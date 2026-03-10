What better way to wrap up Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 than with a Zendaya appearance? After being MIA for the rest of fashion month, the Euphoria star finally showed up on the final day of PFW to attend her first and only show: Louis Vuitton’s. As the brand’s longtime endorser, she wore a ‘fit that was as chic as the ones that sauntered down the runway.

Zendaya’s Bubble High-Low ‘Fit

With the help of her go-to image architect, Law Roach, Zendaya wore a pristine bridal white dress that was a masterclass in pairing shapes. The upper half was an angular masterpiece, featuring a crisp button-down-style top with exaggerated pointed collars.

The skirt was an entirely different story, featuring a combination of two trend revivals. Its most striking feature was the exaggerated high-low hemline that began high up her thighs and slid down to her ankles. The cascading hem is a millennial-approved relic from the 2010s that has slowly been making its way back into the zeitgeist, thanks to a slew of recent It girl backers, such as Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox, and Hailey Bieber.

Her high-low skirt was also voluminous in the vein of the 2000s-era bubble skirt trend. The Dune actor is a fan of the throwback style, and by combining both “cheugy” looks, she may have just spurred a revival.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Black accents finished off the look, including sleek pointed-toe pumps and a statement belt cinched at the waist.

Is That... A Wedding Band?

The look was chic — but what sent the internet into a tizzy was her choice of jewelry, particularly a gold ring that looks remarkably like a wedding band.

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

A week ago, at the Actors Awards, an Access Hollywood interview with Roach fueled rumors that Zendaya and Tom Holland had already tied the knot in a secret wedding. When asked about his client’s wedding gown, he said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Although fans are still waiting for the private couple to confirm (or deny) speculation themselves, the teeny choice of jewelry was especially curious, standing out against the rest of her diamond-clad Cartier pieces.

And the bridal white? Z, what a tease.