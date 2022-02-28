The newest must-have item on everyone’s list, thanks to the 34-year-old artist? Windbreakers. A few weeks ago, during an outing with A$AP Rocky in New York City, Rihanna was spotted rocking a bright blue windbreaker over her fur-trimmed mini skirt.
Rih has always been a champion of mix-and-match style, and she executed that notion perfectly with this glam athleisure look. Now that it’s almost spring, it’s time for you too to start packing your wardrobe with transitional wardrobe staples. The ones that keep you cool during the day, and cover you up as the temperature drops at night.
Take a cue from Rihanna’s killer maternity style and shop the below windbreakers. Style them with everything from denim to silk, over skirts and trousers, and everything in between.
