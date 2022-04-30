Ganni x Ahluwalia’s New Collab Is Bringing ‘90s Denim Back

Scandi brand Ganni and British Indian-Nigerian designer Priya Ahluwalia have joined forces once again in the ultimate denim collaboration to bring us a brand new all-denim all-deadstock collection. In a fusion of classic Ganni styles, Ahluwalia’s edgy ‘90s vibe, and an ethical fashion ethos, the 16 ready-to-wear styles centre around repurposed denim to create a whole range of fun, climate-conscious pieces. So, here’s how to show the Ganni x Ahluwalia collab in the UK.

What To Expect From The Ganni x Ahluwalia Collab?

According to Ganni’s statement on this new collection, 92% of the collab’s production volume comes from responsible styles, and at least 50% of the composition is certified recycled.

“All pieces are made from pre-existing garments and deadstock materials, making each item unique, a collectible made to be worn and lived in,” said Ahluwalia in the statement. “Denim is so interesting, as people from all walks of life wear it. We wanted to underline that versatility throughout the campaign and collection.”

Ganni

Ganni’s Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup, who worked closely with Ahluwalia on the collection, said, “We both try to see possibilities in everything, so giving new life to deadstock material is the perfect way for us to show our community the value of upcycled items. This collection is all about celebrating the things we missed during lockdown, feeling new energy and getting euphoric about life again.”

This is the second collaboration between the Copenhagen brand and the London designer, with the first also using repurposed fabrics to create an upcycled collection that still oozes style.

Some of our faves from the collection are the perfect spring drop, the Patchwork Stretch Denim Top, which you can buy for around £160, and the Printed Laser Denim Puffer Jacket, retailing at around £370.

Ganni

Where Can You Buy The Ganni x Ahluwalia Collab In The UK?

The collection is available on GANNI.com, and can also be purchased offline at the three Ganni stores located in London, including the store on Kings Road. Prices from the new collection vary, starting from £80 and going up to £370 for some items.