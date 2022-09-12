Everyone clear the red carpet — the star has arrived. After skipping the Met Gala, the MTV VMAs, and all of New York Fashion Week (so far), fans have been positively thirsty for Zendaya style moments. Thankfully, though, she’s back and serving unprecedented levels of glamour — even for her.

Styled by the legendary Law Roach (per usual), Zendaya served up old Hollywood glamour, an aesthetic she nails effortlessly. Her strapless black gown featured a dramatic cupcake skirt and peplum waist with a diya bow and a low back. From there, the Valentino design spread out to a princess-like train — but the real highlight of the dress had to be the pockets, an outfit bonus for any fashion girlie. (What do you think she put in them?)

Dripping in Bulgari diamonds, Zendaya donned a silver chainlink choker encrusted in gems and accented with a diamond charm. She kept it simple with the earrings, opting for circular diamond studs and an oval diamond ring to match (also by Bulgari). She finished off the look with a simple, voluminous wavy hairstyle held back by a sleek black headband.

As red carpet host and comedian Loni Love put it: “Zendaya never misses.”