Fashion

The Rihanna-Approved Spring Jacket Trend You Need To Try

Stay warm (and cool).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Rihanna is seen in Manhattan on January 27, 2022 in New York City. ...
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Rihanna’s maternity style has been a tour de force of fashion. From pink parkas to latex crop tops, she has provided so. Much. Style. Inspo.

The newest must-have item on everyone’s list, thanks to the 34-year-old artist? Windbreakers. A few weeks ago, during an outing with A$AP Rocky in New York City, Rihanna was spotted rocking a bright blue windbreaker over her fur-trimmed mini skirt.

Rih has always been a champion of mix-and-match style, and she executed that notion perfectly with this glam athleisure look. Now that it’s almost spring, it’s time for you too to start packing your wardrobe with transitional wardrobe staples. The ones that keep you cool during the day, and cover you up as the temperature drops at night.

Take a cue from Rihanna’s killer maternity style and shop the below windbreakers. Style them with everything from denim to silk, over skirts and trousers, and everything in between.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

Keep it classic like Rihanna with a blue and white color block style. Pair with a light turtleneck underneath for a perfect, transitional look.

2

For a sleek gym moment, go for a black windbreaker with a subtle color detail to make it pop.

3

There’s nothing quite like the ultra retro look of a neon Nike topper. This colorful jacket can be dressed up or down, and is so perfectly vintage looking.

4

If you’re looking for a little extra warmth, shop this slightly insulated windbreaker style in on-trend cobalt blue.

5

This lightweight chevron jacket is just the thing you need to add a little sporty to your everyday look, either on or off the tennis court.

6

If you want to try a bit of color, but not go over-the-top, consider a pastel and white design.

7

Have fun with your windbreaker silhouette by opting for a style that’s a half-zip and hoodie, all rolled into one.

8

Infuse a patriotic vibe into your windbreaker game with this red, white, and blue jacket this spring.

9

For a real classic look, consider a basketball-inspired take on the windbreaker design. This one has a slightly longer line, and a slouchier fit.

10

Colorblock isn’t the only windbreaker style to keep in mind this spring. You can also consider patterns, like this seasonal favorite floral.

11

For a truly bold, fashion statement moment, go full-blown neon rainbow.

12

A cropped silhouette is perfect for throwing over jeans, dresses, and more this season.

13

You don’t have to decide between a cropped or longline look. This Beyoncé-designed, convertible windbreaker jacket is the best of both worlds.