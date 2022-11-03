We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Winter shoes are really just an extension of what we see in the fall, with the addition of heavier boots, usually lined with a range of fluffy materials. As temps get chillier and sandals get pushed aside, UGG boots and their cozy counterparts are pulled out of storage and reintroduced to the rotation. It’s the natural order of things.
This year, winter boots are getting a heavy makeover. A bevy of pillowy padded silhouettes have been popping up, as well as shearling-trimmed pairs, and ‘90s-esque looks that hug your calves. Beyond that, celebrities and other tastemakers have been sporting pared-down flats, like classic loafers and pristine, ballet-inspired styles finished off with dainty bows. Don’t worry, though, hefty platforms are hardly over (more on that ahead).
Thanks, in part, to their appearances at runway shows like Etro and Sportmax, party-ready pairs are also trending of late: Shiny shoes of all kinds and eye-catching mules. All in all, there’s a lot on the footwear market to be inspired by, whether you like to keep your ‘fits smart and simple or jazzy and bold.
Ahead, read up on the trendiest winter shoes for women that you can expect to see all season long. Plus, pro tips on how to style them for yourself.