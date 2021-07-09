It’s typical for a celebrity to experience both hits and misses on the red carpet. But if there’s one star who continually shows up in one noteworthybeauty (and fashion) look after another, it’s Zendaya. The actor and singer — who grew up in the spotlight — seems to have a prescient understanding of style. Though she’s experimented with plenty of different makeup and hair trends, Zendaya’s nod to 2000s-era beauty looks have been particularly chic.
Zendaya is a beauty chameleon in every sense of the word: While you can count on some actors to stick with one overall makeup or hairstyle throughout their careers, the Euphoria star is constantly wowing fans with transformations. One such example? At the 2019 Met Gala — which had the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” — Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet with red hair in a Joan of Arc-inspired blunt bob with baby bangs. There was also the time she matched her fuchsia Tom Ford breastplate to her hot pink eyeshadow. I could go on, really.
Since she’s naturally savvy on beauty trends, it’s no surprise the star has a penchant for channeling trends of previous decades. For some major inspo, take a look at Zendaya’s best 2000s-style beauty looks.