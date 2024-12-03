It’s the return of tennis whites. On Monday, Dec. 2, Zendaya attended the 2024 Gotham Awards, where she was awarded the special Spotlight Tribute award for her performance in Challengers, the Luca Guadagnino-directed throuple sports film. To commemorate the occasion, the actor fittingly slipped into a look that nodded to Tashi, her tennis-playing alter ego. Unlike the fictional athlete’s preppy tenniscore ensembles, however, Zendaya’s red carpet moment was sleek, minimalist, and utterly spicy.

Zendaya’s Sleek Gown

Several A-listers gathered at yesterday’s New York-based awards show, including Angelina Jolie, Pamela Anderson, and Elle Fanning. It also served as a mini reunion for the cast of Challengers, especially since Zendaya’s co-star Josh O’Connor presented her with her award.

A surprise to absolutely no one, the Euphoria star looked every bit the winner in her chosen ensemble. Styled by her longtime image architect, Law Roach, Zendaya slipped into a white number that evoked ’90s minimalist sensibilities. Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, the stunner featured a halter neckline that dipped low around her back, allowing Zendaya to fully flaunt her back. It featured a floor-length hemline with the subtlest serpentine flair.

Like her dress, her jewelry was also pared back to keep the focus on the number. The Bulgari ambassador chose pieces from the brand including a dazzling diamond-encrusted ring and stud earrings that complemented her updo.

The Tashi Inspiration

Roach confirmed that the look was an ode to her character. “It feels in the same vein as this character we created for Tashi Duncan, but it’s not as character-driven as the press tour,” he told Vogue. “It’s a little carry-over — maybe it’s Tashi a few years later.”

This Isn’t Her First Homage

As the queen of method dressing, Zendaya has long paid sartorial tribute to Tashi, especially during the press tour early this spring. While many of her looks included cheeky tennis references (see: her glitzy take on a pleated tennis uniform with a novelty tennis ball heel), sleek all-white numbers were a go-to during her Challengers press circuit.

While in Rome in April, for example, she wore a skirt suit by Calvin Klein with the jacket left open — sans bra.

In Paris, she slipped into another ivory number by Louis Vuitton. This time, it featured a strapless fitted bodice with a wrap belt and a chiffon skirt.