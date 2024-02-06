Dune: Part Two is not a fashion movie. Arrakis inhabitants dress for function alone, primarily wearing combat gear, protective face wraps, and lightweight layers in camouflaging neutral colors. The film’s press tour, however, is an entirely different story.

On red carpets across the globe, cast members have begun serving up the most high-fashion of looks as the press tour kicks off. Often, this means loosely channeling their on-screen counterparts — but with a dash of Hollywood spice.

Series newcomer Florence Pugh, in particular, has thus far been slaying her press circuit ’fits. In fact, she recently wore a glitzy set with a nod to her character.

Florence’s Shimmery Separates

On Monday, the cast flew to Mexico for a Dune: Part Two photocall, and Pugh showed out in a reflective masterpiece. The actress, who plays Princess Irulan in the film, harkened to her character in a look that screamed “space Odyssey royalty.”

No stranger to sheer ensembles, Pugh leaned into her signature see-through ethos in a diaphanous set that included a high waist column skirt and matching bra top. What makes this ensemble different from her other sheer choices, however, is the mirrored diamond paillettes smattered strategically across both pieces — a take on the futuristic chic aesthetic.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though there’s little known about Princess Irulan’s costuming in the film, in Pugh’s character posters, she wore a chainmail headpiece and a full metal suit. The mirrored embellishment of her red carpet ’fit brings to mind similar metallic qualities.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya Also Channeled Dune

At the same event, Dune star Zendaya, who plays Chani in the film, also leaned hard into the movie’s sci-fi aesthetic. Like Pugh, the Euphoria star wore a crop top and skirt set — hers also with a thigh-high slit.

Unlike Pugh, however, Zendaya’s ensemble resembled her character’s costuming more advertently. Chani’s uniform mostly consists of protective gear and loosely-wrapped head scarves. Zendaya’s latest look called this to mind, with layers of draped fabrics in dreary hues.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya is known to dress for the project she’s promoting. During her press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, for example, she leaned heavily into the arachnid motif in a gown covered in cobwebs. And while promoting the first Dune film, she wore sand-colored dresses and crop tops made with chains that resembled armor.

With a month to go before the film’s premiere, expect to see more where this came from. Watch this space.