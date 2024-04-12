Throughout the Challengers press tour, Zendaya has been method dressing as her sporty alter ego Tashi Donaldson, serving one tenniscore ’fit after another. Thus far, the list includes: a gown embroidered with the Wimbledon logo, heels affixed with tennis balls, and several tennis uniform looks.

During the press tour’s London stop, she impressed the fashion cognoscenti, once again, with her turns on the red carpet. Her latest look, however, was visibly not Tashi-inspired. In fact, the ensemble was evocative of a different fictional character all together: Carrie Bradshaw.

Zendaya’s Feathered Co-Ord Set

When Zendaya touches down in a new city, her longtime stylist Law Roach likes to pull looks from designers who are from there. (In Paris, for example, he dressed Zendaya in multiple Louis Vuitton ensembles.) Fashion’s power duo made a similar sartorial tribute in London, pulling from the archives of Vivienne Westwood.

The actress ended up in a 30-year-old ensemble from the late designer’s Spring 1994 collection. Nothing about it felt dated. She wore a striped vest with a deep V-neckline and a matching mini skirt, which she paired with simple white pumps.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The crisp co-ord featured a kooky detail, however. Ivory feathers were affixed to the back of her skirt, resembling a fluffy white bunny tail. Naturally, Zendaya totally pulled it off, flaunting her plumes like a pro.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans Couldn’t Help But Wonder...

On the platform formerly known as Twitter, SATC fans noticed Zendaya’s outfit was straight from the Carrie Bradshaw playbook. Though Carrie’s primary sport was dating, the two looks are undeniably similar.

Throughout six seasons, two movies, and two more revival seasons, Carrie has worn hundreds of (sometimes questionable) outfits. One, Season 4 look in particular, stands out for being simultaneously chic and chaotic. She wore a white button-up tucked into a metallic green mini — which had a feathery white cloud affixed to the butt.

Screenshot via Netflix

Screenshot via Netflix

It comes as no surprise that both looks hailed from the same designer, Vivienne Westwood. A beloved designer in the SATC universe, Westwood pieces appear throughout the series. Carrie donned a pink version of the tufted skirt to announce her engagement to Aidan and, when that inevitably failed, wore the designer for her would-be wedding to Big.

Screenshot via Netflix

The power this skirt holds.