Celebrity Style
Zendaya's Oscars Look Proves The Star Can Dune No Wrong
The star looked lovely (of course).
Zendaya can Dune no wrong.
The red carpet darling arrived at the Oscars Sunday night and quickly became one of the evening’s best dressed in a tiny, long-sleeve asymmetrical silk top with rolled-up sleeves and a long, silver sequined skirt complete with a floor-length train, all by Valentino. Peeking out from underneath her skirt was a pair of platform heels.
She and co-star Timothee Chalamet, who wore a sparkly blazer (and little else) to the event, seemed to have both received the sparkly memo. They joined a long list of other stars who wore sequins — of all kinds, ranging from the dress, top, and skirt varieties — on the Oscars red carpet.
But, of course, no one does it quite like Zendaya.
Accessorized with an arms-length diamond crawler bracelet as well a diamond necklace, she somehow made a white button-up collared shirt look, well, euphoric as a red carpet fashion choice. As Jezebel’s deputy editor Jenna Amatulli tweeted, “how embarrassing it is to exist and not be Zendaya.” Truth.
For hair and makeup, she went with a wispy, romantic updo, a smoky eye, and a nude, glossy lip. The overall look is old Hollywood meets modern chic and it’s all working.
Ahead, a closer look at Zendaya in unexpected sequin and silk two-piece perfection.