Clowncore Is The Latest Trend Taking Over The Fashion World

A new day brings with it a new era, especially if you’re browsing TikTok’s “For You Page.” If you’re already bored of channelling the greens and browns in your home space with forestcore, we have a fashion trend that’s waiting to be explored. Clowncore has been making the rounds on TikTok, and now it’s at an all-time high with searches for the hashtag at over 441 million views. Of course, it was most recently brought back to our conscience (and feeds) with Harry Styles’ iconic Grammys 2023 look.

Created by French brand EgonLab, Styles wore a harlequin-inspired rainbow hued glittery jumpsuit to the award ceremony and left many hoping to recreate the look. While this is one iteration of the growing TikTok trend, as its name suggests, clowncore is fashion inspired by the clown aesthetic. Think oversized balloon pants, bows, polka dots, rainbow patterns, playful proportions, and an overall spin towards maximalism.

The aesthetic even extends outside clothing into makeup. Several TikTok creators, like @BlondeTaki, shoot video tutorials of heavily pigmented eyes and lips reminiscent of a clown. While many people save the look for costume or themed parties, for some TikTokers, clowncore emerged as a fun way to express themselves creatively and boast their makeup and styling skills.

In one video, creator Sara Camposarcone styles a neon blazer with rainbow tights, blue and green eyeshadow, exaggerated blush, and an overdrawn pout. Speaking to Refinery29, the creator said, “Clowns and their bright, rainbow-coloured outfits always made me so happy as a kid, and that’s exactly how I feel about clowncore in fashion today. I absolutely adore the clashing prints, fun makeup, and circus-like collars that are so prevalent in this aesthetic. It’s nostalgic and expressive in the best way possible.”

And if TikTok famous trends don’t impress you, clowncore actually found its fame in high fashion and couture. From Alexander McQueen in 2009, Vivienne Westwood in 2018 or Moschino in 2020; luxury brands and designers have been channelling the more-is-more aesthetic of circus performers for a while on the runway.

In fact, even actor Emma Corrin donned a look drawn from this trend to the virtual Golden Globe Awards in 2021. Dressed in Miu Miu, they wore a comically oversized white collar over a pearl embellished ensemble complete with pantomime-inspired makeup.