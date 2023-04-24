It may take a while for Euphoria Season 3 to drop (it’s slated for a 2024 release), but over the weekend, Zendaya reminded fans why it’s worth the wait. On Saturday, during Labrinth’s Coachella 2023 set, he brought out a surprise guest to join him on stage for two tracks featured on the Euphoria soundtrack: none other than the HBO Max star herself.

As expected, the woman of many talents rocked Coachella singing “All of Us” and “I’m Tired,” both songs she sings in (the latter of which she also co-wrote). And seven years after her last live performance, Zendaya’s musical comeback sent on-ground and online fans into a tizzy, especially those who’ve been waiting for the star to release more music since her self-titled debut album in 2013.

While the song conjured up scenes from the cult-followed drama, Zendaya’s ‘fit also happened to channel the Euphoria aesthetic. However, instead of paying homage to Rue’s love of vintage tees and baggy silhouettes (Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens previously told Bustle that “Rue doesn’t wear skirts or dresses”), she took a page out of Jules’ style playbook of hyper-feminine pieces and expert layering. For her performance, Zendaya wore a frilly dusty rose dress with a tiered ruffle skirt and a dainty bow detail. In true Jules fashion, the Dune actor layered it over a white tank top. She paired the look with over-the-knee lace-up boots by Christian Louboutin and silver hoop earrings that peered under her natural curls.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya later thanked fans for their warm welcome. On her Instagram Stories, she said, “I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. Thank you all for welcoming me back on stage with open arms.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One can only hope this marks her official return to music. ’Til then, I plan to put this performance on *replay*.