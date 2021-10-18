To get bangs or not to get bangs? If you’re currently thinking about this age-old beauty question and are on the fence about making the commitment to get this season’s hottest hair trend, let Zendaya’s bangs be your guiding light. At the London Film Festival on October 16, the Dune star debuted the fresh haircut while walking the red carpet — and she looked absolutely stunning.

Zendaya’s blunt bangs gently graze over her eyebrows and she wears them with loose waves for an effortlessly chic look. She paired her new hairstyle with a Vivienne Westwood crop top made of entirely chains and a brown and white gingham-inspired midi wrap skirt. The entire look is giving modern medieval vibes, and who isn’t loving it right now?

This isn’t the first time the Euphoria actor has experimented with bangs. Zendaya has worn them with everything from an afro to a mullet, proving that she has pretty much been able to style bangs with just about any type of haircut or style and rock it every single time. Does this make her the patron beauty saint of bangs? No one would be complaining if that turned out to be true.

While bangs can be a polarizing style, more and more celebs are turning to this haircut to change up their look. From Zendaya to Miley Cyrus, there are so many people to take some serious bangs inspo from. So if you’re still thinking about whether to get bangs or not, let this be your sign to go for it. Not convinced? You can always go faux or try them on virtually. And even if you get a chop and end up not being a huge fan, there are plenty of ways to style around it (and hair always grows back).