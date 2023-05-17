Zendaya may not have forged a career as a supermodel, but she wears every single ‘fit like she is one — doing justice to even the most basic and overlooked closet staples. Most recently, the Dune actor stepped out in a traditional little black dress and proved it could be just as stirring as your most colorful number.

On Tuesday, some of 2023’s most stylish celebs flew to Venice to attend the launch of Bulgari’s latest high jewelry collection, Mediterranea. Naturally, all of them showed out, including the Euphoria star, who has been a global ambassador of the brand since 2020. Attending with her fellow endorsers Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, and Blackpink’s Lisa, Zendaya wore a black gown that channeled Old Hollywood glamour — and just a touch of mermaid.

The custom Richard Quinn number featured a saucy, low-cut neckline with thick off-the-shoulder straps hugging each of her her arms. Equipped with several buttons going down the torso, the dainty accouterments added a boudoir element to the gown. But what really brought the look to icon territory was the floor-grazing mermaid silhouette, which added sophisticated drama to Zendaya’s every step.

As expected for a fête celebrating the most decadent of jewels, the Bulgari ambassador accessorized her gown with a major showstopper: a diamond-encrusted serpentine necklace. She also tacked on some brilliant studs and kept her hair slicked back. Her beauty palette was neutral to emphasize the jaw-dropping gems.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya also posed with Hathaway, whom she starred in a Bulgari campaign with last year. While Zendaya was in black, Hathaway gleamed in a crystal-encrusted Atelier Versace hooded dress.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Icons only.