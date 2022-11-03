Winter shoes are really just an extension of what we see in the fall, with the addition of heavier boots, usually lined with a range of fluffy materials. As temps get chillier and sandals get pushed aside, UGG boots and their cozy counterparts are pulled out of storage and reintroduced to the rotation. It’s the natural order of things.

This year, winter boots are getting a heavy makeover. A bevy of pillowy padded silhouettes have been popping up, as well as shearling-trimmed pairs, and ‘90s-esque looks that hug your calves. Beyond that, celebrities and other tastemakers have been sporting pared-down flats, like classic loafers and pristine, ballet-inspired styles finished off with dainty bows. Don’t worry, though, hefty platforms are hardly over (more on that ahead).

Thanks, in part, to their appearances at runway shows like Etro and Sportmax, party-ready pairs are also trending of late: Shiny shoes of all kinds and eye-catching mules. All in all, there’s a lot on the footwear market to be inspired by, whether you like to keep your ‘fits smart and simple or jazzy and bold.

Ahead, read up on the trendiest winter shoes for women that you can expect to see all season long. Plus, pro tips on how to style them for yourself.

1 Modern Wedges Jeffrey Campbell Alita-Lo Platform Boot Urban Outfitters $175 See on Urban Outfitters When in doubt, reach for a height-boosting wedge to take your look to the next level. A sky-high style not only makes you taller, but instills a certain confidence in the wearer, too. Rock ‘em with a flowy dress, a midi skirt, or basically any style of pants.

2 Mary Janes Eugenia Flat Zou Xou $248 See on Zou Xou Based on recent collections from the likes of Coach and Sandy Liang, I predict Mary Janes will be ubiquitous well into the spring. Rock the versatile silhouette with jeans or cozy leg warmers, as Bella Hadid has taken to recently.

3 Puffer Boots Laced Padded Boots H&M $50 See on H&M Another comfy style, fans of quilted puffer boots run the gamut from Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to MGK. There’s no shortage of cool pairs on the market from brands like Prada, Farm Rio, and UGG, as well as Madewell and H&M.

4 Retro-Inspired Sneakers 2002R Sneaker New Balance $140 See on New Balance Currently, there’s a lot of love for comfortable sneakers reminiscent of decades past. Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski, and more have been spotted in New Balance’s retro 2002R Sneakers of late. Any vintage-inspired kicks that you can run around all day in will do, though.

5 Minimalist Loafers The Loafer Rebecca Allen $265 See on Rebecca Allen While the ardor for platform styles is still going strong, some among the fashion set — including Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner — have been stepping out in understated looks lately. Last month, Bieber paired a vintage biker jacket with baggy jeans and polished loafers from The Row for a date night. ‘Twas trés chic.

6 Statement Mules The Artist Mule Everlane $175 See on Everlane Though their backless design might feel more for summer, a pair of pretty socks will solve that quick. Style a vibrant pair or chunky Y2K mules, with a pair of sweatpants and a vintage tee and you’ll feel like Rihanna.

7 Pointy Flats Vince Lex Pointed Toe Flats Nordstrom $225 $158 See on Nordstrom Flats are definitely back in, and not just ultra-feminine ballet designs. New collections from Tory Burch, Molly Goddard, Roberto Cavalli, and Courrèges have all debuted pairs with sharp toes, which lend a certain sophistication to just about any outfit.

8 Shiny Satin Shoe The Bear Elvira Satin Stretch Boots Free People $200 See on Free People Elegant footwear featuring a subtly shimmery, smooth finish — from clogs to boots and pumps — was seen on the catwalk at shows like Jil Sander, Ports 1961, and more. The fabric is perfect for fancier occasions, as they instantly dress up a casual look like jeans and a tee.

9 Calf Huggers Nylah Nappa Knee Boot Reformation $398 See on Reformation Boots that hit just below the knee and wrap around the calf are having a moment, like it’s 1998. From flat styles to stilettos to block-heeled silhouettes, I recommend wearing them with a knee-skimming skirt or a cute mini dress.

10 Balletcore Porte & Paire Satin Ballet Flats Net-a-Porter $250 See on Net-a-Porter Despite the weather growing colder, girly ballet flats have been steadily gaining traction since earlier this year. Warm them up with a pair of leg warmers.