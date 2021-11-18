Bustle’s “Without This Woman” is a series of essays honoring the women who change — and challenge — us every day. Below, Alejandra Campoverdi, women's health advocate, founder of Latinx & BRCA, and former Obama White House official, tells Bustle editor Melanie Mignucci over email about the role her grandmother played in developing her advocacy. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

My grandmother — Abi, short for abuelita — was my second mom, as is often the case in single-parent immigrant households. She was the most giving, nurturing, loving, and selfless person I've ever known — always feeding the homeless in our community and looking for ways to be of service to the people she loved. I was an only child growing up, and my grandmother would get down on her hands and knees to play with me and my toys on the floor. She was an unrealized artist and made me paper dolls by hand.

She didn't have health care, and so when she felt a lump in her breast in her mid-sixties, she didn't tell anyone or go to the doctor. She didn't want to inconvenience anyone with out-of-pocket costs. By the time she went to the doctor after the lump had become too large to ignore, her breast cancer had metastasized to other parts of her body, and she died soon after. I was 16.

Unfortunately, my abuelita wasn’t the only woman in my family to be affected by breast cancer. Her mother, my great-grandmother, died of metastatic breast cancer when I was a baby. My mother was diagnosed when she was 49, and two of my aunts were diagnosed in their 60s — when I was in my 20s and 30s. The reason all the women in my family were battling this terrible disease was because we all carried the hereditary genetic mutation BRCA. BRCA raises your lifetime risk of breast cancer up to 75%, compared to 12% in the general population, and of ovarian cancer up to 50%, compared to 1.5%. What’s more, of all ethnic groups, Latinas are the second-most likely to carry the mutation, after Ashkenazi Jews.

I found out I had a BRCA gene mutation in 2013, and decided to have a preventive double mastectomy not long after. The opportunity to lower my risk of developing breast cancer to less than 5% was a no-brainer. My doctor recommended having surgery in 2018. I was 38, about 10 years younger than the age my mother was when she had breast cancer. But as I looked for resources and community support during my own surgical journey, I didn't find a lot centered around women of color, let alone in Spanish. So much of this experience is about agency; my grandmother lacked the resources she needed to follow her gut and seek treatment when she first discovered a lump in her breast. I was fortunate to feel empowered to look for health information, and to be able to follow my intuition to make proactive decisions about my body. In fact, my surgery allowed my doctors to discover that I’d already developed the early stages of breast cancer, beating the disease before I knew I had it. For me, finding that out validated the power of trusting my instinct and acting on it. That made all the difference in my outcome.

Watching my grandmother’s experience and that of the women in my family inspired my breast cancer advocacy for Latinas. The first time I spoke publicly about being BRCA positive was when I was running for Congress in Los Angeles in 2017. The Affordable Care Act was being targeted for repeal and I couldn't stand on the sidelines without using the platform I had to bring attention to the stakes of losing access to healthcare for millions of Americans. I wanted to do my part to create culturally competent spaces for every woman touched by breast cancer and BRCA, so in 2019, I partnered with the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine to found Latinx & BRCA, an initiative to raise awareness and provide resources for Latinas facing this mutation. Another meaningful step in my advocacy was Inheritance, the 2019 PBS documentary I produced about hereditary breast cancer and its impact on three women, two of whom were women of color, including myself. Each of us underwent life-altering medical procedures in the hope of reducing our genetic risk — and saving our lives. I wanted to watch an authentic film about the experiences of women making this difficult choice but it didn't exist when I needed it. So I made it. Now, I hear from women every week who find support and comfort in watching it.

Since my initial diagnosis, I've felt my grandmother with me throughout my journey. I visited her grave before each of my four surgeries and prayed on the rosary she gave me before she died for strength. If I could talk to her today, I would tell her that her acts of service, compassion, and love laid the groundwork for my advocacy. My abuela didn't feel empowered over her experience, but her life paved the way for her daughters and granddaughters to disrupt the cycle.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Sin mi abuela, nunca me hubiera convertido en defensora de la salud de la mujer

"Sin esta mujer" es una serie de ensayos que honran a las mujeres que nos cambian y nos desafían todos los días. A continuación, Alejandra Campoverdi, defensora de la salud de la mujer, fundadora de Latinx & BRCA y ex funcionaria de la Casa Blanca de Obama, le cuenta a la editora de Bustle, Melanie Mignucci, por correo electrónico sobre el papel que desempeñó su abuela en el desarrollo de su defensa.

Mi abuela, Abi, abreviatura de abuelita, fue mi segunda madre, como suele ser el caso en los hogares de inmigrantes monoparentales. Ella era la persona más generosa, cariñosa, y desinteresada que he conocido, siempre alimentando a las personas sin hogar en nuestra comunidad y buscando formas de servir a las personas que amaba. Yo era hija única, y mi abuela se ponía de rodillas para jugar conmigo y mis juguetes en el suelo. Ella era una artista no realizada y me hizo muñecos de papel a mano.

No tenía atención médica, por lo que cuando sintió un bulto en el pecho a mediados de los sesenta, no se lo contó a nadie ni fue al médico. No quería incomodar a nadie con gastos de bolsillo. Cuando fue al médico después de que el bulto se había vuelto demasiado grande para ignorarlo, su cáncer de mama había hecho metástasis en otras partes de su cuerpo y murió poco después. Yo tenía 16 años.

Desafortunadamente, mi abuelita no fue la única mujer de mi familia que se vio afectada por el cáncer de mama. Su madre, mi bisabuela, murió de cáncer de mama metastásico cuando yo era bebé. Mi madre fue diagnosticada cuando tenía 49 años, y dos de mis tías fueron diagnosticadas en sus 60, cuando yo tenía entre 20 y 30 años. La razón por la que todas las mujeres de mi familia estaban luchando contra esta terrible enfermedad era porque todas llevábamos la mutación genética hereditaria BRCA. BRCA aumenta el riesgo de por vida de cáncer de mama hasta en un 75%, en comparación con el 12% en la población general, y de cáncer de ovario hasta en un 50%, en comparación con el 1,5%. Es más, de todos los grupos étnicos, las latinas son las segundas más propensas a portar la mutación, después de las judías asquenazíes.

Descubrí que tenía una mutación del gen BRCA en 2013 y decidí someterme a una doble mastectomía preventiva poco después. La oportunidad de reducir mi riesgo de desarrollar cáncer de mama a menos del 5% fue una obviedad. Mi médico recomendó operarme en 2018. Tenía 38 años, unos 10 años menos que la edad que tenía mi madre cuando tuvo cáncer de mama. Pero mientras buscaba recursos y apoyo de la comunidad durante mi propia experiencia con esta cirugia, no encontré mucho centrado en mujeres de color, y mucho menos en español. Gran parte de esta experiencia tiene que ver con la intervención; mi abuela carecía de los recursos que necesitaba para seguir su instinto y buscar tratamiento cuando descubrió por primera vez un bulto en su seno. Tuve la suerte de sentirme capacitada para buscar información médica y poder seguir mi intuición para tomar decisiones proactivas sobre mi cuerpo. De hecho, mi cirugía permitió a mis médicos descubrir que ya había desarrollado las primeras etapas del cáncer de mama, superando la enfermedad antes de saber que la tenía. Para mí, descubrir eso validó el poder de confiar en mi instinto y actuar en consecuencia. Eso marcó la diferencia en mi resultado.

Ver la experiencia de mi abuela y la de las mujeres de mi familia inspiró defender a las latinas del cáncer de mama. La primera vez que hablé públicamente sobre ser BRCA positivo fue cuando me postulé para el Congreso en Los Ángeles en 2017. El Affordable Care Act estaba siendo objeto de derogación y no podía quedarme al margen sin usar la plataforma que tenía para llamar la atención a lo que estaba en juego: perder el acceso a la atención médica para millones de estadounidenses. Quería hacer mi parte para crear espacios culturalmente competentes para todas las mujeres afectadas por el cáncer de mama y BRCA, por lo que en 2019, me asocié con el Basser Center for BRCA en Penn Medicine para fundar Latinx & BRCA, una iniciativa para crear conciencia y proporcionar recursos para las latinas que tienen esta mutación. Otro paso significativo en mi defensa fue Inheritance, el documental de PBS de 2019 que produje sobre el cáncer de mama hereditario y su impacto en tres mujeres, dos de las cuales eran mujeres de color, incluyéndome a mí. Cada una de nosotras se sometió a procedimientos médicos que cambiaron nuestra vida con la esperanza de reducir nuestro riesgo genético y salvar nuestras vidas. Quería ver una película auténtica sobre las experiencias de las mujeres que tomaron esta difícil decisión, pero no existía cuando la necesitaba. Así que lo hice. Ahora, escucho de mujeres todas las semanas que encuentran apoyo y consuelo al verla.

Desde mi diagnóstico inicial, sentí a mi abuela conmigo durante todo mi viaje. Visité su tumba antes de cada una de mis cuatro cirugías y recé el rosario que me dio antes de morir para que me diera fuerza. Si pudiera hablar con ella hoy, le diría que sus actos de servicio, compasión y amor sentaron las bases para mi defensa. Mi abuela no se sintió empoderada por su experiencia, pero su vida allanó el camino para que sus hijas y nietas frenaran el ciclo.

Esta entrevista ha sido editada y condensada para mayor claridad.