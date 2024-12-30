2025 is almost here, but Zendaya just threw it back to the past — more specifically, to the early aughts.

A little over a year ago, the Euphoria star made headlines at Paris Fashion Week when she carried an it accessory from the fashion archives: a Louis Vuitton Theda bag designed in collaboration with Takashi Murakami. The high-fashion collab, marked by a rainbow-hued monogram against a white canvas, dominated the noughties and was carried by it girls and supermodels alike. Zendaya’s particular vintage purse, for example, was modeled by Naomi Campbell herself in a Mert Alas-photographed campaign in 2004.

Whether it was a clue or a fashion foretelling, fashion fans should’ve predicted that Zendaya would likely end up modeling even more wares from the artist collab. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, the French fashion house is dropping a new re-edition collection in collaboration with the Japanese artist, 22 years after their initial partnership. And the products — a mix of bags, shoes, accessories, and travel essentials, among others — are utterly nostalgic. Fittingly, the Challengers actor embodied Y2K-core in her new campaign for the launch.

Zendaya’s Colorful Ad

Over the weekend, Louis Vuitton shared a peek at the collab via a video and a campaign photo. In it, Zendaya posed against a miniature roller coaster in a daring ensemble. She wore a white silk scarf, covered in Murakami’s cartoonish print, as a halter top. The actor paired the belly-baring accessory with a white miniskirt.

Rocking even more pieces from the rainbow-hued collab, she wore peep-toe mules and carried a Capucine bag, which were both covered in the brightly colored floral artwork.

Her Carrie Bradshaw Styling

Apart from the return of the famed print from that era, Zendaya channeled a Y2K icon: Carrie Bradshaw. In the above look, she cinched a thin belt around her bare waist, a chaotic styling move largely attributed to the fictional heroine’s SATC wardrobe.

Zendaya employed the belt-on-bare-belly style once again while rocking a different outfit. In a behind-the-scenes shot of the campaign, she wore a crop button-down accessorized with a scarf-as-necktie. Similar to the first look, she paired it with a miniskirt in denim and rocked the same belt ’round her waist. She carried a different bag this time covered in the colored monogram.

The full collection, including the price list, will be revealed on Jan. 1.