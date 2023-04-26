It’s a given that multi-hyphenate Zendaya slips in and out of her many hats, never wavering in style. She’s that girl. Just last week, she made a musical comeback at Coachella in a frilly Euphoria-inspired ‘fit. Days later, she was back to focusing on her acting career, promoting her upcoming movie in a professional-chic ensemble. The vibe shift was flawlessly executed.

On Tuesday, Zendaya attended CinemaCon with costar Timothée Chalamet to promote the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two. The actress wore a ‘fit that was business in the front and a total party in the back. She donned a light gray, deconstructed vest with a deep-V halter neckline. Save for a leather strap at her hips, it was completely backless.

She paired the saucy top with barrel pants in a darker shade of gray, expertly playing with proportions. The look — straight from Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 collection — is Zendaya’s first ‘fit as a newly-minted Louis Vuitton ambassador.

A pair of white pointed pumps served as her look’s pop of color, if you will. She completed the look with gold bangles on each wrist and oversized gold hoops. To glam up the look, Zendaya styled her bob in a big side-swept wave and wore natural-looking makeup with a glossy lip.

Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty Images

Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty Images

Slay.