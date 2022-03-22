Actor, singer, and model Zoë Kravitz was basically destined to become the quintessential cool girl that she is today. With Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz as parents (and Jason Momoa as stepdad), the star has that effortlessly chic glamor in her genes. One moment she’s donning an 18-karat gold mesh bra top to an Oscars afterparty, and the next, she’s channeling Audrey Hepburn in a peach-colored gown, white gloves, and a bold pixie cut. Clearly, she knows how to keep fans guessing with her style choices — and Kravitz’s tattoo collection only adds to her intriguing cool-gal reputation.
In fact, the 33-year-old actor has over 50 tattoos, ranging from micro tats to detailed art pieces and meaningful script. Her perfectly placed body ink mainly features intricate designs — like constellations, creatures, and text that pays homage to her blended family — many of which you’ve probably seen on her hands. But there are plenty of others, including the matching arrows on her feet, the palm tree on her arm, and more. For some of her designs, Kravitz turned to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, the mastermind behind some of Hailey Bieber’s and Miley Cyrus’ tats.
If you’re looking for body art inspo, keep scrolling for a tour of Kravitz’s tattoos. This roundup hardly covers them all, but these 16 pieces are sure to give you some ideas for your next piece.