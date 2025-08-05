Imagine going on your post-work walk, but instead of stressing about the day or replaying annoying events over and over again, you fill your head with positive affirmations, manifestations, and words of wisdom — all set to music. That’s the idea behind Activations, a wellness app by self-improvement expert Mimi Bouchard.

Manifestation is, of course, a well-known way to get closer to where you want to be in life. It’s believed to help you attract peace, happiness, high self-esteem, love, a dream job — and maybe even a little more cash. Instead of manifesting in a journal or vision boarding your goals, this app allows you to simply pop in your headphones and listen.

In the Apple app store, Activations has 4.9 out of 5 stars and nearly 3,000 reviews. It’s where you’ll see the tagline, “It’s not meditation. It’s activation,” and that’s what sets it apart from other motivational tools. It’s all about fitting manifestation into your life in a way that feels productive, and also accessible.

You can listen to “Evening Lucky Girl Affirmations” as you get ready for bed, “Wealth Reprogramming Morning Affirmations” as you commute to work, or “Get Clear On Where You’re Going” while at the gym.

Bouchard has created a visualization for pretty much every scenario and dream, and if you listen regularly, she says you should be able to unlock your goals. One reviewer writes, “I felt alive after one session. No words can describe how fast my energy just shifted.” Below is what it was like to try the app.

Fast Facts

Price: 14-day free trial, $29.99/month, $189.99/year

What To Know About Activations

Instead of sitting quietly to meditate — something that can honestly be kind of boring — the Activations app is all about taking charge of your goals. It also makes it easy to manifest during everyday moments, like when you’re walking, commuting, or getting ready for the day. No yoga mat required.

Bouchard’s audios combine neuroscience, manifestation techniques, daily affirmations, classical conditioning, psychology, and visualizations meant to rewire your brain, create new beliefs, and potentially redirect your life.

Want to manifest $100,000? Feel luckier? Visualize your dream wedding? Feel less numb? Stop scrolling on social media? There’s an audio for practically everything. Each one features Bouchard’s soothing voice, accompanied by background music to further set the tone.

The app is free to download. There’s a 14-day free trial, and if you like it, you can sign up for a monthly member at $29.99 or get a premium year subscription for $189.99 — a nearly $170 savings.

How To Use It

When you first open the app, you’ll see the For You tab, which has a customized feed, featured videos, brand new releases, and an Activations 101 course to help you get started.

Then there’s the Explore tab that’s packed with themed audios for literally anything: Travel, Workouts, Mirror, Sleep, Errands, Walking, and even one for when you’re hanging out with your Legs up on the wall. You can scroll through various filters, such as “Beginners” or “Morning,” to stumble upon audios that feel right for a specific mood or moment.

Under the Playlists tab, you can see the activations you saved, view your history, and create a playlist with a personalized theme catered to your goals.

There’s a Challenges tab with specific playlists like “5-Day Money Manifestation” and “14-Day Total Reset.” With over 700 activations to listen to, it truly feels like you’ll never run out.

The Profile tab on the right is where you’ll go to track your milestones, see how many Streak Days you have, and view your Total Minutes listened — a good way to stay motivated.

Trying The App

I’ll be honest. Anytime I try a new meditation app, my first instinct is to roll my eyes. Something about the combination of soft piano music and words of affirmation makes me cringe ever so slightly, and although that happened when I downloaded Activations, it only lasted a few seconds.

The first audio I tried was called “Vibey Abundance Manifestation Affirmations,” a 16-minute activation that can be listened to anytime, anywhere. Bouchard starts by saying, “These affirmations are focused on feeling rich in your life,” and right as she said it, fun music kicked in. I was listening on my morning walk, and instantly felt like the “girl who is going to be OK” meme come to life.

“Living a full, meaningful, and positive life starts with you and your energy,” she said into my ears while I strolled. “These affirmations are meant to help you feel abundant and enriched in all aspects of your life. Feel these affirmations as they’re said. Embody them fully. Embrace the energy.”

As I listened, I noticed I had a little more pep in my step as she continued with mantras like,“My life is abundant with purpose and fulfillment” and “I embrace a life that is rich in creativity and innovation.”

After each one, Bouchard paused to let it sink in, and I repeated the mantra again to myself. It’s said that this app helps you feel better pretty much right away, and I have to say I genuinely did. Instead of focusing on my stress, I was like, “You know what? I am rich in abundance.”

Next, I tried the “5-Day Money Manifestation Challenge.” You’re supposed to listen to one activation a day, and as you do, you should start to align with “the version of yourself that effortlessly attracts wealth and money into their life.”

Instead of talking about fancy cars, mansions, and vacations, Bouchard helped me view myself as a magnetic person who naturally attracts good things. “What does it feel like in your body to be so abundant? To have opportunities magnetized towards you?”

I listened while I was grocery shopping, and I honestly felt myself stand up a little straighter in the fruit aisle. I could tell that some major manifesting was happening, not because I was lusting after what I don’t have, but because I felt like I already had it.

After the first day of the challenge was complete, my screen lit up in a flurry of confetti and congratulated me on completing my first activation.

The Takeaway

This isn’t your typical manifestation app. It feels like Bouchard has created something special with her approach to making you feel good about yourself, and I can see how that alone would shift how interact with the world around you. When you’re in a good head space, you’re more likely to see opportunities as they come your way.

While listening to these activations, I definitely carried myself differently, thought more positively, and felt more hopeful about the future. As cheesy as it sounds, the combo of upbeat music and Bouchard’s encouraging voice had me rooting for myself. I also appreciated that the app’s prompts are open-ended, meaning I could picture what my specific abundant life would look like, instead of envisioning a stereotypical version of success.

The app seems to have something for everyone, whether you want to manifest money, give yourself a pep talk before a big date, or relax as you get ready for bed. I can’t wait to follow along for more challenges and see how my life unfolds.