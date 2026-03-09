Did you hear that? It’s the sound of millions of people yawning at once because they lost an hour of sleep. That’s what happens when the clocks spring forward for Daylight Saving Time, which falls on the second Sunday of March every year. The switch happens at 2 a.m. when the clocks jump to 3 a.m. — and it means you might wake up groggy and disoriented.

Daylight Saving Time — which runs from March 8 to Nov. 1 this year — allows you to enjoy some extra sunlight in the evenings and sets the scene for summer, but it can also can seriously mess with your sleep for a few days until you adjust.

On TikTok, people are talking about the struggle. “I felt that hour. I’m gonna need that hour back,” said creator @mamitiff. “I was already exhausted.” In her comments, someone said, “My body is so tired.” Another wrote, “I’m in a terrible mood because I’m so exhausted lmao. Thought it was just me!” Others are joking about feeling off. “Am I the only one who got messed up by the time change?” said creator @meganecristal on March 8. “It feels like it’s 11 a.m. It’s 4:20 p.m. I just ate breakfast an hour ago.”

It’s the tiniest shift, and yet Daylight Saving can truly throw off your routine. Maybe your internal clock doesn’t know when to be tired, you wake up later than you’d like, and you feel extra sluggish as you go about your day. Here, experts share a few tips for getting yourself back on track.

Why You’re So Sleepy

According to Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC, a wellness coach and author, the seasonal shift in daylight accompanied by the time change can really do a number on your body’s rhythm. “Even a one-hour time change can throw off our internal clocks, and that disruption can affect our mood, focus, productivity, and just how we are feeling overall,” she tells Bustle.

Add in the fact that it remains brighter later into the day, and it’s no wonder your entire system is confused. “The longer days and additional sunlight can make us feel mentally more alert and energized, but for a lot of us, we simultaneously experience a physical fatigue,” she says. “This happens because the body's nervous system is working to recalibrate the body's circadian rhythm.”

Many people also forget it’s Daylight Saving Time and struggle to adjust because they feel blindsided and confused every time they look at a clock. It’s possible you overslept this morning, had trouble falling asleep last night, or just feel a bit out of it. Clifford says it’s common to be groggy, irritable, and brain foggy — like you just can’t focus. It also might explain why you’re craving a nap or a second (or third) iced coffee.

How To Adjust

While it might feel dramatic right now, your body will adjust to the new time within a couple of days. Until then, you can do a few things to speed up the process — and make yourself feel less sleepy.

However painful it might be, Clifford warns against snoozing your alarm tomorrow morning. “During the first few days, get your feet on the floor immediately after your alarm goes off,” she says. If you continue to lie in bed until the last second, you reinforce to your body and mind that it’s still Standard Time, and that means you won’t adjust as quickly.

Once you’re up, get some sunlight in your eyes ASAP. “Open the curtains to expose yourself to the natural light,” she says. “If you can, step outside for a few minutes. That's even better! The morning light signals to our bodies that it is time to stop producing melatonin and helps us feel more awake.”

If you’re still sleepy, do some morning shimmies, go for a walk, try a viral TikTok workout — or whatever else feels fun. “Morning movement can help with re-regulating your circadian rhythm,” she says. “Even ten minutes signals to your nervous system that the day has started and you are ready to go. This helps with overall energy levels and can also lead to better sleep the next night.”

While your body might be screaming for a nap and a fourth cup of coffee right now, try to skip it for now. “I know it's hard, and I know you're tired, but the extra caffeine, especially after 2 p.m., can lead to a poor night's sleep or trouble falling asleep in the first place,” Clifford says. “When trying to restabilize your circadian rhythm during the time change, consistency is key. Stay hydrated, get moving, and maintain your regular routine even when you’re tired to help your body adapt.”

Source:

Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC, wellness coach, best-selling author