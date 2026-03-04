Sometimes you need to put on a sad playlist and have a good cry. But for the day-to-day, the manifestation-savvy on TikTok recommend listening to high-vibe, upbeat music to boost your mood, attract good energy — and maybe even make your dreams come true.

Certain high-vibe songs are said to include something called the “abundance frequency,” which, according to internet lore, is found in happy tunes like the 1979 hit “Ring My Bell” by Anita Ward. While it isn’t confirmed, dozens of posts on TikTok claim the song is banned from being played in casinos because it leads to so much winning energy. Hear one note, and you might just hit the jackpot.

In a March 1 video, @victoriawalshsligh said her life started going on an upward trajectory once she started listening to “Ring My Bell.” In her comments, one person said, “So I’m going to the casino with ring my bell on repeat on my Airpods see y’all on my yacht soon.” Another wrote, “This is my grandpa’s favorite song and he won the lottery lol.”

Plenty of other TikTok users have shared that listening to the song has become a part of their routine, like @wanderingmoonchild_ who said she can feel the good energy radiating from it. “I’m on woo woo TikTok and this girl told me to listen to this song to bring abundance,” @najahjacksonofficial added, as she wriggled to the beat. “I’m so curious if this has been working for anyone yet because I’m invested!” Then there’s @coc0nutdreamg1rl who sang the lyrics into her hairbrush and joked, “I am this desperate.”

Here’s what to know about the abundance frequency and this ‘70s hit taking over TikTok.

What Is The Abundance Frequency?

According to Aura E. Martinez, a NYC-based empowerment coach, many people refer to the “abundance frequency” as a specific sound vibration believed to align you with prosperity and positive outcomes. One of the most well-known is the 888 Hz often found in mediation tapes.

Sort of like beta waves or theta waves, there is something to be said about your brain aligning with certain frequencies. But there isn’t an actual “money frequency” and there isn’t just one notable frequency in the “Ring My Bell” tune. Instead, its viral magic likely lies in its energy and lyrics.

“Music can help people enter a mindset of openness, confidence, and possibility, which are the kinds of internal states that tend to lead to more proactive and empowered behavior,” Martinez tells Bustle.

You might want to play “Ring My Bell” while you drive to work, as you make your vision board for the future, or first thing in the morning. “When you start the day feeling energized, optimistic, and confident, you’re more likely to take actions that align with what you want to create in your life,” Martinez says.

Having a positive outlook changes how you carry yourself, and that can attract more opportunity your way. Think raises, new jobs, and more. “Many people underestimate how strongly music affects our nervous system,” Martinez says. “Uplifting music can elevate mood, increase motivation, and help shift someone out of a negative mental loop. In that sense, ‘high vibe’ music acts like an emotional primer for the day.”

Music can also serve as a positive affirmation that gets you out of a negative head space. “Music doesn’t magically create outcomes on its own,” Martinez adds. “What it does is shift your internal state, and that shift often leads you to take actions, notice opportunities, and interact with others in ways that make positive experiences more likely.”

Listening To “Ring My Bell”

To manifest your dreams and attract abundance with even more power, Martinez recommends listening to high energy songs while journaling or visualizing your goals. “[It] can deepen the emotional experience of what you’re writing or imagining,” she says. “When you feel the emotions of what you want as if it’s already possible, your mind tends to move in that direction more naturally.”

You can also add “Ring My Bell” to a manifestation playlist that includes other upbeat tunes with positive lyrics. “Listen to these empowering songs before important moments,” she says, like a job interview or on your way to a first date. “Pair music with visualization or affirmations. Music helps anchor the emotional state that supports what you want.”

Source:

Aura E. Martinez, NYC-based empowerment coach