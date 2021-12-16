If you’re still recovering Zendaya’s latest striking red carpet beauty look (long cornrows and straight-line graphic eyeliner are the ultimate combo), you might want to sit down before you hear this. The actor has already completely changed up her hair. The verdict? She looks gorgeous per usual. Zendaya’s new auburn lob made its glorious debut via Instagram stories on Thursday, December 16

“It was time for a change,” writes the Spider-Man: No Way Home star as a caption to her IG story. She’s seen taking a mirror selfie of her new hairdo, wearing what looks like a sleeveless floral top with a deep v-neck. The lob is parted down the middle — just as Gen-Z likes it — and cut bluntly just below her shoulders with a slight bend at the ends. While it’s not the bright MJ-esque red fans are used to from the beloved Spider-Man character, the deeper red tint is definitely Zendaya’s own spin to the shade — and it’s absolutely stunning.

There’s something about the end of the year that makes lots of people want to make a drastic change. As a true beauty chameleon, Zendaya’s no different. From braids to bangs (yes, only Zendaya could make everyone consider getting such a divisive cut), she can pull off anything her heart desires. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but this one definitely ranks high up there.

And since she’s known for changing it up often, there’s no telling how long she’ll stick with this red-tinted lob. You can only hope she keeps this cut and color for a bit because it suits her so well, but only time will tell. So enjoy this hairdo while you can.