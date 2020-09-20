Zendaya's Emmys Dress Has The Most Intense Plunging Neckline

There might not be a red carpet at the 2020 Emmys, but celebrities are already pulling out all the stops when it comes to their wardrobe. Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, has already teased the actress’ look on Instagram, showing off her bright purple ankle-length dress designed by Christopher John Rogers.

With it, Zendaya slipped into a pair of sparkly heels from Christian Louboutin and truly jaw-dropping jewels from Bulgari.

Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for Euphoria tonight, and it's the actress' first Emmy nomination.

