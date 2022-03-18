Dear Readers, Pat McGrath’s Second Bridgerton Collection Has Arrived

Hot off the heels of her first sell-out Bridgerton collection, world renowned make-up artist Pat McGrath is back with another Bridgerton-inspired collection to mark the second series of the hit Netflix show. So how can you buy it in the UK?

The mother of make-up announced on Mar. 16 that the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II collection will arrive on Mar. 24, the day before the second series hits our screens. As part of McGrath’s ongoing collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland, the collection will feature an array of make-up items fit for royalty, including eye shadow palettes, body shimmers, eyeliners, and lipsticks.

“The romance continues! I am honoured to join @Shondaland and @Netflix in revealing the next generation of Regency-meets-modern cosmetics inspired by the second season of the Smash Hit series ‘Bridgerton’,” the make-up artist wrote on Instagram. “A scintillating sequel to the most romantic collaboration ever, this *ALL NEW* collection features a queen’s ransom of matched Limited Editions.”

The collection features a new MTHERSHP Belle Of The Ball eyeshadow palette, £64, which contains six futuristic shades that can not only be used as eye shadows, but as blushes and highlighters too. There are six shades in a variety of finishes, including a velvety plum matte, a peony satin-matte, a luminous pale rose gold, and a sparkling aqua metallic.

Elsewhere, Bridgerton fans can get their hands on the Blushing Delights palette, also £64, which comes complete with three baked powder blushes and one baked marble highlighter, and is available in four different palettes.

We’re also being treated to McGrath’s first ever body shimmer, aptly named Skintillating Body Shimmer, £53, which is made with moisturising squalene, designed to glide effortlessly on your face and body. Even Lady Whistledown is quaking in her boots.

Next up comes the Satin Allure lipstick, £30, a “silken kiss of dewey luster,” which will be available in a soft pink. Also launching will be the Velvet Kohl Eyeliner, £27, in Xtreme Black, which will offer a dramatic and matte finish. What’s more, the brand has also announced that actress Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a Lady Whistledown, now serves as a “McGrath Muse”.

“Cannot believe this is actually real but I’m so excited to announce that I’m the new Pat McGrath Muse,” Coughlin wrote on Instagram. “What an absolute dream come true. Thank you Pat. I’m truly on cloud nine.”

Bridgerton fans can get their hands on the latest Pat McGrath Labs collection from Mar. 23 on PatMcGrath.com. And if it’s as popular as the first collection, you’ll want to be quick. Lady Whistledown will be watching.