The baggy cargo pants from your youth have returned — and you might want to think about trying them on for size. Though a decidedly questionable trend of the early-aughts, it was bound to come back around eventually. And judging by the closets of the most trend-forward celebs, the resurgence has finally come to fruition.

With an easeful silhouette, these loose-fit pants are essentially high-waist remakes of the bottoms you used to steal from your brother in 1999. Now, it’s time to reclaim the off-duty trend and make it your own. And, much like cyclical fashion often dictates, in 2022 it’s being styled completely different than what you remember.

Some of your favorite it girls are already huge fans of the throwback look. From Emily Ratajkowski’s camouflage pair to Bella Hadid’s khaki style; Hailey Bieber’s denim look, and Jennifer Lopez’s all-white moment, it’s clear that the trend is here to stay.

Though wearing these loose, pocket-covered bottoms might initially seem like a casual look, the coming photos will prove this decades-old style is much more versatile than you’d think.

Ahead, shop some of the best wide-leg cargo pants right now — with the celeb inspiration to match. But be warned: they might just become your new favorite wardrobe essential.

Keep It Neutral Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Bella Hadid was spotted in New York City rocking a pair of charcoal cargo pants that she styled with an olive green cardigan and a cropped camel jacket.

Black Patch Cargo Pants Youths In Balaclava $460 $179 View product Keep it classic like Hadid in a pair of pants that’s dark gray or black to ground your overall look.

Denim Days Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey Bieber hit the streets of Los Angeles in a pair of baggy jeans that boasted those beloved cargo pockets.

Blue Easton Cargo Jeans STAUD $280 View product Update your denim game with a pair that’s high-waisted, wide-leg, and — of course — boasts a heavy helping of spacious pockets.

All White Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez is out in these streets repping the ‘90s vibe hard. For this particular throwback look, she wore an all-white look, complete with understated cargos.

Belted Cotton Paperbag Pants Goen.J $475 $190 View product Keep it casual like J.Lo in a pair of white cargo joggers.

After-Hours RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Zendaya (or more likely Law Roach) styled the trend for evening. Slipping into a pair of wide-leg trousers in bright white silk, she layered on a matching fringed jacket and drapey chains of gold.

Black Satin Cargo Trousers Dolce & Gabbana $1,295 $712 View product No matter what color you choose, a satin cargo pant is a cool way to update your late-night wardrobe as well.

Tailored Appeal Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld was spotted wearing a pair of tailored flares with a high-waist and a classic khaki color, into which she tucked an artsy blouse of the same tones.