Gone are the days of dealing with a constricting wardrobe in order to look polished at your job — nowadays, there are plenty of work pants that feel like yoga pants, and they allow you to look put together while staying completely comfy. Made of stretchy, opaque fabrics, they come in all kinds of design-savvy cuts and feature flexible pull-on waistbands that offer plenty of give — proving that the best women’s dress pants for work can have a relaxed feel. For a trouser-like aesthetic, many are accented with functional details, such as front and back pockets or belt loops.

What To Look For When Shopping For Work Pants That Feel Like Yoga Pants

If you want your workwear to be as comfortable and stretchy as your workout wear, look for fabrics blended with spandex or elastane. Most yoga pants are made with 10 to 15% spandex or elastane, but you can find options with more or less stretch, depending on how you want your pants to feel. (For comparison, stretchy denim is usually constructed with about 2% elastane.) And since you’ll be in a work environment, I’ve combed through the reviews to make sure the pants on my list don’t have thin or flimsy construction that some legging-style pants can have.

Cut

You’ll find these professional-looking yoga pants in bootcut, wide-leg, and slim-fit options, and your choice will come down to personal preference. Keep in mind that while there’s no “right” length, wider-leg pants with hems that fall well below the ankles may read as more casual. Many options on this list come in multiple inseam lengths, and getting one that works for you can help create a more tailored look, whether you’re tall, petite, or of average height. Just note that if you plan on wearing a high heel to work, you’ll want to take that into account when picking out a length.

Design Features

Some options amp up the trouser look with belt loops and faux button-fly closures. And the addition of pockets — whether they’re functional or not — can help dress up yoga-style pants, so they look more like workwear. Welt pockets in back (which look like a subtle slit in the fabric) tend to have a more traditionally formal look, while patch pockets (the kind you’d find on a pair of jeans) are a little more casual.

Ready to feel at ease no matter how many hours you have to put in? Check out these super comfy work pants that feel like yoga pants.

Shop The Best Work Pants That Feel Like Yoga Pants

1 These Chic Bootcut Dress Pants With Lots Of Stretch Yogipace Bootcut Dress Yoga Pants Amazon $38 See On Amazon Highlights: Classic, versatile cut

Functional front and back pockets

Multiple inseam lengths available Made of a smooth, moisture-wicking nylon fabric with 13% spandex, these high-waisted yoga dress pants with pockets truly offer the best of both worlds — a structured look with the comfort of workout wear. With a pair of deep front pockets and patch pockets in back, there’s plenty of room to hold your phone or other small essentials, and the belt loops and faux zipper fly add a professional touch. There are neutral gray, navy, beige, and black options to pick from, as well as long and short inseams for those who prefer them. According to a reviewer: “Look no further. These are your new work pants. No one will know how comfortable you are. They will never know these aren't real slacks. [...] These pants are not shiny, they are matte enough to blend into your business casual world.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (multiple inseam lengths available)

Available colors: 8

2 A Pair Of Yoga Pants With A Marled Look That Mimics Wool IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Highlights: More casual look

Marled material mimics wool

Functional front and back pockets Although they’re a bit more casual than the previous pick, the marled look of these charcoal gray work yoga pants with pockets mimics the aesthetic of wool — combined with a blouse and a blazer, you can create a dressier vibe. Of course, there are other shades to pick from, including coffee brown and classic black. Made of smooth polyester with 13% spandex, the high-waisted pants have plenty of stretch. You’ll find functional front pockets and patch pockets in back, but no belt loops or zipper fly — instead, these pants feature a wide, flexible band that hugs your waist. With plenty of fans on Amazon, they’ve earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 25,000 reviews. According to a reviewer: “These are the perfect pants. They are soft and keeps their color after washing. The fabric is comfortable and a great quality. I wear them in the office and they look professional with a nice top or jacket.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

3 The Mid-Rise Cotton Pants With A Slim Cut Amazon Essentials Bi-Stretch Skinny Ankle Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Highlights: Available in design-forward colors and patterns

Functional belt loops and front pockets

Multiple inseam lengths available Made from cotton with 5% elastane, these pull-on pants are a great option for a casual work environment. Although they’re a little less stretchy than some picks, the cotton material is soft and breathable. Available in both patterned styles and solid hues, the slim-fit pants are accented with functional belt loops and front pockets. Note that there aren’t any back pockets, which may be ideal for those who want a smoother look. There are tall and short inseam lengths available for those who want a more customized fit. According to a reviewer: “These are as comfortable as yoga pants. Wait, no - they're *more* comfortable than yoga pants. But they don't cut any corners on polish. These work well for everyday casual when you want to look a little nicer, or for professional wear. Very happy with the fit, style and value.” Available sizes: 0 — 40 (multiple inseam lengths available)

Available colors and patterns: 10

4 These Slim-Fit Pants With A Cropped Ankle Hem Marycrafts Pull-On Work Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Highlights: Slim fit throughout leg

Cropped ankle hem

Functional belt loops and front pockets For those who prefer a slim fit, these pull-on work pants offer plenty of comfort, with a close-to-the-body, cropped silhouette. Combined with nylon, the mid-rise pants have an elastane content of just 5%, but the addition of viscose adds a bit of extra stretch. Belt loops and functional front pockets add an elevated touch, while the back features faux welt pockets for a dressy look. According to a reviewer: “Wow are these comfortable! I bought them for a job interview, but they’ve become part of my everyday outfits. They look professional, but are incredibly comfy.” Available sizes: 0 — 22

Available colors: 12

5 A Pair Of Sailor Pants With Classic Button Details DGD Pull-On Office Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon Highlights: Chic button details at the hips (also available without buttons)

Functional front pockets and belt loops

Multiple inseam lengths available A row of buttons on either side of these high-waisted sailor pants gives them a chic, sophisticated feel. Made from a blend of rayon and nylon with 8% spandex, the wide-leg pants feature belt loops and functional front pockets, along with a pair of welt pockets in back to complete the look. They’re only available in black, but you can opt for a pair without the sailor-style button details if you prefer. According to a reviewer: “I cannot express how amazing these pants look and feel! The stretch is wonderful and the length is perfect for heels or flats (modest 2 inch heels). Also, the appearance of the pants are deceiving- they look like regular dress pants and NOT at all like a yoga pant.” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large (multiple inseam lengths available)

Available styles: 2

6 These Cropped Dress Pants With A Stylish Front Seam G4Free Wide-Leg Slacks Amazon $36 See On Amazon Highlights: Stylish front-seam design

Split ankle hem

Functional front pockets These wide-leg yoga work pants with pockets stand out from the pack with their visible front seam that runs from the waist down to the ankle. Made of smooth polyester with 25% spandex, these high-waisted trousers offer both stretch and a bit of compression. You’ll find functional front pockets and faux welt pockets in the back, but the zipper fly and belt loops are omitted for a more streamlined look. A small split detail at the bottom hem offers a bit of style and movement as you walk. According to a reviewer: “Love, love, love these pants! They are so comfortable and lightweight. They feel more comfortable than leggings due to the loose fit yet they are very nice for the office. This rarely ever happens but I was complimented twice on the day that I wore the pants...” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

7 The Bootcut Pants With A Customizable Flare Leg Ewedoos Wide-Leg Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Highlights: Concealed zipper lets you create a split hem

Functional belt loops and front pockets

Multiple inseam lengths available One nice-to-have feature of these professional-looking yoga pants? A concealed zipper that lets you create a split hem and customize the flare of the leg. Made of smooth nylon with 16% spandex, these flexible pants have a mid-rise waistband and include functional belt loops. The functional front and back patch pockets allow you to carry your phone and other essentials along. Choose from a handful of versatile neutral shades, including black, navy, and khaki. According to a reviewer: “I love these pants. They're snug, but not too tight, and the length is just right. They feel and look very well made and I think they should last through a lot of wear and washings. The pockets are very handy and the colors are nice.” Available sizes: 0 — 40 (multiple inseam lengths available)

Available colors and patterns: 10

8 These Comfy Trousers That Come In Lots Of Colors & Patterns Rekucci Barely Bootcut Pants Amazon $43 See On Amazon Highlights: Wide range of colors and patterns available

More structured than other options

Functional front pockets and belt loops If you want to infuse your work wardrobe with a unique hue or pattern, these high-waisted bootcut pants are for you. They come in dozens of neutrals and jewel tones, as well as pinstripes and plaid. Made of a nylon-rayon blend with 3% spandex, the pants are a little less flexible than some picks on the list, which means they’ll feel a bit more like stretchy jeans — albeit more lightweight than denim. They’re enhanced with functional belt loops and front pockets, but there are no back pockets or a zipper fly closure. The pants come in short and long inseam options, so you can get the perfect fit. According to a reviewer: “These pants are absolutely amazing. They give the "professional" pant look but are so comfortable. Pull on closure, belt loops, pockets, great material that looks as close as you can get to a suit pant.” Available sizes: 14 — 24 (multiple inseam lengths available)

Available colors: 31

9 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Dress Pants With A Calf-Length Hem Tsful Wide-Leg Dress Pants Amazon $60 See On Amazon Highlights: Cropped calf-length hem and wide-leg fit

Nice balance of casual and dressy

Functional front pockets With a calf-length hem and a wide-leg fit, these high-waisted dress pants distinguish themselves from your average pair of full-length trousers. Made of a rayon-nylon fabric blend with 4.8% spandex, the smooth pants have an easy, move-with-you fit that keeps you in comfort all day long. While there is no zipper fly closure, you’ll find functional pockets in the front and faux welt pocket details in the back. There are five versatile shades available, including navy blue, deep red, and olive green. According to a reviewer: “Excellent buy! Pants are super comfortable. Fit as expected. Easy to wash. No ironing. Great for the office. Elastic waistband makes you feel like you’re in PJs... but the look is very clean and put together.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5