These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Get Rich This Year, According To An Astrologer

If you’ve been daydreaming about getting rich ASAP, seeing what the stars have in store won’t hurt. According to Letao Wang, an astrologist and spiritual counselor, certain planetary positions are promising right now when it comes to potential wealth accumulation and financial success.

In other words, the planets’ behaviors could mean that you’ll soon have more money in savings, extra cash to spend on yourself, and the ability to upgrade your life. When it comes to money, Jupiter and Venus are particularly important because “they are both traditionally associated with abundance and prosperity,” Wang tells Bustle.

Jupiter, also known as the Great Benefic, rules over the signs Sagittarius and Pisces and represents good luck, success, abundance, and expansion, while Venus, the ruler of Taurus and Libra, values love, luxury, material possessions, and financial resources. Depending on where these planets are in the sky at a given moment, your zodiac sign might be right in line to strike gold soon. Or, at the very least, it could mean that you’ll have more financial success come your way in the form of promotions, raises, and strokes of good luck.

Below, Wang shares the three zodiac signs who will get rich soon, according to these planetary movements.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

After looking at the planetary transits for the next few months, Wang says there are a few zodiac signs that stand out when it comes to financial upturns, and Taurus is definitely at the top of the list. Jupiter is moving into your 2nd house, representing money, finances, talent, and value. This transit only happens once every 12 years, he says, and it will bring a significant boost in all the money-related areas of their life.

All sorts of financial luck and lucrative career opportunities will come your way, though you will need to nudge them along. This is a good reminder to reconsider what your time is worth when setting rates for your business and think about negotiating with your boss for better pay.

According to Wang, Taurus shouldn’t hesitate to have these types of conversations ASAP, especially since Jupiter will also transit over Gemini — the Mercury-ruled planet of communication — in May. This is a sign to speak up loud and clear, so you finally get what you deserve.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

alvarez/E+/Getty Images

The future will be particularly powerful for Virgo, as Venus enters your 8th house and Jupiter slides into your 10th. According to Wang, these planetary movements will bring about big changes in your career, as well as a ton of financial success.

Jupiter’s transit into the 10th house will assist you with your career advancement and networking connections while the Venus transit into your 8th house will bring financial assistance and resources.

“This alignment suggests a period where Virgo’s hard work and dedication will pay off in substantial material rewards,” he says. “For those Virgos who have been questioning the outcome of their hard work, the answer is clear: your efforts are about to bear fruit in a very tangible way.”

If it’s been ages since you felt appreciated, start thinking about what it will be like once you get a much-needed promotion or raise. You’ll feel super rich — literally and figuratively — as you upgrade your apartment or finally snag a new car.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/Moment/Getty Images

Rich and lucky Jupiter will transit Scorpio’s 8th house, which represents all financial matters as they relate to you, as well as your partner and family, says Wang.

It’s why you might see a sudden increase in your joint finances, like your partner getting a promotion that benefits your relationship. A pile of money could also fall in your lap via a bigger-than-expected tax return, a settlement that finally comes to fruition, or a random inheritance from a great aunt you didn’t even know about.

While it can be tough as an independent Scorpio to accept help or support from others, Wang says it’s perfectly fine to enjoy these moments of prosperity, even when they don’t stem from your own efforts.

That said, Jupiter’s movement could also trigger a personal transformation of your own. This could manifest through a promotion at work, more success with a side hustle you've been trying to monetize, or even lottery winnings — so get ready to treat yourself soon.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, spiritual counselor