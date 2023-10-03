Between her red carpet ensembles and fashion week appearances, Zendaya is a certified fashion icon. That’s just a fact. And while fashion girlies are busy scrambling to recreate the Euphoria star’s outfits, she’s looking to other fashion legends for inspiration. The latest idol she paid homage to? Supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Zendaya made her highly-anticipated Paris Fashion Week appearance at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 show, a brand she’s been endorsing since April. As expected from a style star of her caliber, her choice of ‘fit — a daring plunging zipper dress — made headlines.

Her stylish romp didn’t end there, however. While out and about in Paris, Zendaya wore a casual ensemble that caught the keen eye of the fashion set: an archival Louis Vuitton outfit Campbell wore back in 2004.

Zendaya’s Y2K-Era Louis Vuitton ‘Fit

Styled by her longtime image architect Law Roach, the Dune star donned a shiny, champagne-colored top with a collared plunging neckline. It boasted puff sleeves that, while vintage in years, were absolutely reminiscent of today’s cottagecore aesthetic. The blouse fully exposed her belly button, while her back was lined with a fringe trim.

To keep the focus on her top, Zendaya wore nondescript mid-rise jeans and white stiletto heels. Meanwhile, she toted another archival item — a Louis Vuitton Theda bag, designed in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. (PSA: The bag is still up for grabs at a few resale sites, including Sotheby’s, where it’s being sold for $1,800.)

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The OG Naomi Campbell Reference

Sharing the outfit’s inspiration, Roach posted the original reference on his Instagram. Posing like a pro, Campbell wore the exact same top and bag in an ’04 campaign photographed by Mert Alas. While Zendaya opted for jeans, Campbell wore nothing but gilded undies.

In the same post, captioned “Giving a little @naomi this Monday afternoon,” Roach also included a video of Zendaya posing à la Campbell.

The OGs flocked to Roach’s comment section. Both Campbell and Alas gave it their seal of approval, replying with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton’s creative director at the time, replied: “this just made my day.”

Zendaya Wore Another Archival Vuitton Look In Paris

Taking her role as brand ambassador seriously, Zendaya has been spotlighting Louis Vuitton’s rich archive all throughout her Parisian getaway. In addition to her Marc Jacobs-era items, she also borrowed from the vault of a different creative director: Nicolas Ghesquière.

On Tuesday, Zendaya wore a full ensemble from LV’s Resort 2015 collection. The ‘fit included an asymmetrical black top with a lone long sleeve and a matching leather skirt — both printed with white circles and contrasting orange stripes.

Zendaya merchandised the look with thigh-high boots and massive hoop earrings.

It’s giving supermodel.