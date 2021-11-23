Fitness
They're short... but they're spicy.
Only have time for a quick sweat? According to trainer Kim D’Agnese, doing a 5-minute ab workout three times a week will result in a massive difference in your core strength and overall posture. Here are 10 quick ab routines to try.
Emily Skye says you’ll work the deep abs, lower abs, and obliques.
- Plank leg lifts, 30 seconds.
- Plank push-ups, 30 seconds.
- Sit-throughs. In crawl position, push left knee to right hand. Alternate sides, 30 seconds.
- Bicycle crunches, 30 seconds.
Repeat 2x.