For much of her career, Zendaya has rocked different shades of brunette — including a natural, deep espresso hue, as well as a “golden hour” color that looked effortlessly sun-drenched. But while she has experimented with her tresses on more than one occasion (see: her redhead moment), her most recent dye job was completely unexpected: a light and bright Barbie blonde.

Zendaya’s Blonde Hair At Wimbledon

On July 14, The Challengers actor was spotted in a crisp Ralph Lauren outfit, complete with a navy blue menswear tie, at Wimbledon. The tournament — which takes place each year in London — is one of the oldest in the world and is the perfect time for celebrities to serve looks for a serious court side slay. And slay she did: in addition to her casually “old money” ’fit, the star revealed a shoulder-length, bouncy lob freshly dyed in a honey-tinted shade. I mean, it was truly chef’s kiss.

Adding to the definitively preppy vibe, Zendaya decided to part her hair to the side instead of straight down the middle, adding a whole lot of volume that beautifully framed her face. And yes, ICYWW, a sunny shade of golden blonde is set to trend throughout summer 2024. Zendaya’s current hair just cements the still-rising trend.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

She’s Been Blonde Before

While Wimbledon marks Zendaya’s most recent blonde bombshell moment, it isn’t the only time she’s experimented with the sun-drenched color.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Back in April of this year, Zendaya was also in London doing press for her recent tennis film, Challengers — she also went blonde for the occasion. And although her futuristic ponytail was slightly more cool-toned, it wasn’t her natural hair.

At the 2017 Fashion Awards, the Euphoria star rocked a platinum pixie, which was a major departure from her signature long, dark hair.

Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

TL;DR: Zendaya can truly rock every single hair color *and* hair length.