Though I literally curate holiday gift guides for a living, year after year, I leave my own shopping until the very last minute. Like clockwork, I spend the last two weeks of December panic-ordering gifts on Amazon and overpaying for three-day shipping even though I published my first holiday shopping roundup in August.

If you’re in the same boat — and are frantically reading this story hoping to find that one *perfect* item as the minutes tick closer to Dec. 25 — you’re in luck. Because, just in time for the holidays, I’m sharing the absolute best fashion finds, all tested and approved by yours truly.

Who am I? Oh, just a lifelong fashion lover, expert thrift shopper, and Bustle’s senior fashion editor. It’s my job to try out the hottest trends, so if I wear the same item on repeat, you know it’s something really special. And that’s exactly what you’ll find on this list.

I’m taking you into my own personal closet to share the rare pieces I cannot stop reaching for (read: my favorite $12 beanie, the comfiest over-the-knee boots, and the perfect slouchy winter sweater in the most delicious shade of Barbie pink). Ahead, shop the best of winter 2022’s fashion picks, including everything from jewelry to trousers. Enjoy!

1. The Chicest Leather Midi

It’s my goal in life to own every style available of Aritzia’s faux leather, due to its buttery-soft feel and machine washability (a major bonus). This midi skirt is my latest buy, and I’ve already styled it 15 different ways in my head.

2. A Punky Pearl Necklace

I cannot stop wearing this necklace (seriously, just check my Instagram). The pearl strand and jumbo heart pendant combine to make this baby the perfect punk-chic accessory and it definitively makes every outfit look cool (again, check my Instagram).

3. A Barbiecore Sweater

I’m shocked that this sweater is only $20. It’s wildly soft with the perfect oversize fit and comes in a vibrant fuchsia that would make Margot Robbie swoon. Come to think of it, I might buy myself a second — just to be safe.

4. Comfy (But Bad*ss) Over-The-Knee Boots

Behold: my most comfortable walking shoes — which also, coincidentally, are my coolest going-out boots. They’re a fixture of my cold-weather wardrobe, I get compliments every time I wear them, and they up every outfit’s bad*ss factor by at least 10 degrees.

5. Super Polished Trousers

As a lifelong emo kid, I never thought I’d find myself in a pair of pleated khaki trousers, but Banana Republic’s Cruise style simply cannot be slept on. Wonderfully high rise with a dramatic wide leg and long enough for heels (even on my 5-foot-7 frame), they’re the ultimate neutral pant.

6. The Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

Full disclosure: I get most of my clothes for free. But I spent my own money on this bolero and I have absolutely zero regrets. I layer it over tanks, dresses, turtlenecks, and more to add a bit of extra fashion flare.

7. The Perfect Knit Beanie

I have more than a dozen beanies ranging from $10 to $100, and this $10 Cotton On style remains my absolute favorite. With its thick, ribbed knit and double-cuffed band, it gives the perfect punk look. But be warned: This baby isn’t for sunny autumn days. The wildly warm winter hat will have you sweating, even in 40-degree temps.

8. A Statement-Making Jacket

I saw this liner on a recent trip to Everlane, and it’s been living in my mind rent-free ever since. The 4.4-star jacket has a supple quilted fabric, a sleek, minimalist silhouette, and an almost-neon colorway I’d ditch my all-black wardrobe for.

9. A Cool Metallic Handbag

In case you couldn’t tell by the fuchsia sweater, I’m in my Barbiecore era — and for a lifelong emo kid, that’s really saying something. This Bruceglen design is a mix of both worlds, with its black seams, edgy zipper, and funky pink metallic sheen. Oh, and it’s currently on sale. (You’re welcome.)

10. This Asymmetrical Leather Dress

So, $600 might seem like a steep price for a little black dress, but I can guarantee that the cost per wear will make this cheaper than most of your under-$100 purchases. With its pleated skirt, asymmetrical bodice, and modern leather-look fabric, this little number will be your go-to for winter weddings, Tinder dates, work outings, and more — hence why it currently tops my Christmas list (cc: my mom).