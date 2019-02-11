25 Valentine’s Day Instagram Captions To Post If You’re Single

Valentine's Day is a holiday dedicated to celebrating love of all kinds — but especially romantic love. While it's a great day if you're in a loving, kind relationship with someone you care about, it's not always quite as wonderful when you're single. Seeing cute posts on social media and being inundated with hearts and quotes in basically every store ever can just remind you of how lonely you can sometimes feel, and that is not an easy thing to get through. Sometimes, the best thing you can do on Valentine's Day isn't ignore the fact that you're single, but embrace it, and post about it! There are lots of Valentine's Day Instagram captions to post if you're single that will explain exactly how you're feeling.

These can be either funny and sarcastic and a little self-deprecating, or heartfelt and meaningful — whatever you're in the mood for. If you want to joke about being single and feeling a little lonely on Feb. 14, then you definitely can. But you can also love and appreciate the fact that you're doing things on your own, because there's obviously nothing wrong with that. Valentine's Day doesn't have to be a day where you're made to feel bad about not being in a relationship. It can also be a day where you feel appreciative of the relationship you have with yourself, as corny as that might sound. And you can communicate all of these things through a simple Instagram photo caption.

So, however you're feeling about Valentine's Day, use one of the captions below for any picture you post on the 'gram. Plenty of your followers who are also single will appreciate your candidnesses.

1 I am constantly torn between "I don't need anyone" and "Hey you, please fall in love with me." Shutterstock

2 Happy Valentine's Day to the couple who always welcomes me as a third wheel.

3 How am I spending this Valentine’s Day? Sleeping peacefully, knowing that there’s no one to steal the covers from me.

4 Let's celebrate not having to celebrate Valentine's Day.

5 I may be single, but at least I don’t have a joint Facebook account.

6 Just remember that being alone on Valentine's Day is no different than any other day of your life.

7 My favorite thing about being single on Valentine's Day is getting all the wine to myself.

8 Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul instead of waiting for someone to bring you flowers.

9 Happy Valentine's Day to myself. I love you.

10 "My alone feels so good, I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude." — Warsan Shire

11 "I don’t need Prince Charming to have my own happy ending." — Katy Perry Shutterstock

12 Some people say Valentine’s Day is SAD... I like to call it Singles Awareness Day.

13 "I've been single for a while and I have to say, it's going very well. Like... It's working out. I think I'm the one." — Emily Heller

14 Roses are red, violets are blue. I am so happy since I got rid of you!

15 Being single on Valentine’s Day is fine when you’re a pet parent, because you know you can’t even use the restroom alone.

16 Everyone's posting all these anti-Valentine's Day pics and I'm just over here like, "Lindor Dark Chocolate Truffles will be 50% off on the 15th! Weeee!"

17 "I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude." — Henry David Thoreau

18 "I am so romantic, sometimes I think I should just marry myself." — Mike Wazowski, Monsters Inc. F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

19 Happy Valentine’s Day to my new boyfriend! His name is José. José Cuervo.

20 "I don't like to be labeled as lonely just because I am alone." — Delta Burke

21 "Being single is pretty good. It's a nice sense of irresponsibility." — Michael Douglas

22 "To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance." – Oscar Wilde Xsandra/E+/Getty Images

23 To all my friends who are committed: Happy Valentines’ Day…. and to all my friends who are single, Happy Independence Day.

24 "I needed to lose you to love me." — Selena Gomez