Feeling Bored? Go On An “Adult Field Trip”

Remember how exciting it was to go on a field trip as a kid? Besides recess, lunch, and the occasional fun day in gym class, nothing was better than climbing onto a big yellow school bus and heading to an new destination. Teachers would whisk you to the zoo, the planetarium, or the natural history museum where you could learn and see things up close — and pick something up at the gift store, of course.

As an adult, it’s rare to dedicate a whole day to learning and wonder, and it’s why TikTok wants to bring that feeling back. In a video shared on Jan. 9, creator @sarahshook_ said she misses the rush of going on a field trip — and now it’s turned into its own trend. To scratch the itch, she packed a classic lunch — sandwich and chips in a zip-lock bag — and went to the aquarium. “I’m on a field trip,” she said while wearing a fish-shaped necklace.

The video, which now has over 275,000 likes, seemed to get many people on board with the idea of taking more field trips to fun destinations, especially to spots you likely haven’t visited in decades. One person wrote, “The aquarium is so perfect! This looks so fun.” Another said, “Can I go on the next one? My mom said she’ll pack my lunch and sign the paper.” Someone else wrote, “Now I know what I’m doing this weekend.”

Here’s what to know about the trend, plus the surprising benefits of spending a day at the museum.

Adult Field Trips Are The Answer

If you feel bored, stuck in a rut, or like you haven’t truly lived since you last went to the zoo in sixth grade, then an adult field trip might be the answer to all your problems. This comment under @sarahshook_’s TikTok summed up the appeal of going to the aquarium as a full-blown grown-up: “This is exactly the vibe I want for this year,” they wrote. “[Following] random, nostalgic impulses and just living this silly life again like we wanted to as kids.”

Since it’s all about expanding your horizons, the idea is very closely connected to the viral side quest trend, which encourages you to get out and try new things. Instead of following a whim at the moment, this trend is about setting out for a day trip with nothing but your lunchbox, a cute outfit, and your childlike curiosity.

Besides being a fun way to spend a Saturday, adult field trips have a few mental health benefits, especially if you feel like your life has gotten small or predictable. "It’s easy for us to fall into a weekly or daily routine because our brains love familiarity,” says Angela Williams, LCSW, a psychotherapist and mindset coach. “It can help us feel secure or safe, however, it does not necessarily encourage us to experience something new or challenge ourselves outside of our comfort zone.”

Going on a field trip is something you might forget you can do as an adult — and that realization is so freeing. The adult field trip is an easy way to bust out of a rut, step outside your comfort zone, and do something novel (and nostalgic) with friends. If you’re craving in-person experiences, it ticks that box, too. And according to Williams, it also contributes to the practice of mindfulness. Imagine how grounded and connected you’d feel while petting a stingray in a touch tank, eating lunch near a herd of giraffes, or marveling at a display of sparkling geodes.

Making The Most Of Your Day

To land on a place to go, try to remember your favorite field trip from when you were a kid. Some common destinations are museums, zoos, and planetariums, but you could also go to a historical monument, a big library, a baseball game, a farm, an amusement park, or even a factory or mint. If there’s a tour, sign up.

On TikTok, creator @shivawnmitchell — who calls herself a “recovering homebody” — took herself to a local botanical garden and wandered around the flowers. What you do is up to you, and that’s what makes this mindset so fun. You can go alone, or bring a partner or a friend. You can buy lunch in the cafeteria (how about a pretzel and chocolate milk?) or pack a favorite snack. (Lunchables, anyone?)

To really lean into the field trip vibes, make sure you wear comfy clothes (no need to dress up!) and take plenty of photos of everything you love. (How about bringing a disposable camera?) Allow yourself to explore, linger, and interact with the exhibits. “Try to keep off your phone, and fully immerse yourself in the experience,” says Williams.

Most important of all? Make sure you stop by the gift shop on your way out to pick up a cute souvenir. Bonus points if you get stickers, a stuffed animal, or a big t-shirt with a turtle on it — just like the kid version of you would do.

Source:

Angela Williams, LCSW, psychotherapist, mindset coach, owner of Angela Marie Coaching