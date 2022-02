Following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana, Kate Middleton has become a royal fashion icon for a new generation. Over the past decade we’ve watched the duchess’ style come into her own, typically gravitating towards modest designs — from both top designers and high street brands — along with versatile staples that can be worn time and time again. This runs true whether she’s heading to a high-profile gala or on a trip to the British countryside with Prince William.

Because she doesn’t opt for the latest runway look and sticks to the classics, Kate’s style is easy to recreate in your daily life — and I’ve got proof in my Amazon shopping cart. The Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite staples are available right now for less than $35, and can be shipped to your door in two days with a Prime account.

Expect effortless essentials like delicate floral prints, Kate Middleton’s signature jewelry, and chic pumps that won’t make you say “ouch” when you wear them. Ready to see for yourself? I’ve rounded up 35 pieces on Amazon that have “Kate the Great” written all over them.

Knee-Length A-line Dresses

1. This Soft Knit Spin On Kate’s Go-To Dress

Looking for the perfect day dress? This A-line style by Charmyi checks every box. Crafted from a polyester-spandex blend that feels like your softest T-shirt, there’s a hidden zipper in the back and a graceful knee-length hem with elbow-length sleeves that make it feel less casual for the office. Other noteworthy details include a modest boat neckline (which always looks good with layered necklaces, by the way) and a tie belt at the waist. “It is even prettier in person. The fabric quality seems excellent and it is so very soft,” one shopper remarked. “The length is great to wear with booties or tall boots...I think it will be a staple piece.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

2. A Tailored Dress That Looks More Expensive Than It Is

How sophisticated is this long-sleeved dress? The crisp style has vintage-inspired lines with a soft Peter Pan collar and keyhole neckline, while the fit ‘n flare shape hugs your waist and then falls away dramatically. “Oh, I just love it so much. I originally bought it in green and received so many compliments, I had to have it in red too! I wish every dress I wanted had this price tag and looked this good,” one reviewer gushed.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

3. And This Flowy A-Line Dress With Hidden Pockets

This long-sleeved dress is extremely breathable and lightweight but not at all see-through, making it ideally suited for casual weddings and birthdays. Even better? There are pockets, meaning you can carry a chic little micro-bag and still have space for essentials. Dress it down with some white kicks for daytime, or take your cues from one Amazon shopper: “It lends itself to tons of possibilities with belts, cardigans, tights, jewelry, scarves,” they noted. “Think of it as an easy, cute basic piece that you can turn into a million different outfits,” the fan advised.

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 39

Drop Earrings

4. Delicate Drop Earrings To Polish Laidback Looks

These crystal glass drop earrings make any outfit look elegant without much effort. Connected to gold-plated brass ear wires, they’re light as a feather and won’t weigh down your lobes. “These earrings are beautiful; they are delicate and really versatile/could be an everyday pair or work with dressier outfits,” a reviewer noted, adding, “I get compliments every time I wear them so I've now purchased two (so far!) more pairs to give as gifts.”

5. The Prettiest Pearl Drops You’ll Never Take Off

Assembled with real freshwater pearls on a yellow gold or rhodium-plated sterling silver setting, these delicate drop earrings are absolutely stunning in real life. Despite the low price, you won’t have any problems with the quality — and the leverback design is ultra-sturdy, too. “I've worn them daily for five months. I sleep, shower, and do everything else in them. They stay secure and haven't turned my ears green,” one shopper confirmed.

Available sizes: 6 — 10 millimeters

Available colors: 2

6. Sparkling Crystal Earrings That Channel Heirloom Diamonds

Diamonds are historically a girl’s best friend, but these crystal teardrop earrings aren’t too shabby, especially for under $20. They’re cut from megawatt cubic zirconia that photographs like the real deal. You’ll look like a million dollars in them without dishing out thousands: “Wore these for my destination wedding and no one could believe how much I paid!” one customer revealed. Don’t just save these for special occasions, though: These babies add a dose of glamour to any minimal ensemble, such as a tee and jeans.

Available colors: 2

Peplum Anything

7. A Very Proper Peplum Sweater With Faux Pearl Buttons

This V-neck peplum sweater has a soft yet structured knit construction with nonfunctional pearl buttons beading the front — which means you’ll never have to worry about them coming undone in public. The ribbed waistband creates shape without seaming and it all holds up well in the wash, according to reviews. “This cute and cozy sweater was a great addition to my winter wardrobe. Soft fabric, interesting details...fits as pictured,” one shopper wrote. “I had to throw it in the dryer for a couple of minutes to release some of the wrinkles, then dried it flat and it looked perfect.”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

8. A Belted Peplum Top With Billowy Lantern Sleeves

Found: The latest addition to your work wardrobe. This crewneck peplum blouse has gorgeous lantern sleeves for an even more elegant effect coupled with a concealed side zipper that ensures a snug fit. The removable waist tie belt can also be worn knotted at the neck, if you wish. Pair it with a pencil skirt to the office or with jeans or leggings on the weekends. “This is an adorable shirt that gets a ton of compliments,” one reviewer revealed. It’s available in three neutrals, including black and burgundy along with this muted pink, plus a fitting royal blue.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

9. A Rosy Mock-Neck Top That Combines Two Of Kate’s Favorite Staples

Kate Middleton has been spotted frequently in both peplums and floral prints, so you’ll be in full bloom in this mock-neck peplum top. It toes the line between warm and cool weather with its short sleeves and high neckline, giving you plenty of opportunities to wear it. Add a cozy cable-knit cardigan on top of the short-sleeved top during the cooler months (or a blazer for the office). In a high-stretch polyester knit, it slips on like a reliable tee. If red isn’t your color (or just not for you), it’s offered in a white version that looks especially fresh with light-wash denim.

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 2

10. A Rosy Mock-Neck Top That Combines Two Of Kate’s Favorite Staples

Trendy blazers are oversized these days, which swallows up a smaller frame. This version, however, has a cropped fit that is equally suitable for petites: It’s noticeably tailored at the waist and isn’t too long. The textured cotton-polyester fabrication is airy for outdoor events once the weather warms up and looks amazing even with just a simple white tank underneath. What sets this jacket apart from the rest? The playful double ruffled hem and ornate gold button — details you don’t often find on budget pieces these days. Although it doesn’t have many reviews, fans love this blazer. “Very elegant and the quality of the material [is] excellent,” one reviewer noted. “I own 5 different colors,” another shopper confessed.

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

Tartan Scarves

11. A $16 Scarf Made With Real Cashmere

Boasting a 4.7-star rating with more than 4,500 perfect reviews, this luxe-looking fringed scarf comes in 40 different plaids from which to choose. It’s made from 80% viscose and 20% cashmere, so you can bet your bottom dollar that it’ll feel incredibly soft against your neck — and will run you less than $20, to boot. “No one would ever know this isn’t Burberry,” one shopper raved. In case you’re wondering, it also makes a fabulous gift.

Available colors: 40

12. A Bundled-Up Blanket Scarf That’s Light And Cozy

This oversized scarf looks pretty large and in charge, but it’s blanket-like in the best way possible. While the exact materials aren’t listed, fans are raving — all 13,000 of them — about the cashmere-like fabric that comes in an array of plaids. “I’m actually kind of loving the fact that it’s a triangle — not as bulky around the neck and the ends hang quite nicely,” one shopper pointed out, noting, “It is super soft, too.”

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 39

Casual Vests

13. This Herringbone Vest For The English Country Aesthetic

First off, the suit vest is very trendy right now with the resurgence of popular Y2K styles. It’ll look incredibly fresh with a pair of baggy trousers or low-rise jeans (if you dare) for an early-aughts throwback, but the traditional style is also a favorite of Kate’s for casual-chic looks. It has four buttons, two functional pockets, and an adjustable back for a custom fit. The consensus in the reviews, however, is that this runs small: Take a size or two larger if you have a larger cup size or plan on moving around a bit. You’ll get a lot of bang for your buck for $30, though, as many shoppers also mentioned it was well-made with 10/10 tailoring.

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 12

14. The Olive Green Cargo Vest That’s A Modern Alternative

For a rugged spin on Kate’s go-to layer that feels a bit more contemporary, this lightweight utility vest is what’s missing from your closet. It’s great for temperate transitional days when you need some sort of layer but don’t want a full jacket. Plus, there are roomy pockets that can hold your wallet, keys, and other essentials, when you’re on the go or just need to run a quick errand to the store. It provides an edge too, especially if you’re wearing a flirty frock or classic staples. “It adds interest to your outfit but without adding bulkiness to your body,” one shopper remarked.

Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 7

15. A Practical Down Puffer Vest When You Need Serious Insulation

Kate’s not afraid to wear a puffer jacket, so opting for the vest — her signature piece — in a quilted, insulated version is a lowkey way to channel her look on casual days and camping trips alike. Don’t want to dish out North Face prices? Check out this Lands’ End puffer vest. The water-repellent nylon shell and 600 power down fill makes it light yet incredibly warm in sub-freezing temperatures — without the bulk, courtesy of the shaping princess seams along each side. The welt pockets are fleece-lined, which is a huge bonus on the days you accidentally forget your gloves, and compresses easily for storage. “It’s very packable—it can be tightly rolled or folded into a backpack for traveling,” one shopper wrote.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (including petite and tall)

Available colors: 20

Small Structured Handbags

16. This Crisp Dome Satchel In A Faux Saffiano Leather

This sophisticated dome satchel is a happy compromise for those wanting to ditch their larger totes for a stylish smaller option without sacrificing storage. The faux leather construction is shockingly sturdy and holds it shape even if you stuff it to the brim. On the inside, its main compartment will house everything you need to carry along with a few small pockets to place key items for easy access. Don’t feel like holding it by the handle 24/7? Sling the detachable strap over your shoulder for an effortless crossbody while you’re at the grocery store.

Available colors: 25

17. A Sophisticated Version Of The Mini-Bag That’s So On-Trend

It doesn’t get any chicer or more adorable than this micro-bag, folks. Available in both mock croc, metallics, and prints, you can rock this pint-sized purse with or without the detachable chain strap, depending on the occasion. Shoppers were beyond enthusiastic about this little accessory in the reviews, with one writing, “This bag is so cute. The handle is sturdy and it comes with an additional handle to convert into a shoulder or cross body bag. My main focus was for it to fit my phone and keys, and it does that.”

Available colors: 33

18. This Sharp Suede Clutch For The Minimalists At Heart

On the hunt for a special occasion or going-out handbag? Look no further than this fabulous faux suede envelope clutch. The minimalist design features a detachable 25-inch gold chain strap that jazzes things up a bit, with a compact interior and two pockets for a credit card holder, phone, and enough makeup for touch-ups out on the town. Are you more of a maximalist dresser? There’s a cheetah print version, too. “I bought it for work, and it holds everything I need: my phone, wallet, keys, more keys, and pens,” one shopper wrote. “For the price, the quality is excellent. I’ve been using it daily for a week now and so far no problems.”

Available colors: 2

Short-Sleeved Sheaths

19. A Body-Hugging Sheath Dress You Can Wear To Work

This tailored sheath dress looks out of this world and fits like second skin. It may seem tiny out of the box, but don't discount the style until you try it on. According to shoppers, the rayon blend is extra stretchy. “Beautiful dress, amazing quality,” one reviewer remarked. “Seriously love every single thing about this dress. I have looked for a fitted dress forever that fits as nicely as this one...and I feel so comfortable in it!” Some shoppers commented that the black bodycon version was a tad sheer, so add a slip if you wear it to work.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

20. A Simple Yet Sleek Pencil Dress

Hitting mid-calf on the model, this pencil skirt midi dress might be closer to a maxi, depending on your height. Add a waist belt for a more exaggerated fit, if you want, but you can count on the polyester knit to stretch where you prefer. One shopper raved that "it molded to my body in all the right ways."

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

Sapphires With Diamonds

21. A Delicate Stackable Eternity Ring In Sterling Silver

Offered in sterling silver as well as rose- and yellow-gold plated sterling silver, this eternity band looks positively heirloom thanks to the simulated diamonds and gemstones. "This ring is prettier in person, I actually gasped when I opened the box," one shopper revealed. Another even wrote to confirm that it "Looks 100% like diamonds and sapphires." Can you believe it costs just $17? Buy a few and stack them for a luxe layered look. It’s a modern way to channel Kate’s engagement ring without settling for a knockoff.

Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 7

22. A Dazzling Tennis Bracelet That Looks Regal AF

Sure, this tennis bracelet might be made with cubic zirconia and metal but it’ll certainly be the crown jewel of all your different outfits. Concerned about the quality for $20? “I’ve had mine for a couple of years and it hasn’t turned colors yet,” one shopper confirmed. Another five-star reviewer added that it has “lots of shine and looks like you broke the bank.” Channel Kate with faux sapphires, or scoop up the emerald version if that’s more personal to you. (There’s also a classic diamond-like tennis bracelet for the purists.)

Available sizes: One size (7 inches)

Available colors: 5

23. Engagement-Worthy Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings That Are Hypoallergenic

These stud earrings nod to Kate’s engagement ring in faux sapphire with a crystal halo, but the dainty style is grounded enough for everyday. Set in silver-plated copper, these small hypoallergenic studs have bullet clutch backs that'll stay secure on your ears. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see comments like “Oh my goodness. I feel like a princess with these beautiful earrings” — and really, there’s no better seal of approval.

Available colors: 10

Eyelet & Lace

24. A Breezy, Easygoing Shell With Short Lace Sleeves

The silky polyester top has a flowy fit for warmer days and layered looks, while the floral lace sleeves and a subtle V notch at the neck add visual interest to the otherwise basic blouse. Many shoppers noted they sized up and wore a matching camisole underneath, as the chiffon-like fabric could be a little see-through. You’ll find an array of colors and floral prints to choose from, and some have different necklines that are scalloped or pleated.

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 29

25. A Precious Pointelle Pullover With Puff Sleeves

Lacey, breathable, and soft, this 100% cotton pointelle knit top is sweet as spun sugar. The fairytale puffed sleeves are grounded by a looser silhouette, and you can also score this sweater in a V-neck style as well as the wildly trendy square neckline. Rock it with skinny jeans or a midi skirt — it’s that versatile. “The sweater is soft, well-made, and looks much more expensive than it is. Great buy,” one reviewer wrote.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

26. This Victorian-Inspired Blouse That’ll Surely Turn Some Heads

Reviewers wrote that they received endless compliments on this chiffon lace blouse — and there’s no wonder why it’s a hit. The intricate lace sleeves are beyond beautiful to look at (and not at all scratchy for the wearer) while the ruffled mock-neck collar is finished off with a cravat-like bow. In other words: You can skip the jewelry with this one.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

Brooches

27. A Custom Monogram Brooch For Your Initials — Or A Really Fun Acronym

This Stand-Deed brooch looks polished when clipped onto a blazer and can be yours in silver, yellow gold, or rose gold for a mere $13. Just click on "customize now" for personalization and then type in any three letters, like your initials, or perhaps a cheeky “WTF. For size reference, it’s slightly larger than a quarter — and arrives in a gift box that’s ready to wrap.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

28. This Queen Bee Brooch With A Price That Won’t Sting

Who knew a honeybee brooch could be so polished? This one is gold-plated with clear and black rhinestones along the abdomen, which are set below a strategically-placed pearl for the thorax. Customers were delighted with their new accessory slash jacket companion, writing that “it’s small but ridiculously shiny like diamonds in person,” and “it’s strong enough to wear on a coat lapel or hat.” Also consider clipping it onto the handle of a classic black handbag or a silk scarf for a whimsical touch.

Printed Midi Dresses

29. A Printed Day Dress That’s Refreshingly Modest

Classic and conservative without skewing stuffy or staid, this long-sleeved dress offers the perfect amount of drape and swing — plus, the tie belt still gives you some shape. The ruffled hem, mock turtleneck, and elastic cuffed sleeves details all straddle the line between dressy and casual, so you can wear it for so many occasions depending on your accessories and footwear choice. Add white sneakers and a denim jacket on the weekend, or dress it up with strappy sandals for a dinner date.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

30. A Tie-Neck Midi Dress That Looks Like Liberty Of London

Imagine wearing this floral midi dress to a park date or out to lunch with friends. Sounds almost too good to be true, right? Buy it now, and have something to look forward to — this will become a surefire staple in your wardrobe. Not only that, it's a dream to wear, featuring a smocked waistband, flowy tiered skirt, and a high ruffled neck with a bow tie detail. Pick between eight ditsy floral prints.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

31. A Floral Wrap Dress That’ll Never Come Undone

Ideal for a summer wedding or fancy outdoor party, this floral V-neck maxi dress will have you twirling all day and night. It has a wrap-style top but doesn't actually tie like a true wrap dress, relying on an elastic waistband instead. All this means you won't be running to the bathroom to make it tighter throughout the day — a huge plus! “I've enjoyed this dress. It's very light and colorful,” one shopper praised. “I have worn a slip underneath because it could be somewhat see-thru in the sunlight,” they added, noting its “very comfortable elastic waist” and that “the wrap style top is nicely secured.”

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

Classic Heels

32. Some Comfortable Midi Heels That Match Everything

Neutral pumps are always a good investment — and these Amazon Essentials pumps will get their fair share of use as they probably match every single dress or trouser in your closet. The 2.5inch heel lies somewhere between a stiletto and a kitten heel, which is honestly the way to go if you’re planning on walking or standing for an extended length of time. That’s not all: These faux leather pumps ensure your feet won’t sweat (compared to real leather, at least) and have a comfortably molded, padded insole with innovative heel pillow technology.

Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 1

33. Classic Stilettos You Won’t Be Dying To Take Off

Have your classic black heels seen better days? Consider these Cityclassified Medium Heel Extra Cushion Foam Sole Pumps as your next go-to pair. Your feet will be happy campers: There’s a hidden .25-inch platform as well as memory foam padding the insole with additional arch support. Fans of these shoes noted that they were superb for all-day wear and beyond. "I bought them specifically for a work conference and I’m amazed to say they looked great and didn’t give me a single blister despite nearly 3 straight days of wear," one shopper revealed. They also have a grippy textured sole, so they get excellent traction on any surface.

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

Ditsy Floral Prints

34. A High-Neck Blouse In Moody Muted Florals

Enter the mock-neck chiffon blouse that you'll be wearing on repeat to work, brunch, holiday dinners — you name it. It has long lantern sleeves and a lightly ruffled neckline that's both indie-chic and put-together all in one affordable dream top. It comes in a plethora of vintage-inspired florals with a sheer, gauzy finish: You can layer a camisole underneath for opacity, and a long-sleeved base layer will make it totally opaque in the colder months.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

35. Reusable Face Masks In Dainty Floral Prints

Complete with adjustable ear loops for a comfortable fit, this four-pack of floral face masks is designed to fit snugly without any gaps in sight. They're reusable and washable, with a 3-ply cotton design that's breathable and not too sweaty against your face. “I feel claustrophobic and am very sensitive to fabric; these were the comfiest of all the face masks I tried,” one reviewer raved. Additional prints and solids are available for every personality in your household, royal or otherwise.

Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 16

36. An Airy Floral Popover Blouse

This pretty short-sleeved floral top needs to be added to your cart ASAP — thank me later. You’ll find it to be a versatile buy that you wear regularly, whether you decide to tuck it into trousers for work or dressed down on the weekends with some shorts and sandals. Before buying, please take into account that the lightweight fabric has no stretch to it, so be sure to check your measurements before sealing the deal. Cheetah prints and polka dots are also up for grabs if florals aren’t groundbreaking for you.