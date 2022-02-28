Rihanna’s maternity style has been a tour de force of fashion. From pink parkas to latex crop tops, she has provided so. Much. Style. Inspo.

The newest must-have item on everyone’s list, thanks to the 34-year-old artist? Windbreakers. A few weeks ago, during an outing with A$AP Rocky in New York City, Rihanna was spotted rocking a bright blue windbreaker over her fur-trimmed mini skirt.

Rih has always been a champion of mix-and-match style, and she executed that notion perfectly with this glam athleisure look. Now that it’s almost spring, it’s time for you too to start packing your wardrobe with transitional wardrobe staples. The ones that keep you cool during the day, and cover you up as the temperature drops at night.

Take a cue from Rihanna’s killer maternity style and shop the below windbreakers. Style them with everything from denim to silk, over skirts and trousers, and everything in between.

1 Color-Block Nylon Jacket H&M Size XS-XXL $40 See on H&M Keep it classic like Rihanna with a blue and white color block style. Pair with a light turtleneck underneath for a perfect, transitional look.

2 Terez Neon Streak Windbreaker Goop Size XS-L $125 See on Goop For a sleek gym moment, go for a black windbreaker with a subtle color detail to make it pop.

3 Shield Trail Running Jacket Nike Size XS-2XL $98 See on Nike There’s nothing quite like the ultra retro look of a neon Nike topper. This colorful jacket can be dressed up or down, and is so perfectly vintage looking.

4 Tna Coaches Jacket Aritzia Size 1-3 $198 See on Aritzia If you’re looking for a little extra warmth, shop this slightly insulated windbreaker style in on-trend cobalt blue.

5 Chevron Nylon Packable Jacket Tory Burch Size XS-XL $198 See on Tory Burch This lightweight chevron jacket is just the thing you need to add a little sporty to your everyday look, either on or off the tennis court.

6 Adidas by Stella McCartney Colorblock Windbreaker Shopbop Size XXS-XL $230 See on Shopbop If you want to try a bit of color, but not go over-the-top, consider a pastel and white design.

7 Aerie Offline Nylon Anorak American Eagle Size XXS-XXL $49 See on American Eagle Have fun with your windbreaker silhouette by opting for a style that’s a half-zip and hoodie, all rolled into one.

8 Levi’s Nylon Zip-Front Jacket Bloomingdales Size XS-XL $94 See on Bloomingdales Infuse a patriotic vibe into your windbreaker game with this red, white, and blue jacket this spring.

9 Jordan Essentials Woven Jacket Nordstrom Size S-XL $67 See on Nordstrom For a real classic look, consider a basketball-inspired take on the windbreaker design. This one has a slightly longer line, and a slouchier fit.

10 Break My Heart Jacket Free People Size XS-L $168 See on Free People Colorblock isn’t the only windbreaker style to keep in mind this spring. You can also consider patterns, like this seasonal favorite floral.

11 Colorblock Windbreaker Rowing Blazers Size XS-XXL $268 See on Rowing Blazers For a truly bold, fashion statement moment, go full-blown neon rainbow.

12 Sprinter Jacket Alo Size XS-L $128 See on Alo A cropped silhouette is perfect for throwing over jeans, dresses, and more this season.