it. You'll feel supported and comfortable throughout the night. Promising review: "I am a 38F/G depending on the brand. A little too big for the Victoria Secret DDD. My measurements are 45" around the bust and 38" band and waist. I got a size 13. It fits great. I usually use the halter option and haven't tried it with other strap methods but it works great and holds well. Halter strap can dig a little bit but that's to be expected with how much it has to hold! Wore it with a low cut top (pictured above) and with the help of a single safety pin to get the top to stop shifting around (not the bra's fault) you couldn't even see the bra underneath!" Available sizes: 2 — 15

3 A Writer’s Pick: This Strappy Bra That’s Supposed To Be Seen Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you can’t find any backless bras you like, or if comfort is a top priority, consider choosing a bra that’s so pretty, it looks intentional underneath an open-back outfit. “Rather than wrestling with adhesives and clasps, I usually pick a comfortable yet gorgeous strappy bra, like the Free People Adella bralette,” explained BDG e-commerce writer Maria Cassano. “The combination of lace and thin adjustable straps look great alongside any outfit, and it comes in nine color options, too.” Promising review: “If you like to wear casual dresses with open backs and/or plunging necklines, this bralette is a great solution. It adds more coverage and offers light-to-moderate support while looking like it was meant to be seen.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 These Reusable Silicone Pasties With Super High Ratings Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re having a lot of trouble finding a traditional bra, try these cult-favorite Nippies pasties instead. Rather than having to deal with straps, bands, and padding, you simply cover your breasts with the smooth, self-adhering silicone (which is reusable). This provides coverage while remaining totally invisible underneath your outfit. They come in two sizes and three different colors for varying skin tones. No wonder they have over 15,000 reviews and an overall 4.7 stars. Promising review: "This is probably one of the best purchases I've ever made on Amazon- and I purchase A LOT from here. I've used these for two years now- primarily in the summer with tank tops/backless dresses- and they are AMAZING!” Available sizes: Small — Large

5 A Convertible Bra That Can Be Backless ZUKULIFE Multi-Way Convertible Push-Up Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’d like your bra to be versatile and work with a plethora of options, consider a convertible bra. This multi-way bra converts to a halter, criss-cross, and low back. It's made from stretchy nylon and spandex, has deep-plunge push-up cups, and offers front-adjustable straps, so it'll be comfortable throughout the night. Promising review: “Gives me more cleavage than ANY other bra I own. Much better than miracle or wonder bras! And it’s low cut which means I can wear it with anything. Awesome buy!” Available sizes: 32A — 42D

6 A Supportive Strapless Bra With Adhesive Sides Fashion Forms Go Bare Backless Strapless Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon This backless-dress-approved update on a standard strapless bra features molded cups are supportive and made with underwire, and the adhesive is only on the wings of the bra. One user even said she was able to dance the entire night without it falling off. Promising review: "Shocked that this worked, but it did! (I wear a 34E bra, so had low hopes for this doing much of anything.) Had a backless/strapless dress with some structure in the bodice, but wanted just a little more support and this did the trick. And for what it's worth, as someone who usually has fairly sensitive skin, I didn't have any negative reaction to the silicone sticky tabs." Available sizes: A — DDD

7 This Converter That Turns Any Bra Into A Low-Back Bra Maidenform Plus-Size Low-Back Converter Amazon $10 See On Amazon This Maidenform low-back converter is a stretchy, adjustable strap that turns almost any hook-and-eye bra into a low-back style. That way, you can use one that’s already in your drawer — and you know it’ll fit well while providing the support you need. It does this by wrapping around the front of your waist and pulling the back band downwards, so you get several more inches of invisibility underneath an open-back top or plunging dress. (It also comes in a smaller size, too.) Promising review: “The bra converter fits perfect, no-show. I am extremely delighted with the resulting look. It’s a lingerie essential!”

8 A Low-Back Corset For Low-Backed Support Carnival Low Plunge Backless Satin Corset Bra Amazon $45 See On Amazon Some dresses are only semi-backless, and if that's the case, and you’re looking for plenty of support, consider this corset a great option instead. It's full coverage and has an extra-low back. It has underwire, lightly-lined cups, and light boning. It's also completely adjustable. Promising review: "I needed something that would not show under a dress with a low back and low neckline and this did the trick. It's so supportive but so comfortable. Highly recommend." Available sizes: 32A to 40D

9 A Self-Adhesive Silicone Bra That Lets You Go Almost Braless Niidor Strappy Backless Adhesive Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're wearing something thin and want coverage that feels like it's barely there, these reusable adhesive silicone push-up cups are a great option. The bra has over 22,000 reviews and the strong clip in between helps with cleavage — plus it’s reusable and comes in three color options. Promising review: "Love it! Works fine with me. It fit as expected. They remained sticky for multiple uses. They stick and hold on tight, but are not painful to remove. Very useful for low cut or backless tops. It's way more comfortable than a strapless bra, gives you a lot of freedom." Available sizes: A — F