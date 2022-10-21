As someone who tracks Bella Hadid’s outfits for a living, it would be pretty weird of me not to mention that she has been consistently rocking one specific aesthetic as of late. The supermodel has taken to sporting Mary Jane-style ballet flats, soft sweater sets, and leg warmers that look like they could very well have been plucked off the set of Black Swan. Yep, Hadid is steady embracing balletcore.

The ballerina-inspired aesthetic can be defined by a soft, romantic look, with pastel colors and dancer staples. Think: tulle skirts (ie: Carrie Bradshaw in the SATC opening credits), leotards with wrap sweaters over top, delicate bows, silky skirts, and plenty of powdery pink. It’s a soft, ultra-feminine look that anyone can achieve, whether you have the *actual* coordination to dance or not (I was not blessed with such a skill).

Balletcore has been trending on and off the runway over the past year. Molly Goddard got the ball rolling by sending vibrant red and green lace-up ballet flats down the catwalk for spring 2022. Miu Miu then cemented the trend when they introduced silken pairs featuring a logo-stamped strap for fall. Similar styles popped up at Paris Fashion Week, with the most memorable appearance seen at the Balenciaga spring ‘23 show, as models trekked through mud in bow-topped satin slippers.

Evidently, Hadid took notice.

Last week, the 26-year-old model styled black, square-toed ballet flats with matching leg warmers (a polarizing trend) and a chic denim dress for a grungy take on the ultra-femme trend. In recent months, she’s also been seen wearing baby pink slippers with grey sweats — an ensemble that felt very Flashdance — and even rocked white leg warmers with a pair of kitten heels.

If you fancy trying it out for yourself, shop the balletcore edit ahead — inspired by Bella Hadid herself.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.