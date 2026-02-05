2026 is quickly shaping up to be Zendaya’s year. After a relatively quiet 2025, the Emmy-winning actress is set to revive HBO Sundays with the long-awaited third season of Euphoria, premiering April 12. She’s also a key player in many of this year’s most highly-anticipated big screen releases — including The Drama, which dropped a chaotic trailer just this week, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, coming out in July.

Despite her packed schedule, Zendaya still managed to find time to squeeze in yet another project: a campaign with Louis Vuitton. In the ad, shot by Glen Luchford and directed by Roman Coppola, Zendaya tapped into her love of menswear, sporting tuxedo-inspired corpcore ‘fit.

Zendaya’s Cropped Campaign Look

Zendaya might be a film industry darling, but she’s still a fashion girl at heart. Whether she’s being styled by Law Roach in archival pieces or linking up with established fashion houses as a brand ambassador, her sartorial know-how is unmistakable.

On Feb. 5, Louis Vuitton announced the actress as the star of their latest campaign, celebrating 130 years of their famous monogram design. For the shoot, Zendaya posed with posed with the brand’s iconic Speedy bag, while sporting menswear-inspired co-ords. She wore a pinstriped black vest, cropped to reveal a peek of her obliques. Gold buttons and a ruffled collar added some glamour to the corpcore look. She paired the top with matching trousers.

A delicate gold necklace, signet ring, and of course, a brown leather Speedy bag finished off the campaign ensemble.

The Speedy silhouette was first released in 1930 with a different name: the Express. In 2024, the original bag — pictured with Zendaya — was discontinued by Louis Vuitton. (Luckily, vintage options can still be found online.) Plus, the current iteration of the iconic bag features the same cylindrical form and rounded handle — now, with an added shoulder strap.

The Anniversary Campaign

In honor of Louis Vuitton’s 130th Monogram anniversary, the fashion house launched three exclusive capsule collections — Monogram Origine, VVN, and Time Trunk — each with new takes on the Speedy.

Take it from Zendaya, this bag is a must for a girl on the go.