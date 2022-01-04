The temperatures are dropping lower than ever which means it’s officially time to start thinking about your outerwear game. And while you might look at coats and jackets as an afterthought, they are far from it. For all the time that you spend outside, your last layer is the one everyone sees. So, why not make it just as stylish as what lies beneath? Thanks to these winter 2022 coat trends, this season may be your chicest one yet.

Though it’s been pretty mild weather-wise, celebrities and influencers alike have already taken full advantage of the dispersed frigid days to display their best outerwear game. And fans are listening. From Hailey Bieber to Whitney Peak, Keke Palmer to Kendall Jenner, easy tailoring is the name of the game this season.

When it comes to your coats for Winter 2022, consider going for classics with a twist. It could be a trench but make it oversized. If you opt for a tailored duster, choose a version in a bold, statement pattern. Say you are into the most polarizing color — creamy white — this season, go for an unexpected silhouette that feels like an oversize blanket. Want to give your outerwear a Boho, ’70s touch? Pick up a patchwork topper to shield you from the cold.

Ahead, find the top Winter 2022 coat trends that you can start shopping today.

Oversized Trenches

HGL/GC Images/Getty Images

Inspired by menswear trenches of the ’90s, these winter-friendly, weatherproof coats are getting boxier and bigger this coming winter, while also retaining their inherent tailored feel.

Patchwork Crops

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Take a cue from this year’s Costume Institute exhibit at The Met, which celebrates Americana fashion trends, and take the classic ’70s patchwork look for a spin. Try a cropped or belted silhouette so the print doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Longline Blazers

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For those in-between days, consider having a longline blazer on hand. Tailored and chic, this topper is just the thing to add to everything from denim to dresses and tights. Make sure it’s slightly boxy and falls mid-thigh, so it feels perfectly on trend.

Statement Coats

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Statement coats are having a bold comeback this winter. From houndstooth to plaid, bright color to velvety textures, when your look is all about the coat, it’s going to be a good day.

Winter White

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Archaic fashion rules dictate that white can only be worn between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but today, that could be further from the truth. Be it a tailored tuxedo-style coat, wrap robe-style, or chunky shearling look, it’s well worth it to invest in a creamy white coat this coming season.