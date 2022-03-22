Actor, singer, and model Zoë Kravitz was basically destined to become the quintessential cool girl that she is today. With Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz as parents (and Jason Momoa as stepdad), the star has that effortlessly chic glamor in her genes. One moment she’s donning an 18-karat gold mesh bra top to an Oscars afterparty, and the next, she’s channeling Audrey Hepburn in a peach-colored gown, white gloves, and a bold pixie cut. Clearly, she knows how to keep fans guessing with her style choices — and Kravitz’s tattoo collection only adds to her intriguing cool-gal reputation.

In fact, the 33-year-old actor has over 50 tattoos, ranging from micro tats to detailed art pieces and meaningful script. Her perfectly placed body ink mainly features intricate designs — like constellations, creatures, and text that pays homage to her blended family — many of which you’ve probably seen on her hands. But there are plenty of others, including the matching arrows on her feet, the palm tree on her arm, and more. For some of her designs, Kravitz turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, the mastermind behind some of Hailey Bieber’s and Miley Cyrus’ tats.

If you’re looking for body art inspo, keep scrolling for a tour of Kravitz’s tattoos. This roundup hardly covers them all, but these 16 pieces are sure to give you some ideas for your next piece.

2 “Mississippi “ Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This “Mississippi” tattoo on Kravitz’s upper right arm has been reported to be a tribute to legendary jazz singer Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam.”

3 Skull & Crossbones Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kravitz has a very small skull and crossbones tat on the back of her right knee, and the phrase “Chica Bandita” on the back of her left. She also has a small skull on her angle.

4 Eagle Johnny Louis/FilmMagic/Getty Images One of Kravitz’s go-to tattoo artists, Dr. Woo, is responsible for this flying eagle. The detailed, shaded drawing sits on top of her right forearm.

5 Crown Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Along with a slew of other darling hand tattoos, Kravitz sports a hollow crown on her right middle finger.

6 Heart & Snake Dr. Woo also inked this piece on Kravitz’s inner foreman that features a snake wrapped around a realistic-looking heart. On that same arm, you can spot two handprints, a dot, and the initials R.A., among other tiny tats.

7 Hollow Star Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Adding to her extensive hand tat collection is this outline of a star on Kravitz’s left middle finger.

8 “Être Toujours Ivre” Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The phrase “être toujours ivre” is scrawled on Kravitz’s right forearm which loosely translates to “always be drunk.” Reportedly, this was taken from a poem by Charles Baudelaire.

9 Feather Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amid a bunch of other tats in the area, you can spot this beautifully shaded feather running along the side of Kravitz’s left wrist.

10 Swallows & “Yes” Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Two swallows and a scrawl of the word “yes” adorn the back of Kravitz’s neck. These, of course, get to be shown off whenever the star is rocking a pixie cut.

11 Slithering Snake As for her second snake? Dr. Woo is the artist behind this slithering snake that’s stamped on Kravitz’s left forearm.

12 “Mama” Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The word “mama” is printed in a delicate cursive below a heart on Kravitz’s inner right arm — which is likely a tribute to her mother, Bonet.

13 Arrows Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kravitz has matching arrow tattoos on the top of her left and right foot. One faces north and the other faces south.

14 Palm Tree Dr. Woo inked this detailed palm tree with the word “Bahamas” on Kravitz’s arm, a design that gives off vacay vibes.

15 “Wolf” Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images As a tribute to half-brother Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, Kravitz has “wolf” inked in cursive on her left wrist.