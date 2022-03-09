Celebrity Style
Attention, ‘90s Babies: Wide-Leg Cargo Pants Are Back
And they’re coming for your wardrobe.
The baggy cargo pants from your youth have returned — and you might want to think about trying them on for size. Though a decidedly questionable trend of the early-aughts, it was bound to come back around eventually. And judging by the closets of the most trend-forward celebs, the resurgence has finally come to fruition.
With an easeful silhouette, these loose-fit pants are essentially high-waist remakes of the bottoms you used to steal from your brother in 1999. Now, it’s time to reclaim the off-duty trend and make it your own. And, much like cyclical fashion often dictates, in 2022 it’s being styled completely different than what you remember.
Some of your favorite it girls are already huge fans of the throwback look. From Emily Ratajkowski’s camouflage pair to Bella Hadid’s khaki style; Hailey Bieber’s denim look, and Jennifer Lopez’s all-white moment, it’s clear that the trend is here to stay.
Though wearing these loose, pocket-covered bottoms might initially seem like a casual look, the coming photos will prove this decades-old style is much more versatile than you’d think.
Ahead, shop some of the best wide-leg cargo pants right now — with the celeb inspiration to match. But be warned: they might just become your new favorite wardrobe essential.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.