5 Halal Brands That Are Transforming The Beauty Industry

The pandemic has changed the way we approach and perceive our health. Now, living a healthy lifestyle isn’t just drinking kombucha instead of soda: It’s about looking at everything you use and consume and making decisions to buy products that are better for your body and the earth. That shift toward healthier living has majorly impacted the cosmetics industry as well. There are several certifications that conscious consumers can look for on labels these days, but you may not be familiar with halal beauty just yet.

So, what is halal beauty? If you’re not sure what it means (especially when it comes to beauty products), don’t worry. Like most, I thought the term was solely reserved for dietary restrictions, but it goes far beyond what’s on your plate. “Halal just means ‘permissible’ in Islam,” Safia Ghanim, Operations Manager and Senior Technical Auditor ISWA Halal Certification Department, tells Bustle via Zoom. “So Muslims or really anyone can live a halal lifestyle.” In the context of beauty, Jordan Karim — founder of halal skin care brand Flora & Noor — explains that “halal-certified skin care products must not contain any alcohol, animal product such as collagen and Glycerine, ingredient that could cause harm to the consumer, or any human parts or ingredients derived from the human body.”

These requirements must be followed from the formulation process to the packaging, making them safer for your skin and the environment. The halal certification process is pretty rigorous and Karim tells me it can take years. First, brand founders have to fill out an application and answer questions about their manufacturing location, labeling, and more. Once the application is reviewed by multiple committees, an auditor inspects the manufacturing facility. If everything checks out, the brand’s awarded halal certification.

These products are catered toward Muslim beauty consumers who live a halal lifestyle, but they’re also great for others interested in cleaner options. “Halal beauty should also be important to non-Muslims who are conscious about the environment and how the products they use affect the ecosystem,” Karim says.

Interested in learning more? Read on for five brands that are transforming the industry with innovative, halal-compliant products.

