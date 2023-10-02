I’ve long tried to dissect what makes Zendaya’s red carpet appearances so bewitching. It’s all down to her dramatic walk, her Tyra Banks-approved smize, and the confidence she so effortlessly exudes. The most important element, however, is simply her style.

Whether she’s debuting an ensemble fresh off the runway or borrowing vintage clothes from the vaults, the Dune star always manages to shock and awe. Together with her longtime stylist Law Roach, she pulled off the impossible once again (read: left fashion girlies with their jaws on the floor), at her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance.

On Wednesday, Zendaya sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 runway show. As the brand’s official endorser (as of April this year), the Euphoria star wore a head-to-toe white look from the label that was all sorts of daring.

Her floor-length gown (by Louis Vuitton, obviously) had one major feature: a long center zipper that ran all the way from her décolletage to her feet. She expertly played with the gold fastener and pulled it way, way down, resulting in a neckline that plunged almost to her navel.

In contrast, the other end of the zipper was pulled up high, giving the number a thigh-high center slit. The metallic zip wasn’t the only hardware on her dress, however. Each shoulder strap bore massive, chain-like metal closures for added drama.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Keeping to the color scheme, Zendaya reached for pointed pumps in an identical shade of ivory. Against the Louis Vuitton-orange backdrop, her white-bright look positively glowed.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She played up the gown’s gilded details by matching her minimal jewelry and glam look to its golden tones. Her adornments were all from Bulgari, another brand she endorses.

As for her beauty look, Zendaya opted for warm, metallic shimmer on her eyelids. Combined with her glossed lips and an all-over dewy glow, the actress looked so radiant.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Ever the fashion mastermind, even her ‘do fully complemented her outfit. Styling her sleek hair down, Zendaya’s trailing inches mimicked the long lines of her gown.

Fashion month has been one to remember, but this look might be the biggest slay yet.