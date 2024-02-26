At this point, I’m more invested in what Dune: Part Two’s cast will wear on the red carpet than the actual movie plot. Since the press circuit started, it’s stars have given fans more fashion than the Met Gala — particularly Zendaya and Florence Pugh.

From Mexico to Paris, they’ve referenced their on-screen alter egos to great sartorial success. Now, with the recent confirmation of Anya Taylor-Joy as a cast member, she is also joining the sartorial showdown. And the trio did not disappoint.

Zendaya’s Pelvic Cut-Outs

On Sunday, the cast attended NYC’s Dune premiere and, naturally, they turned the city into their catwalk. Zendaya, in collaboration with her longtime stylist Law Roach, wore a white number by Stéphane Rolland Couture. Like the rest of Zendaya’s press tour looks, her ’fit was decidedly futuristic.

Leaning into the “out-of-this-world” vibe, the gown came equipped with a hyper-modern, three-prong cut-out, which framed her navel and pelvis. The gown came embellished with gilded disks at the hem, like little orbiting planets.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a subtle coordination moment, Zendaya matched the gold details of her dress to her nails and her jewelry. The Bulgari ambassador wore a fistful of the label’s snake-inspired Serpenti rings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence’s Drapey Gray

For her sartorial knockout, Florence Pugh also commissioned the assistance of a favorite collaborator, in her case: Valentino.

Pugh, the label’s brand ambassador, has been known to wear Valentino’s most ethereal dresses on red carpets, at fashion week, and even to the Met Gala. So it’s about time the brand made an appearance in her Dune: Part Two fashion roster.

She wore a gray halter number crafted out of the most delicate pleats. Straight out of Valentino’s Haute Couture Spring 2024 collection, the A-line dress gave the appearance of billowing smoke.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Pugh harkened to the film’s genre via her beauty look. Her metallic eye makeup, which was loosely shaped like an alien spaceship, took the ’fit into sci-fi territory.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Anya’s Gilded Cage Skirt

Anya Taylor-Joy is a newcomer in the Dune: Part Two cast, as since her role in the film wasn’t confirmed until Feb. 15, when she attended the film’s London premiere. But already she’s risen to the occasion, seamlessly joining the ranks of her costars as a style force on the red carpet.

Take her look on Sunday, for example. Taylor-Joy wore a fitted gold dress with a black chiffon overlay. While the top half of the dress was ruched and fitted, the lower half flared out into an exaggerated cage skirt. If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s one of the looks from Maison Margiela’s viral Spring 2024 Haute Couture show. (You know, the one with the public hair dress?)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Judging by her red carpet look alone, Taylor-Joy is going to fit right in.